Lifecycle announcements for the week of April 29, 2022

Anniversary

Shoshana Kane and Stephen Aaron Silver were married on April 29, 2007. Fifteen years later, Shoshana and Stephen are still in love, sharing their life journey with each other and their two amazing children, Sammy and Sophie. They will forever be grateful to Rosie and Shel Past, who conspired with Stephen’s mom Phoebe to bring them together; to Rabbi Gordon Freeman and Hazzan Marc Dinkin, who officiated at the wedding ceremony; to their family and friends who shared their special day of joy; and to Judith Kane and Samuel R. Silver, who were there in spirit and are lovingly remembered.

Weddings

Dr. Richard Fiedotin and Liz Berman were married on April 3, 2022 at the Barns at Cooper Molera in Monterey, California. Rabbi Rosie Haim, Liz’s childhood rabbi, officiated. The couple celebrated their nuptials with 140 family members and friends during a weekend of activities in Carmel-by-the-Sea.

The bride, 42, is a strategy and marketing consultant, with previous executive experience at PepsiCo, Safeway, Peet’s Coffee and Rodan + Fields. She also teaches a course about customer loyalty and retention at Stanford Continuing Studies and is a member of the board of J. The Jewish News of Northern California. Liz graduated from Yale University and received an MBA from Harvard Business School. She grew up outside of Cleveland, Ohio, and is the daughter of Dr. Brian Berman and Nora Krasney Berman.

The groom, 55, is a health care entrepreneur and a founder of Epocrates (NASDAQ: EPOC), which became the most popular mobile medical application in the world. He also founded Benefitter, a health insurance platform for small businesses, which was subsequently acquired and is now owned by UnitedHealthcare. Richard is also heavily involved in philanthropy, having served on the board of the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco, the S.F.-based Jewish Community Relations Council and the S.F.-based Jewish Community Federation. He served as the chairman of the board of the latter. Richard graduated from University of Pennsylvania and received an M.D. from Cornell University and an MBA from Stanford University. He is the son of Rosi Fiedotin and the late Dr. Arnoldo Fiedotin from Atlanta, GA.

The couple began dating in 2018 after originally being introduced by a mutual acquaintance years earlier. They live in San Francisco with their dog, Cubbie.

Births

Josh Herzstein and Jing Yi Ng of San Francisco announce the birth of their son, Luwen Herzstein, on April 3, 2022 at 6 pounds, 14 ounces, 20 inches. Proud grandparents are Lynn Altshuler and Stanley Herzstein of San Francisco and Yvonne Lam and Lu Siong Ng of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Maya Yael Citron was born on April 19, 2022, to parents Daniel and Karin Citron in Phoenix, AZ. She is the little sister of Ariella Ruth Citron. Grandparents are Dvora and Eric Citron of Orinda. Great-grandparents are Lorraine Sasner of Walnut Creek and Rosalind Citron of Fremont.

B’nai Mitzvahs

Maia Aufhauser

Daughter of Darci Aufhauser-Rosenblum and David Aufhauser, Saturday, May 14, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Petra Sara Betti

Child of Mike and Michael Betti, Saturday, May 14, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Hudson Brod

Son of Kacy and Gregory Brod, Saturday, May 14, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Arthur Cohn

Son of Tria and Barrett Cohn, Saturday, May 14, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Sadie Franklin

Daughter of Darleen and Marc Franklin, Saturday, May 7, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Jacob Galatin

Son of Leyla and Dan Galatin, Saturday, May 14, at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City.

Noah Galatin

Son of Leyla and Dan Galatin, Saturday, May 14, at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City.

Rebekah Garlikov

Daughter of Julie and Andy Garlikov, Saturday, May 14, at Peninsula Temple Beth El in San Mateo.

Maxwell Ginsburg

Son of Jen Jackson and David Ginsburg, Saturday, May 7, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Ethan Klein

Son of Eleena and Scott Klein, Saturday, May 7, at Congregation B’nai Shalom in Walnut Creek.

Yedidyah Luck

Son of Rachel Luck and Cantor Arik Luck, Saturday, May 14, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Joshua Morrison

Son of Linsey and Brett Morrison, Saturday, April 23, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Rachel Morrison

Daughter of Linsey and Brett Morrison, Saturday, April 23, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Talia Primer

Daughter of Susan Cohen and Joel Primer, Saturday, May 7, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Irit Rutman-Lowy

Daughter of Shira Rutman and Adam Lowy, Saturday, May 7, at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco.

Bianca Salazar

Daughter of Suzanne Lifson Salazar and Fred Salazar, Saturday, May 7, at Or Shalom Jewish Community in San Francisco.

Nina Yael Sanghvi

Daughter of Sari Leivent Sanghvi and Siddarth Sanghvi, Saturday, May 14, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Blooma Shlain Goldberg

Daughter of Tiffany Shlain and Ken Goldberg, Saturday, May 14, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Sasha Speyer

Daughter of Tiffany Markofsky and Andrew Speyer, Saturday, May 14, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Naomi Spivak

Daughter of Irina and Jacob Spivak, Saturday, May 7, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Alida Weldon

Daughter of Brittany and Grant Weldon, Saturday, May 14, at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto.

Sophia Yarmolinsky

Daughter of Maria and Alex Yarmolinsky, Saturday, May 7, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.