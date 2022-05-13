Jewish Life Community Lifecycles Lifecycle announcements for the week of May 13, 2022 Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By J. Staff | May 13, 2022 B’nai Mitzvahs Maya Baruch Daughter of Jennifer and Seth Baruch, Saturday, May 21, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek. Rowan Blumenthal Child of Avi Konstantinovsky and John Blumenthal, Saturday, May 28, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Simon Bruce Son of Julia and Matt Bruce, Saturday, May 28, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek. Ari Dalfen Son of Angie Dalfen and Liz Noteware, Saturday, May 21, at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco. Jonas Desyatnik Son of Andrea Fischer and Yuri Desyatnik, Saturday, May 21, at Congregation B’nai Shalom in Walnut Creek. Chloe Gensler Daughter of Lianne and Scot Gensler, Saturday, May 28, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Madison Gensler Daughter of Lianne and Scot Gensler, Saturday, May 28, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Alan Isaac Goldberg Alan Isaac Goldberg Son of Cindy Rogoway and Joe Goldberg, Saturday, May 14, at Congregation Kol Emeth in Palo Alto. Calliope “Poppy” Hallman Calliope “Poppy” Hallman Daughter of Sarah Marchick and Rob Hallman, Saturday, May 28, at Temple Sinai in Oakland. Tessa Hire Daughter of Hollie and Garth Hire, Saturday, May 7, at Temple Sinai in Oakland. Tessa and Zoey Hire Zoey Hire Daughter of Hollie and Garth Hire, Saturday, May 7, at Temple Sinai in Oakland. Ari Hirson Son of Lorie and Ron Hirson, Saturday, May 28, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Onnalie Anela Igersheim Onnalie Anela Igersheim Daughter of Brian Igersheim, Saturday, May 28, at Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. Yael Paulino Daughter of Robin and Rick Paulino, Saturday, May 28, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Natan Petel Son of Ran and Amanda Petel, Saturday, May 21, at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City. Emerson Lynne Raab Emerson Lynne Raab Daughter of Sarah Raab and Sara St. Martin Lynne, Saturday, May 21, at Temple Sinai in Oakland. Talia Rosenblat Daughter of Juliet Stoltey and Brian Rosenblat, Saturday, May 21, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Margaux Stone Daughter of Raquel Teller and Matt Stone, Saturday, May 21, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. J. Staff Also On J. Torah We cannot teach Torah by avoiding portions we don’t like Bay Area ‘Survivor’ Torah scroll will journey from Palo Alto to Israel this summer TV Can a new Israeli Netflix series succeed if it flunks history? Recipe International Hummus Day: elevate your hummus with these toppings Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up