Lifecycles for the week of April 15, 2022

B’nai Mitzvahs

Ella Axelrod

Daughter of Sherry Wang-Axelrod and Amir Axelrod, Saturday, April 30, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Sydney Baker

Daughter of Molly and Sam Baker, Saturday, April 23, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Sean Coleman

Son of Eileen Kahaner and Daniel Coleman, Saturday, April 30, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Camille de Baere

Daughter of Caroline de Baere, Saturday, April 30, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Tristan de Baere

Son of Caroline de Baere, Saturday, April 30, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Isaac Fredericson

Son of Terri Yamamoto and Michael Fredericson, Saturday, April 30, at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto.

Coby Levy

Son of Lisa and Lee Levy, Saturday, April 30, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Maisy Maidenberg

Child of Rhiana and Ted Maidenberg, Saturday, April 30, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Alex Marino

Son of Courtney and Anthony Marino, Saturday, April 30, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Emma Marks

Daughter of Roberta and Andrew Marks, Saturday, April 30, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Isabel Perman

Daughter of Sheva Tessler and Daniel Perman, Saturday, April 23, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Rennen McSwain Pincas

Son of Dara and Oded Pincas, Monday, May 2, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, and Saturday, May 14, at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland.

Aharon Pozharny

Son of Boris Pozharny and Lada Turkenich, Saturday, April 30, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Oliver Sachs

Son of Sandra and Todd Sachs, Saturday, April 2, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Talia Samuels

Daughter of Tara and Jeff Samuels, Saturday, April 23, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Emmett Seeger

Son of Stephanie and Joseph Seeger, Saturday, April 30, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Zackariah Seidler

Son of Gina Fong and Jason Seidler, Saturday, April 23, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Toby Sturm

Son of Lael and Tristen Sturm, Saturday, April 30, at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco.

Amanda Tumi

Daughter of Illene and Ray Tumi, Saturday, April 9, at Congregation Beth Emek in Pleasanton.

Cameron Weiner

Son of Hillary and Brett Weiner, Saturday, April 23, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Amelia White

Daughter of Melissa and Josh White, Saturday, April 30, at Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco.

Ava White

Daughter of Melissa and Josh White, Saturday, April 30, at Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco.

Lilah Emunah Maxine Wolfson-Hecht

Daughter of Michelle Wolfson and Tony Hecht, Saturday, April 23, at Congregation Beth El in Berkeley.