a closeup photo of a hand holding a pointer over an open torah scroll, suggesting of a b'nai mitzvah

Lifecycle announcements for the week of May 27, 2022

By J. Staff | May 27, 2022

B’nai Mitzvahs

Wyatt Berliner
Son of Jeanine and Hal Berliner, Saturday, June 11, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Joseph Bravmann
Son of Melony and Ken Bravmann, Wednesday, May 4, at Beth Jacob Congregation in Oakland.

Sam Cedar
Son of Rachel and Omer Cedar, Saturday, June 11, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Asher Chinn
Son of Wendy Cown and Ben Chinn, Saturday, June 11, at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco.

Micah Cockrum
Son of Ariel Ben-Zeev, Saturday, June 11, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Maxwell Donner
Son of Christine Arena and Michael Donner and grandson of Conrad and Sandra Donner, Saturday, June 11, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Samantha Gorman
Daughter of Lisa and Ari Gorman, Saturday, June 11, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Zoe Gorman
Daughter of Lisa and Ari Gorman, Saturday, June 11, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Charles Greenstone
Son of Diana and Scott Greenstone, Saturday, June 11, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Hannah Grosh
Daughter of Aliza and Dan Grosh, Sunday, May 29, at Chabad of Danville and S. Ramon in Danville.

Avi Grossman
Son of Holly and Joel Grossman, Saturday, June 4, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Felix Kessler
Son of Carla Lieberman and William Kessler, Saturday, June 4, at Congregation Beth Sholom in San Francisco.

Zoe Levitt
Daughter of Liza and David Levitt, Saturday, June 11, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Luca Marks
Son of Karen Parker and Laurence Marks, Saturday, June 4, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Michaela Miller
Daughter of Tamar and Jonathan Miller, Saturday, June 11, at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City.

Brady Shane
Son of Yumei Chen and Mike Shane, Saturday, June 11, at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto.

Tallulah Strober-Holt
Daughter of Jonathan Strober and Francisco Caravayo-Strober z”l, Saturday, June 4, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Clementine Uhlaner
Daughter of Amy and Robert Uhlaner, Saturday, June 11, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Mia Yolles
Daughter of Stacey Silver and Jonathan Yolles, Saturday, June 4, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

