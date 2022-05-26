San Francisco police were dispatched to the JCC on California Street Thursday after a “threatening message via a web form” came into the center, a spokesperson told J.

The threat was “consistent with the language previously received by other JCCs and Jewish institutions around the country,” JCC VP of marketing Jami Miskie said. The threat was determined to be “not credible.”

In 2020, the JCC of San Francisco was one of more than 50 JCCs around the country to receive similar, nonspecific bomb threats via email. That threat also proved not credible, according to local authorities, and was called “nuisance activity” by then-CEO Marci Glazer.

Steven Rosen of San Francisco was sitting in the lobby of the JCC around 10:50 a.m. “relaxing” and checking voicemails on his phone, he said, when an alarm sounded.

“It was a shrieking alarm,” he said. “People were covering their ears” and lights were flashing.

Approximately 100 people were asked to evacuate the building to a nearby parking lot, including JCC staff, fitness club users, and children taking swim lessons. Rosen noted a number of people were wearing gym clothes.

Police cars sat outside on California Street, facing either direction, Rosen noted, along with two dark SUVs.

After a “thorough search” of the building by police, Miskie wrote, the authorities confirmed the threat was not credible. The JCC returned to its normal programming around 1 p.m.

“Considering what has been taking place in the country over the past couple of weeks, there is nothing more important than the safety of our community,” Miskie wrote.

The JCC’s preschool and summer camps were not in session Thursday.