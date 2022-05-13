Deaths for the week of May 13, 2022

Obituaries are supported by a generous grant from Sinai Memorial Chapel.

Zel Bauer

April 4, 1931–May 1, 2022

Zel Bauer, daughter of the late Dr. Harry Greenberg and Lee Winkler Greenberg, transitioned from this earth peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones.

Born and raised in San Francisco, Zel graduated from Lowell High School and went on to forge a 40-year career as a highly respected residential real estate broker and entrepreneur in Marin County. Starting at Grubb & Ellis, she later opened her own brokerage, Zel Realty, and went on to become a top broker and mentor to agents at premier companies such as Frank Howard Allen and Pacific Union.

Zel was a pioneer in every sense of the word, and with her foresight, she influenced Marin real estate companies to adopt the newly invented fax machine. Twice elected president of the Marin Association of Realtors, Zel was known by all to be honest and fair. A master negotiator who employed the utmost integrity and business ethics at work and in life.

She opened her home, graciously inviting people from all walks of life to sit at her table and share in good cheer. She offered her resources and mentorship without hesitation, with generosity and unconditional love. Zel’s cup was full. She traveled the world and lived her life with vigor and optimism.

Zel will be dearly missed by her daughters, Janet Richoux (late Gilles) of France and Ellen Edelstein (Jim) of San Carlos; grandsons Damien Richoux and Terence Richoux (Sandra) of France; granddaughter Kaley Scofield of Los Angeles; great-granddaughter Eliana Richoux of France; brother Bert Greenberg of San Jose; nephew Stephen Greenberg (Marianna) of Grass Valley; niece Lisa Gioia (Jim) of Pleasanton.

Zel’s funeral for immediate family will be held at Eternal Home in Colma. A celebration of life will be planned for June for friends and family to attend.

Donations can be made in her name to Homeward Bound of Marin, whose goal is to end homelessness by providing housing, training and hope.

Jacqueline Bookbinder Annes

June 6, 1937–March 28, 2022

Jacqueline Bookbinder Annes, age 84, passed away peacefully with her friends by her side on March 28, 2022. “Jackie,” as known by her family and friends, was born in New York at Mount Eden Hospital in the Bronx on June 6, 1937 to the late Sam and Harriet Bookbinder. She was the wife of Dr. George Annes of Texas, New York and San Francisco.

Ms. Annes received her B.A. at Hunter College in the Bronx in 1961, and an A.A. in nursing at City College in San Francisco in 1976. She was a radioisotope technician in the Bronx at Montefiore Hospital and later worked as an RN in the OB Unit and Nursery at Mount Zion Hospital and VNA in San Francisco from 1976 to 1988, and with the UCSF AZT/AIDS Research Project at Mount Zion Hospital from 1988 to 1991.

Jackie is writing her own obit, and she/I have nothing but GOOD things to say about her … (obviously she had a great sense of humor).

She was a compassionate and caring human who volunteered at JFCS with Russian refugees and at the Marin JCC, donated to the many Jewish charities, environmental, homeless charities, voting rights and to the S.F. medical community.

She was loved and will be missed.

She is survived by her sister Helene Scherer, nephew Bob Scherer and son Evan, nephew Doug Scherer and wife Nelida, their daughter Juliana, and nieces Renee Scherer and Melanie Mosier.

Please contact Aldersly Retirement Community (415) 453-7425 or Congregation Rodef Sholom (415) 479-3441 for information on the memorial.

Please send donations to the St. Francis Foundation at St. Francis Hospital, 900 Hyde St., San Francisco, CA 94109, in the name of Dr. George and Jacqueline Annes, to Food Bank of Marin, or Bay Area Jewish Healing Center, 2530 Taraval, Ste. 202, San Francisco 94116, or Congregation Rodef Sholom, 170 N. San Pedro Road, San Rafael, CA 94903.

Sheila Feuchtwang

Sept. 1, 1934–April 26, 2022

Sheila Feuchtwang passed away on April 26, 2022. She was born in Tel Aviv in 1934 to Max and Betty Winer, the eldest of their four children, including Judy (deceased), Gila and Shlomo. Her parents were among the early pioneers who helped found Tel Aviv. Sheila excelled in school, even skipping a grade, and had a quick wit. She was an avid reader, had a love of singing and Israel.

Her father and mother were pharmacists, and the family lived in the upper floors of the same building her father built, which housed the pharmacy on the first floor. She fondly remembered her childhood in the early days of Israel, although her family experienced deprivation and material hardships like many others at the time.

Her idealism as a first-generation Israeli teen was also tempered by the sadness surrounding the Holocaust, and the existential fear leading up to the 1948 War of Independence, with the ultimate redemption and hope in its aftermath.

