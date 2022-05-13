Police officers clash with attendees of the funeral of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh in Jerusalem, May 12, 2022. (Photo/JTA-Amir Levy-Getty Images) News Israel Israeli police attack Al Jazeera journalist’s funeral procession, nearly toppling coffin Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By Ron Kampeas, JTA | May 13, 2022 Israeli police armed with batons and stun grenades rushed a crowd of funeral-goers in Jerusalem, nearly toppling the coffin of Shireen Abu Akleh, the prominent Al Jazeera journalist who was killed by gunfire Wednesday during a clash in the West Bank town of Jenin. Police said they rushed the funeral-goers on Friday because they “disrupted the public order” by throwing stones. Videos of dozens of troops in helmets rushing the funeral-goers, at one point nearly causing the pall-bearers to drop the coffin, quickly went viral. Abu Akleh, an American citizen, was born and raised in Jerusalem. A correspondent for Al Jazeera for decades, she was seen as a role model to women Palestinian journalists. Israeli army investigators on Friday said they had narrowed down the cause of Abu Akleh’s death to two possible sources: Israeli troops in a jeep, or Palestinian gunmen firing on Israeli soldiers. They want the bullet which killed Abu Akleh to determine whether Israeli troops were responsible, but the Palestinian Authority is refusing to hand it over and is squarely blaming her death on Israel. Israeli leaders initially blamed Abu Akleh’s killing on Palestinian gunmen, but acknowledged within a day that Israeli forces may have been responsible. Biden administration officials have called for a robust investigation. President Joe Biden is due to visit Israel next month. Palestinians carry the flag-draped body of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh as it is carried toward the offices of the news channel in the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 11, 2022. (Photo/JTA-Ronaldo Schemidt-AFP via Getty Images) Israeli troops were in Jenin in part because it appears to be the hometown of several of the terrorists who carried out a spate of deadly attacks inside Israel in recent months. Clashes in the city, which is under the sway of terrorist groups, with barely any control exerted by the Palestinian Authority, have continued. An officer in the Israeli police’s special anti-terror unit, Noam Raz, 47, died Friday of wounds sustained in the clashes. Ron Kampeas JTA D.C. bureau chief JTA Content distributed by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency news service. Also On J. Politics Deborah Lipstadt's first talk after confirmation: 'Take antisemitism seriously' Torah We cannot teach Torah by avoiding portions we don’t like Bay Area ‘Survivor’ Torah scroll will journey from Palo Alto to Israel this summer TV Can a new Israeli Netflix series succeed if it flunks history? Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up