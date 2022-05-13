Lifecycle announcements for the week of May 13, 2022

B’nai Mitzvahs

Maya Baruch

Daughter of Jennifer and Seth Baruch, Saturday, May 21, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Rowan Blumenthal

Child of Avi Konstantinovsky and John Blumenthal, Saturday, May 28, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Simon Bruce

Son of Julia and Matt Bruce, Saturday, May 28, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Ari Dalfen

Son of Angie Dalfen and Liz Noteware, Saturday, May 21, at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco.

Jonas Desyatnik

Son of Andrea Fischer and Yuri Desyatnik, Saturday, May 21, at Congregation B’nai Shalom in Walnut Creek.

Chloe Gensler

Daughter of Lianne and Scot Gensler, Saturday, May 28, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Madison Gensler

Daughter of Lianne and Scot Gensler, Saturday, May 28, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Alan Isaac Goldberg

Son of Cindy Rogoway and Joe Goldberg, Saturday, May 14, at Congregation Kol Emeth in Palo Alto.

Calliope “Poppy” Hallman

Daughter of Sarah Marchick and Rob Hallman, Saturday, May 28, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Tessa Hire

Daughter of Hollie and Garth Hire, Saturday, May 7, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Zoey Hire

Daughter of Hollie and Garth Hire, Saturday, May 7, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Ari Hirson

Son of Lorie and Ron Hirson, Saturday, May 28, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Onnalie Anela Igersheim

Daughter of Brian Igersheim, Saturday, May 28, at Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Yael Paulino

Daughter of Robin and Rick Paulino, Saturday, May 28, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Natan Petel

Son of Ran and Amanda Petel, Saturday, May 21, at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City.

Emerson Lynne Raab

Daughter of Sarah Raab and Sara St. Martin Lynne, Saturday, May 21, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Talia Rosenblat

Daughter of Juliet Stoltey and Brian Rosenblat, Saturday, May 21, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Margaux Stone

Daughter of Raquel Teller and Matt Stone, Saturday, May 21, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.