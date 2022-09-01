Craving some community for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, but don’t know where to go? Welcome to our annual list of free and low-cost services open to the public.

After two years of almost exclusively virtual services, some synagogues and other Jewish entities are back to offering in-person services — and there are a lot of free, livestream options, as well (including from synagogues not listed here). Covid safety policies vary, so check ahead whether masks and/or proof of vaccination is required to attend.

Any High Holiday service listed here tops out at $72. Some synagogues offer free services for students or new attendees, some offer a sliding scale, some have child care. All welcome donations, and few, if any, will turn away someone for lack of funds. Registration is required in many cases, so be sure to check on that.

Most Chabad centers also host free, low-cost and donation-based services. Some are listed here, but you can also check Chabad’s High Holiday services directory to find a location near you.

Only the first main service of the day and family services are listed; for additional services, times, costs and other details, visit the synagogue’s website.

This year, Rosh Hashanah will begin at sundown on Sunday, Sept. 25, and Yom Kippur will begin at sundown on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

ROSH HASHANAH

San Francisco

Or Shalom Jewish Community (Reconstructionist) — Free. Family service 5 p.m., main service 7 p.m. Sept. 25; family service 9 a.m., main service 10:30 a.m. Sept. 26. Register by Sept. 15. (415) 469-5542 or orshalom.org

East Bay

Aquarian Minyan (Renewal) — Sliding scale starts at $72. 7 p.m. Sept. 25; 10 a.m. Sept. 26. At St. John’s Church, 2727 College Ave., Berkeley. (510) 214-6160 or aquarianminyan.org

Camp Tawonga — $18 and up, sliding scale. 3 p.m. Sept. 25. At Joaquin Miller Park, 3600 Joaquin Miller Road, Oakland. (415) 543-2267 or tawonga.org

Chabad of Alameda (Orthodox) — Free, some require registration. Service 7 p.m., dinner 7:45 p.m. Sept. 25; 9:30 a.m. Sept. 26. At Italian American League, 2712 Encinal Ave., Alameda. (510) 640-2590 or jewishalameda.com/high

Chochmat HaLev (Renewal) — $50, pay-what-you-can option, under 13 free with paid adult. 7 p.m. Sept. 25; 10 a.m. Sept. 26; 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27. At First Presbyterian Church, 2407 Dana St., Berkeley. (510) 704-9687 or chochmat.org/high-holy-days-2022

Congregation B’nai Tikvah (Reform) — Kids free, ages 18-30 $54. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25; family service 9 a.m., main service 10 a.m. Sept. 26. At 25 Hillcroft Ave., Walnut Creek. (925) 933-5397 or tikvah.org/pray/high-holidays-5783

Jewish Gateways (Nondenominational) — $35-$60, sliding scale. 7 p.m. Sept. 25; 9 a.m. family service, 10:15 a.m. main service, 1:15 p.m. bring-your-own picnic and tashlich Sept. 26 at Live Oak Park. Services at JCC East Bay, 1414 Walnut St., Berkeley. (510) 545-9977 or jewishgateways.org

Kehilla Community Synagogue (Renewal) — $50, sliding scale. 7 p.m. Sept. 25; main service 9:30 a.m., tot service 10 a.m., family service 11 a.m. Sept. 26; 9:30 a.m. Sept. 27. At 1300 Grand Ave., Piedmont. (510) 547-2424 or kehillasynagogue.org/highholydays2022

Temple Beth Sholom (Independent) — Free. Sept. 25, 26, 27. RSVP for schedule and times. At 642 Dolores Ave., San Leandro. (510) 357-8505 or tbssanleandro.com/holiday-services.html

Temple Israel (Reform) — Free. Family service 11:30 a.m., main service 7 p.m. Sept. 25; 10 a.m. Sept. 26; 10 a.m. Sept. 27. At 3183 Mecartney Road, Alameda. (510) 522-9355 or templeisraelalameda.org/high-holy-days

North Bay

Chabad of Novato (Orthodox) — Free. 6:45 p.m. Sept. 25; 10 a.m. Sept. 26; 10 a.m. Sept. 27. At 695 De Long Ave. (415) 878-6770 or jewishnovato.com

Chabad of Solano County (Orthodox) — Free. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25; 10 a.m. Sept. 26; 10 a.m. Sept. 27. At 730 E. Main St., Vacaville. (707) 592-5300 or jewishsolono.com

Congregation Beth Ami (Conservative) — Free. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25; 9:30 a.m. Sept. 26; 9:30 a.m. Sept. 27. RSVP required. At 4676 Mayette Ave., Santa Rosa. (707) 360-3000 or bethamisr.org

Peninsula and South Bay

Chabad North Peninsula (Orthodox) — Free. 8:30 a.m. Sept. 26. Locations in San Mateo and Foster City given with RSVP. (650) 453-8136 or chabadnp.com

