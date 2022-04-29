A judge in Contra Costa County handed down a sentence of five years and eight months behind bars Friday to Ross Farca, who in 2019 posted threats to murder Jews and built a military-grade assault rifle in his bedroom.

Based on time already served, Farca has only 15 months remaining in his term, most of which will be spent in state prison, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office told J.

The 26-year-old Concord resident was subject to “good time credit,” the DA spokesperson, Ted Asregadoo, said, based on a 2016 California law passed by voter referendum called the Public Safety and Rehabilitation Act. It was unclear why Farca, who is currently facing a felony charge for breaking the finger of a corrections officer, was eligible for the credit.

The sentencing determination represented a significant milestone in legal proceedings against Farca, a young man who in online posts showed a keen fascination with military equipment, guns, Nazism and Hitler.

Farca’s arrest nearly three years ago worried members of the East Bay Jewish community acutely, including at Temple Isaiah in nearby Lafayette, which increased its budget for armed security guards by hundreds of thousands of dollars beginning in August 2019. Executive director Debbie Kirsch testified at trial about the impact of Farca’s arrest, saying that his threats terrorized the Jewish community.

Farca was 23 in June 2019 when police arrested him at home after a user on the gaming website Steam reported his posts to the FBI. Coming just weeks after 19-year-old John Earnest killed a Jewish worshipper and injured three others in a mass shooting in Poway, California, the posts referenced converting a semi-automatic weapon into a machine gun and doing what “John Earnest tried to do” but “livestreaming it with Nazi music.”

“I would get a body count of like 30 kikes and then like 5 police officers because I would also decide to fight to the death,” the posts said. Farca used the screen name “Adolf Hitler (((6 MILLION))).”

Police received a search warrant and on June 10, 2019, entered the Concord home where Farca lived with his mother, finding an assault rifle, 13 high-capacity rifle magazines, ammunition and a 36-inch sword.

Farca was arrested and charged with felonies under California’s assault weapons ban. His legal trouble didn’t end there; months later, after posting bail, he was rearrested on a federal felony charge for lying to the U.S. government in a 2017 attempt to join the Army. Later he would be charged with more felonies for threatening a police officer during a probation search, and for attacking the corrections officer.

Asregadoo said proceedings on that latest charge were ongoing, but that even if found guilty, it was unlikely to affect Farca’s prison term.

Farca, who has been receiving psychiatric treatment since he was a teenager, has a troubled history; his interactions with local authorities date back more than a decade. In 2011, police were called to his home to respond to an unspecified incident, according to an arrest report. Farca, then 15, “became immediately violent and fought with the police,” the report says. The following year Farca’s father visited police with concerns about his son. He had been expelled from school “for grabbing a teacher,” his father said, adding that the teen seemed “infatuated with war.”

Farca has behaved erratically in court. He suffers from a number of mental health disorders, his lawyers have said, including obsessive-compulsive disorder, autism and misophonia, a heightened sensitivity to sound that has made prison life extremely difficult for him.

A 12-person jury deliberated for about a day last December before handing down five guilty verdicts: two felonies related to the gun, which police said they found hidden under bed sheets, and two felonies for threatening a Concord detective. The fifth charge was a misdemeanor for violating the civil rights of Jews.

Seth Brysk, regional director for the Anti-Defamation League based in San Francisco, addressed the sentencing in a statement to J., expressing gratitude to district attorney Diana Becton and prosecutors for working “tenaciously” on the case and winning a conviction.

“The case riveted the Jewish community since [Farca’s] arrest in June 2019 after posting online threats to mass-murder Jews and responding law enforcement officers,” Brysk wrote. “Throughout the course of the state trial and a related federal criminal case, Farca showed no remorse for both his deep-seeded extreme antisemitism and criminal actions. His behavior throughout amply demonstrated that he remains a serious threat to public safety.

“With rising antisemitism and threats to the safety of Jews, this case highlights why law enforcement must be on high alert to the dangers that Farca and others like him pose,” Brysk added.