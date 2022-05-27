Lifecycle announcements for the week of May 27, 2022

B’nai Mitzvahs

Wyatt Berliner

Son of Jeanine and Hal Berliner, Saturday, June 11, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Joseph Bravmann

Son of Melony and Ken Bravmann, Wednesday, May 4, at Beth Jacob Congregation in Oakland.

Sam Cedar

Son of Rachel and Omer Cedar, Saturday, June 11, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Asher Chinn

Son of Wendy Cown and Ben Chinn, Saturday, June 11, at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco.

Micah Cockrum

Son of Ariel Ben-Zeev, Saturday, June 11, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Maxwell Donner

Son of Christine Arena and Michael Donner and grandson of Conrad and Sandra Donner, Saturday, June 11, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Samantha Gorman

Daughter of Lisa and Ari Gorman, Saturday, June 11, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Zoe Gorman

Daughter of Lisa and Ari Gorman, Saturday, June 11, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Charles Greenstone

Son of Diana and Scott Greenstone, Saturday, June 11, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Hannah Grosh

Daughter of Aliza and Dan Grosh, Sunday, May 29, at Chabad of Danville and S. Ramon in Danville.

Avi Grossman

Son of Holly and Joel Grossman, Saturday, June 4, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Felix Kessler

Son of Carla Lieberman and William Kessler, Saturday, June 4, at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco.

Zoe Levitt

Daughter of Liza and David Levitt, Saturday, June 11, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Luca Marks

Son of Karen Parker and Laurence Marks, Saturday, June 4, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Michaela Miller

Daughter of Tamar and Jonathan Miller, Saturday, June 11, at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City.

Brady Shane

Son of Yumei Chen and Mike Shane, Saturday, June 11, at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto.

Tallulah Strober-Holt

Daughter of Jonathan Strober and Francisco Caravayo-Strober z”l, Saturday, June 4, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Clementine Uhlaner

Daughter of Amy and Robert Uhlaner, Saturday, June 11, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Mia Yolles

Daughter of Stacey Silver and Jonathan Yolles, Saturday, June 4, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.