Coastside Jewish Community (Independent) — Free family service 3:30 p.m., tashlich 4 p.m. Sept. 26. In Pacifica, address provided with registration. (650) 479-5252 or coastsidejewishcommunity.org

Congregation Beth Am (Reform) — Free family services 4:30-5:15 p.m. Sept. 25; 9:30-11 a.m. Sept. 26. $36 for under 36 and free for full-time students and military: multiple services on Sept. 25-26, see website for details. Register by Sept. 15. At 26790 Arastradero Road, Los Altos Hills. (650) 493-4661 or betham.org/hhd-schedule-2022

Keddem Congregation (Reconstructionist) — Free. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25; 10 a.m. Sept. 26. At Kehillah High School, 3900 Fabian Way, Palo Alto. (650) 494-6400 or keddem.org/#HHD

YOM KIPPUR

San Francisco

Or Shalom Jewish Community (Reconstructionist) — Free. Family service 5 p.m., main service 7 p.m. Oct. 4; family service 9 a.m., main service 10 a.m. Oct. 5. (415) 469-5542 or orshalom.org

East Bay

Aquarian Minyan (Renewal) — Sliding scale starts at $72. 7 p.m. Oct. 4; 10 a.m. Oct. 5. At St. John’s Church, 2727 College Ave. Berkeley. (510) 214-6160 or aquarianminyan.org

Camp Tawonga — $18 and up, sliding scale. 3 p.m. Oct. 4. For ages 13 and up. At Joaquin Miller Park, 3600 Joaquin Miller Road, Oakland. (415) 543-2267 or tawonga.org

Chabad of Alameda (Orthodox) — Free services plus light buffet to break the fast. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4; 9:30 a.m. Oct. 5. At Italian American League, 2712 Encinal Ave, Alameda. (510) 640-2590 or jewishalameda.com/high

Chochmat HaLev (Renewal) — $50, pay-what-you-can option, under 13 free with paid adult. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4; 10 a.m. Oct. 5. At First Presbyterian Church, 2407 Dana St., Berkeley. (510) 704-9687 or chochmat.org/high-holy-days-2022

Congregation B’nai Tikvah (Reform) — Tots and kids free, ages 18-30 $54. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4.; family service 9 a.m., main service 10 a.m. Sept. 26. At 25 Hillcroft Ave., Walnut Creek. (925) 933-5397 or tikvah.org/pray/high-holidays-5783

Jewish Gateways (Nondenominational) — $35-$60, sliding scale. 7 p.m. Oct. 4; 9 a.m. family service, 10:30 a.m. main service, 1 p.m. Q&A with Rabbi Bridget and Rabbi Steph. At JCC East Bay, 1414 Walnut St., Berkeley. (510) 545-9977 or jewishgateways.org

Kehilla Community Synagogue (Renewal) — $50, sliding scale. Tot and family service 5:30 p.m., main service 7 p.m. Oct. 4.; 9:30 a.m. Oct. 5. At 1300 Grand Ave., Piedmont. (510) 547-2424 or kehillasynagogue.org/highholydays2022

Temple Beth Sholom (Independent) — Free. Oct. 4, 5. RSVP for schedule and times. At 642 Dolores Ave., San Leandro. (510) 357-8505 or tbssanleandro.com/holiday-services.html

Temple Israel (Reform) — Free. 7 p.m. Oct. 4; 10 a.m. Oct. 5. At 3183 Mecartney Road, Alameda. (510) 522-9355 or templeisraelalameda.org/high-holy-days

North Bay

Chabad of Novato (Orthodox) — Free. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4; 10 a.m. Oct. 5. At 695 De Long Ave. (415) 878-6770 or jewishnovato.com

Chabad of Solano County (Orthodox) — Free. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4; 10 a.m. Oct. 5. At 730 E. Main St., Vacaville. (707) 592-5300 or jewishsolano.com

Congregation Beth Ami (Conservative) — Free. 6 p.m. Oct. 4; 9:30 a.m. Oct. 5. RSVP required. At 4676 Mayette Ave., Santa Rosa. (707) 360-3000 or bethamisr.org

Peninsula and South Bay

Coastside Jewish Community (Independent) — Free family service 3:30 p.m. Oct. 5. In Pacifica, address provided with registration. (650) 479-5252 or coastsidejewishcommunity.org

Congregation Beth Am (Reform) — Free family services: 4:30-5:15 p.m. Oct. 4. $36 for under 36 and free for full-time students and military: multiple services on Oct. 4 and 5, see website for details. Register by Sept. 15. At 26790 Arastradero Road, Los Altos Hills. (650) 493-4661 or betham.org/hhd-schedule-2022

Keddem Congregation (Reconstructionist) — Free. 7 p.m. Oct. 4; 9:15 a.m. Oct. 5. At Kehillah High School, 3900 Fabian Way, Palo Alto. (650) 494-6400 or keddem.org/#HHD