Deaths for the week of June 10, 2022

Roma Marie Auerback

April 16, 1932–May 27, 2022

Roma was a beauty who was also blessed with charisma, brains and a Brooklyn-bred, no-nonsense attitude. She faced life and the many challenges it presented head-on and with equanimity, grace and fortitude.

Roma Marie Roff was born at the Brooklyn Women’s Hospital to Millie (Mindel Pomerantz) and Edward (Abraham Roff). Shortly after birth, she was voted the “Prettiest Baby” in a competition among the hospital’s newborns and had her picture taken with a local prizefighter, which was published in the Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Roma was raised in Brooklyn among a large, lively and extremely colorful extended family led by her maternal immigrant grandparents Esther and Morris Pomerantz who arrived in NYC in 1898 from Galicia, and her paternal grandparents Meyer and Mary Roff who first arrived in NYC in 1886 from Brest-Litovsk. Roma attended Central Commercial High School in Manhattan and upon graduation went to work on Wall Street. She worked in the president’s office of Salomon Brothers and Hutzler, and in the investment department of American Express. She was extremely proud of this work and held a lifelong passion and innate talent for investment banking and stock trading.

Roma met Dr. Marvin Auerback, a surgeon lieutenant in the Royal Canadian Navy, in 1952, and they were married at Marvin’s family home in Toronto in June of 1953. The couple lived in New York City while Marvin completed his residency in pediatrics at Columbia, and Roma continued her work on Wall Street. The couple then followed Marv’s older brother Alfred to San Francisco in 1956, where Roma worked for the S.F. office of Salomon Bros. while Marv completed his pediatric cardiology fellowship at UCSF.

Moving to the Peninsula in 1957, Roma helped Marv open his pediatric practice and supported him while he established himself as a clinical professor of pediatric cardiology at both UCSF and Stanford. Roma raised two daughters and cared for her father, who had suffered a debilitating stroke, for seven years until his death in 1974, and also her mother as she aged until her death in 1989. The couple were lifelong members of Temple Beth El in San Mateo, joining in 1957, and were fixtures in the local San Mateo community, with Marv serving as chief of pediatrics at both Mills and Peninsula hospitals for decades, and Roma volunteering widely.

Roma chose volunteer opportunities she was drawn to and where she felt a positive impact could be made. Over the years, she worked with the Mills Hospital Auxiliary, the AIDS Project of San Mateo, Visiting Nurses Association, Temple Beth El in a variety of capacities, Samaritan House, the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, the SFO Museum, Travelers Aid and the SFO USO. The USO was particularly meaningful to her as, among other servicemen family members, her father served in WWI and her brother Stanley in WWII and Korea.

Roma was a staunch supporter of medical research and, with Marv, established the Roma and Marvin Auerback Melanoma Research Laboratory and funded the Roma and Marvin Auerback Distinguished Professorship in Pediatric Molecular Oncology, both at UCSF. Following Marvin’s death in 1997, Roma also endowed the Roma and Marvin Auerback Scholar in Pediatric Cardiology at Stanford.

Roma said before she passed, “I had a fantastic life.” She was a devoted wife and mother, beloved friend to many and, in general, a force to be reckoned with. She will be missed enormously by all who knew her, and remembered fondly. Roma is remembered with love by her daughters, Lissa Auerback (Fred) and Glenna Auerback (David) and granddaughter Mira.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Roma’s memory to the Samaritan House Free Clinics ([email protected]).

Funeral services were held on Sunday, May 29 at Hills of Eternity, Colma.

Amelia Maroz OBM

Jan. 5, 1941–May 27, 2022

ברוך דיין האמת

With great sadness, we inform you of the passing of our dear beloved Amelia Maroz, of Blessed Memory. Amelia Maroz, lovingly called “Imma,” lived a simple and fulfilling life as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Amelia Maroz was a woman of grace and courage, strength and fortitude. A woman who was devoted to her family, who was always there for us, sharing her strength and perseverance through our own tribulations and trials. Amelia Maroz’s love for her family was infused in everything she did.

Despite innumerable personal challenges, Imma rarely complained. Imma always maintained faith and hope for the future. We thank her for being a valuable example to us.

Amelia Maroz is preceded in death by her beloved husband Reuven Maroz, of Blessed Memory, by her parents Rachamim and Camuna Maimon, of Blessed Memory, and by her brother Amos Maimon, of Blessed Memory.

Amelia Maroz is survived by her children Yair Maroz, Scott Gideon Maroz and Pessi Maroz-Mann, her grandchildren Phillip A. Mann and Tiffany C. Mann-Cassarino, her brothers and her sister.

We will miss your gentle stoicism, laughter, smiles, and your presence. We will always love you, Imma.

Harold S. Stein, Jr.

Sept. 17, 1931–May 31, 2022

Harold S. Stein Jr., admired business and Jewish community leader, dedicated Freemason, and loving family man, passed away peacefully at home on May 31, 2022 after an extended period of illness.

Harold (Hal to pretty much everybody) was a rare and surprising individual: He lived almost all of his life in San Francisco, yet had a worldly outlook; he spent his professional life in business, but was deeply philosophical; he distinguished himself in every endeavor, but was modest, generous, funny and kind. Hal was a mensch.

