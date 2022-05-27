Jewish Life Community Lifecycles Lifecycle announcements for the week of May 27, 2022 Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By J. Staff | May 27, 2022 B’nai Mitzvahs Wyatt Berliner Son of Jeanine and Hal Berliner, Saturday, June 11, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Joseph Bravmann Son of Melony and Ken Bravmann, Wednesday, May 4, at Beth Jacob Congregation in Oakland. Sam Cedar Sam Cedar Son of Rachel and Omer Cedar, Saturday, June 11, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Asher Chinn Son of Wendy Cown and Ben Chinn, Saturday, June 11, at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco. Micah Cockrum Son of Ariel Ben-Zeev, Saturday, June 11, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek. Maxwell Donner Maxwell Donner Son of Christine Arena and Michael Donner and grandson of Conrad and Sandra Donner, Saturday, June 11, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Samantha Gorman Daughter of Lisa and Ari Gorman, Saturday, June 11, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Zoe Gorman Daughter of Lisa and Ari Gorman, Saturday, June 11, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Charles Greenstone Son of Diana and Scott Greenstone, Saturday, June 11, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Hannah Grosh Daughter of Aliza and Dan Grosh, Sunday, May 29, at Chabad of Danville and S. Ramon in Danville. Avi Grossman Son of Holly and Joel Grossman, Saturday, June 4, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek. Felix Kessler Son of Carla Lieberman and William Kessler, Saturday, June 4, at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco. Zoe Levitt Daughter of Liza and David Levitt, Saturday, June 11, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame. Luca Marks Luca Marks Son of Karen Parker and Laurence Marks, Saturday, June 4, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Michaela Miller Daughter of Tamar and Jonathan Miller, Saturday, June 11, at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City. Brady Shane Son of Yumei Chen and Mike Shane, Saturday, June 11, at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto. Tallulah Strober-Holt Daughter of Jonathan Strober and Francisco Caravayo-Strober z”l, Saturday, June 4, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Clementine Uhlaner Daughter of Amy and Robert Uhlaner, Saturday, June 11, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Mia Yolles Daughter of Stacey Silver and Jonathan Yolles, Saturday, June 4, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. J. Staff Also On J. Lifecycles Lifecycle announcements for the week of May 13, 2022 Lifecycles Lifecycles for the week of April 15, 2022 Lifecycles Lifecycle announcements for the week of April 29, 2022 Lifecycles Lifecycle announcements for the week of March 18, 2022 Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up