While battling a new wave of terror and dealing with a complicated political crisis, the Israeli government on Monday officially established a new envoy to combat antisemitism, appointing actor, author and pro-Israel activist Noa Tishby to the unpaid post.

Tishby, who lives in Los Angeles, said in a Zoom interview that she was “a little in awe” and that she would argue that all anti-Zionism is antisemitism, an increasingly controversial stance with the American left, especially among younger generations. Liberal Jews, she said, need to “stop being apologetic” about the connection.

“I need to make sure that people from outside the Jewish world are clear that anti-Zionism is antisemitism,” said Tishby, whose book, “Israel: A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth,” irked many on the left. “But also for the Jewish people, for our community, to understand that it’s absolutely connected – 100%.”