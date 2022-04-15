a closeup photo of a hand holding a pointer over an open torah scroll, suggesting of a b'nai mitzvah

Lifecycles for the week of April 15, 2022

By J. Staff | April 15, 2022

B’nai Mitzvahs

Ella Axelrod
Daughter of Sherry Wang-Axelrod and Amir Axelrod, Saturday, April 30, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Sydney Baker
Daughter of Molly and Sam Baker, Saturday, April 23, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Sean Coleman
Son of Eileen Kahaner and Daniel Coleman, Saturday, April 30, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Camille de Baere
Daughter of Caroline de Baere, Saturday, April 30, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Tristan de Baere
Son of Caroline de Baere, Saturday, April 30, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Isaac Fredericson
Son of Terri Yamamoto and Michael Fredericson, Saturday, April 30, at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto.

Coby Levy
Son of Lisa and Lee Levy, Saturday, April 30, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Maisy Maidenberg
Child of Rhiana and Ted Maidenberg, Saturday, April 30, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Alex Marino
Son of Courtney and Anthony Marino, Saturday, April 30, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Emma Marks
Daughter of Roberta and Andrew Marks, Saturday, April 30, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Isabel Perman
Daughter of Sheva Tessler and Daniel Perman, Saturday, April 23, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Rennen McSwain Pincas
Son of Dara and Oded Pincas, Monday, May 2, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, and Saturday, May 14, at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland.

Aharon Pozharny
Son of Boris Pozharny and Lada Turkenich, Saturday, April 30, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Oliver Sachs
Son of Sandra and Todd Sachs, Saturday, April 2, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Talia Samuels
Daughter of Tara and Jeff Samuels, Saturday, April 23, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Emmett Seeger
Son of Stephanie and Joseph Seeger, Saturday, April 30, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Zackariah Seidler
Son of Gina Fong and Jason Seidler, Saturday, April 23, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Toby Sturm
Son of Lael and Tristen Sturm, Saturday, April 30, at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco.

Amanda Tumi
Daughter of Illene and Ray Tumi, Saturday, April 9, at Congregation Beth Emek in Pleasanton.

Cameron Weiner
Son of Hillary and Brett Weiner, Saturday, April 23, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Amelia White
Daughter of Melissa and Josh White, Saturday, April 30, at Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco.

Ava White
Daughter of Melissa and Josh White, Saturday, April 30, at Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco.

Lilah Emunah Maxine Wolfson-Hecht
Daughter of Michelle Wolfson and Tony Hecht, Saturday, April 23, at Congregation Beth El in Berkeley.