At age 15, Sheila immigrated to the U.S. with her father and sister, living in Shreveport, Louisiana, then moving to Memphis, Tennessee, for college, where she met Thomas Emanuel Feuchtwang, a fellow Israeli student who happened to be passing through town on a college road trip from Georgia Tech. They soon married and moved to California, where he finished his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees at Caltech and Stanford, respectively, while she pursued her studies in sociology and then worked as a research assistant at the Center for Advanced Studies in the Behavioral Sciences.

After that, they embarked on their life together across the U.S. while Emanuel completed his postdoctoral training at the University of Illinois, then took faculty positions at the University of Minnesota and finally at Penn State University.

She was a loving wife and mother to four children, Orna (Larry), Daphna (Norbert), Jonathan (Robin) and Ilan (Julie). She always retained, and helped instill in her children, her idealism, Zionism, love of Israel, Jewish history and — in spite of being a self-proclaimed atheist — her deep knowledge and appreciation of Judaism and its humanist values.

Both Sheila and Emanuel devoted efforts to Jewish causes, including pro-Israel advocacy and activism. Though she looked forward to retiring with Emanuel in Florida, in his last years as a physics professor at Penn State, Emanuel tragically became afflicted with Parkinson’s disease and she cared for him until his death, in August 2000.

She is survived by her children and grandchildren: Doron, Galit, Tali, Sivan, Ben, Shira, Orli, Eden, Leo, Jordan and Jake, as well as great-grandchildren Maayan and Meira. May her memory be a blessing.

Donations in Sheila’s memory may be made to any of the following charities: FIDF: Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (fidf.org); JNF: Jewish National Fund (jnf.org); Hadassah: The Women’s Zionist Organization of America (hadassah.org).

Jerome Magidoff

March 26, 1933–April 29, 2022

Jerry (Jerome) Magidoff passed on April 29, 2022 in Walnut Creek, CA. Jerry was born on March 26, 1933 in New York City to Isadore and Blanche Magidoff, who predeceased him. Jerry was a graduate of Duke University and Law School. He leaves behind his loving family, including his wife Marilyn, sister Dorothy, Berk, children Elisa Magidoff (Pacifica, CA) and Michele Magidoff (Piedmont, CA), and grandchildren Jacob Yedra (Pacifica, CA) and Hannah Sullivan and Sarah Sullivan (Piedmont, CA).

In Jerry’s memory, memorial contributions can be sent to PBS.org and Jewish Federation and Foundation of the East Bay (jewishfed.org).

Kathy Williams

May 6, 1947–May 2, 2022

On Monday, May 2, 2022, Kathy Roberts Williams, loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away at age 74.

Kathy was born on May 6, 1947, in Denver, Colorado, to Alex Ackland Roberts and Gertrude Jonas Roberts (nee Jonas). Kathy lived in Denver, Colorado, until she was 4 years old and then moved to Hillsborough, California. As Hillsborough was a growing town, she attended all three elementary schools, starting at South School. Kathy attended Crocker Middle School and Burlingame High School, class of 1964. She then received her bachelor’s degree in sociology from San Jose State University in 1969.

During college, she met the love of her life, Donald Williams (z’l). This was the beginning of a true love affair. On Feb. 16, 1969, they were married at the Hilton Hotel in San Francisco. Kathy and Don were blessed with 51 years of marriage prior to Don’s passing in 2020. In 1973, Don and Kathy moved to “the country” and settled in their home in Hillsborough, California. In 1976, their daughter, Tracy, was born, followed by their son Mike in 1979. Kathy and Don lived out the rest of their years in the beautiful home they built together.

Kathy spent her younger years working in a bank before becoming a dedicated volunteer and leader in her community and abroad. Kathy began her volunteer career as the Hillsborough chapter president of Women’s American ORT. She then served many roles within the Jewish Community Federation and on several other nonprofit boards and committees, including Peninsula Temple Sholom, Peninsula Jewish Community Center, Ronald C. Wornick Jewish Day School and Jewish LearningWorks. Kathy’s biggest passion was helping to mentor young leaders to assume and carry on her work. Her most recent project was advocating for the development of a mentoring program for the PJCC board of directors. She received many awards and recognitions over the years, with her greatest being the Judith Chapman Award, named after her late dear friend and mentor.

Kathy’s passion for helping others included advocating for social justice locally and globally. She helped Ethiopian Jews escape to Israel, walked in countless marches and demonstrations for human rights, fundraised for women’s rights, and “adopted” a family in Rwanda by helping support their basic needs and education.

Kathy was dedicated to her family and friends and took pride in all that they did. She loved hosting life events and holiday celebrations, learning about world issues and traveling. She traveled to all seven continents and over 86 countries. Kathy took pride in becoming a bat mitzvah in her adulthood. Kathy was known for her positivity and smile and was someone you could trust and talk to for hours.

Kathy is survived by her adored children Tracy Stettner (Aaron) and Mike Parker (Finn) and her beloved grandchildren Alex and Jordan Stettner. She also leaves behind many beloved family members including in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Williams, parents Gertrude and Alex Roberts and brother Douglas Roberts.