a closeup photo of a hand holding a pointer over an open torah scroll, suggesting of a b'nai mitzvah

Lifecycle announcements for the week of May 13, 2022

By J. Staff | May 13, 2022

B’nai Mitzvahs

Maya Baruch
Daughter of Jennifer and Seth Baruch, Saturday, May 21, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Rowan Blumenthal
Child of Avi Konstantinovsky and John Blumenthal, Saturday, May 28, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Simon Bruce
Son of Julia and Matt Bruce, Saturday, May 28, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Ari Dalfen
Son of Angie Dalfen and Liz Noteware, Saturday, May 21, at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco.

Jonas Desyatnik
Son of Andrea Fischer and Yuri Desyatnik, Saturday, May 21, at Congregation B’nai Shalom in Walnut Creek.

Chloe Gensler
Daughter of Lianne and Scot Gensler, Saturday, May 28, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Madison Gensler
Daughter of Lianne and Scot Gensler, Saturday, May 28, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Alan Isaac Goldberg
Alan Isaac Goldberg

Alan Isaac Goldberg
Son of Cindy Rogoway and Joe Goldberg, Saturday, May 14, at Congregation Kol Emeth in Palo Alto.

Calliope "Poppy" Hallman
Calliope “Poppy” Hallman

Calliope “Poppy” Hallman
Daughter of Sarah Marchick and Rob Hallman, Saturday, May 28, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Tessa Hire
Daughter of Hollie and Garth Hire, Saturday, May 7, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Tessa and Zoey Hire
Tessa and Zoey Hire

Zoey Hire
Daughter of Hollie and Garth Hire, Saturday, May 7, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Ari Hirson
Son of Lorie and Ron Hirson, Saturday, May 28, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Onnalie Anela Igersheim
Onnalie Anela Igersheim

Onnalie Anela Igersheim
Daughter of Brian Igersheim, Saturday, May 28, at Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Yael Paulino
Daughter of Robin and Rick Paulino, Saturday, May 28, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Natan Petel
Son of Ran and Amanda Petel, Saturday, May 21, at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City.

Emerson Lynne Raab
Emerson Lynne Raab

Emerson Lynne Raab
Daughter of Sarah Raab and Sara St. Martin Lynne, Saturday, May 21, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Talia Rosenblat
Daughter of Juliet Stoltey and Brian Rosenblat, Saturday, May 21, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Margaux Stone
Daughter of Raquel Teller and Matt Stone, Saturday, May 21, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

J. Staff