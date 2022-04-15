Jewish Life Community Lifecycles Lifecycles for the week of April 15, 2022 Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By J. Staff | April 15, 2022 B’nai Mitzvahs Ella Axelrod Daughter of Sherry Wang-Axelrod and Amir Axelrod, Saturday, April 30, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Sydney Baker Daughter of Molly and Sam Baker, Saturday, April 23, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Sean Coleman Son of Eileen Kahaner and Daniel Coleman, Saturday, April 30, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Camille de Baere Daughter of Caroline de Baere, Saturday, April 30, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. Tristan de Baere Son of Caroline de Baere, Saturday, April 30, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. Isaac Fredericson Son of Terri Yamamoto and Michael Fredericson, Saturday, April 30, at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto. Coby Levy Son of Lisa and Lee Levy, Saturday, April 30, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek. Maisy Maidenberg Child of Rhiana and Ted Maidenberg, Saturday, April 30, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Alex Marino Son of Courtney and Anthony Marino, Saturday, April 30, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Emma Marks Daughter of Roberta and Andrew Marks, Saturday, April 30, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame. Isabel Perman Daughter of Sheva Tessler and Daniel Perman, Saturday, April 23, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Rennen McSwain Pincas Rennen McSwain Pincas Son of Dara and Oded Pincas, Monday, May 2, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, and Saturday, May 14, at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland. Aharon Pozharny Son of Boris Pozharny and Lada Turkenich, Saturday, April 30, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Oliver Sachs Oliver Sachs Son of Sandra and Todd Sachs, Saturday, April 2, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Talia Samuels Daughter of Tara and Jeff Samuels, Saturday, April 23, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame. Emmett Seeger Emmett Seeger Son of Stephanie and Joseph Seeger, Saturday, April 30, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Zackariah Seidler Son of Gina Fong and Jason Seidler, Saturday, April 23, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Toby Sturm Son of Lael and Tristen Sturm, Saturday, April 30, at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco. Amanda Tumi Amanda Tumi Daughter of Illene and Ray Tumi, Saturday, April 9, at Congregation Beth Emek in Pleasanton. Cameron Weiner Son of Hillary and Brett Weiner, Saturday, April 23, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Ava and Amelia White Amelia White Daughter of Melissa and Josh White, Saturday, April 30, at Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco. Ava White Daughter of Melissa and Josh White, Saturday, April 30, at Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco. Lilah Emunah Maxine Wolfson-Hecht Lilah Emunah Maxine Wolfson-Hecht Daughter of Michelle Wolfson and Tony Hecht, Saturday, April 23, at Congregation Beth El in Berkeley. J. Staff Also On J. U.S. Bat Sheva Marcus resigns from seminary board after allegations Torah How Donny Osmond and his 'Dreamcoat' figure in Passover U.S. As in-person Seders return, some vulnerable Jews are being left behind First Person The power of Passover, and of grandparents Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up