The younger son of Harold Sigfried Stein Sr. and Jessie (Koch) Stein, Hal grew up with his older brother Laurence (Larry), attending San Francisco public schools, while working in and falling in love with his father’s family business, Young-Casselman Pharmacy. He graduated from UCSF with a bachelor of science in pharmacy, convincing Vera Livingston, his sweetheart from Washington High School — who would become his best friend, confidante and lifelong wife — to

take up the family profession. After serving as a medic at Fort Sam Houston, TX during the Korean War, Hal returned to San Francisco with Vera, where children Deborah and Peter were born, and he joined his father-in-law, Eric Livingston, in the management of Crane Pest Control.

Hal took to business leadership as a natural, and would soon grow the company as its president-CEO, focusing its work on public health and safety in the commercial sector, and excelling as an admired leader in the industry, serving as president of its national trade association (NPMA) and a frequent adviser on public health and pesticide legislation at the California and federal levels. His signature “Executive Letters” — short musings on matters philosophical, environmental, social — often found their way into print as op-eds and even into the Congressional Record, emphasizing his lifelong concern: how a society builds a better quality of life for future generations.

Hal put his philosophy into practice in community, fraternal and philanthropic affairs. A dedicated 33° Freemason, he was a leader of the Masonic Research Society, helped establish the Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center, served as grand orator for the Grand Lodge of California, and in 2015 was awarded Freemasonry’s highest honor, the Grand Cross.

In Jewish life, he was long active with the American Jewish Committee and the Union of Reform Judaism, and served two terms as board president of San Francisco’s Congregation Emanu-El, where generations of clergy came to depend on his wise counsel and gentle leadership.

His uncanny gift for public speaking without notes — delivering eloquent, funny and enlightening speeches in what seemed like extemporaneous observations — made him a much sought-after teacher in all his professional and community circles.

Despite his active public life, Hal was happiest pursuing his private passions: studying esoteric philosophy, “spinning the dials” on his shortwave radio, going fishing for salmon, attending 49ers and Sharks games — and, most of all, enjoying the love of his close family in San Francisco and Bodega Bay, including traveling the world with Vera and family. They, and all of the people he touched, will remember his unfailing kindness, moral clarity and gentle outlook, and miss his warmth, silly jokes and smile.

He is survived by his extraordinary wife of 68 years, Vera Stein; children Deborah Stein Hoffman (Craig) and Peter L. Stein (Brian Freeman); grandchildren Jessia Hoffman and Gabriel Hoffman; and by his wonderful caregiving team of Joe, Dem and Anna. Services were private, with a celebration of Hal’s life to come at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to Congregation Emanu-El (emanuelsf.org), Jewish Family and Children’s Services (jfcs.org) or California Scottish Rite Foundation (ritecaresf.org).

Ann Breall

June 21, 1929–May 31, 2022

Ann Fay Breall (Faga) passed away peacefully at home on May 31, 2022. A native San Franciscan, Faga was born on June 21, 1929. Faga was a devoted wife who met her husband, William Breall, M.D. (Billy) in 1954. He was invited to Faga’s family Thanksgiving dinner, where he immediately fell in love with her. Billy asked Faga to marry him on their first date and asked her to marry him on every subsequent date until she agreed just three weeks after meeting.

They were then married July 3, 1955 and were never apart from each other for 67 years.

Faga was a proud graduate of UC Berkeley. After graduation, she taught second grade at Commodore Sloat School, where she was adored by both students and parents alike.

Family was everything to Faga. She cared deeply for her children and loved to hear about their daily lives.

She is survived by her husband, Billy, and children, Dr. Jeffrey Breall (Lisa Sarbach), the Honorable Susan Breall (David Looman), Joseph Breall (Susan Jenkins), Sophie Breall (Brendan Cormack), Dr. Phyllis Ritchie (Bruce) and Max Breall (Amy).

She helped raise many of her grandkids, using her house as a “preschool” for Marissa, Ariana, Rebecca, Maximillian and Alessandra. She loved to visit Sonoma on weekends to see her grandchildren Hannah, Sam and William, and was always excited to host her grandchildren Jacob, Adam and Nathan whenever they came into town. She made sure to always have See’s candies and some dollars to hand out.

Faga was a true friend to many and a wonderful sister. She loved her “baby sister,” Roz Kahn, who lived with Donald (OBM) only a couple of blocks away. Faga spoke to her older sister, Helen Fredkin (Henne) (OBM), every day until she passed in 2016.

Her cat, Baby, will miss her, but Billy will make sure Baby has food every day. She loved seeing her children’s and her grandchildren’s dogs, especially Daisy and Rueben, to whom she gave plenty of treats.

In addition, Faga is survived by many nieces and nephews. She loved them all dearly and was very proud of them. She was happy to see their children and grandchildren grow up and visit her at her home.

The family would like to thank her amazing caregivers, but in particular Ruth Felizetti and Bartola Reyes. They would also like to thank By the Bay Health nurses, who were very caring.

Donations can be made to the Hebrew Free Loan Association of San Francisco.

Roy Goldberg

May 24, 1924–May 30, 2022

Roy Goldberg, 98, of Santa Rosa passed away at home on May 30, 2022. Roy was born in New York and soon his family moved to San Francisco, where he grew up.

After high school, he enlisted and spent four years during WWII in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He then went to work for his father in his custom tailoring business, the Mission Pants Factory. He had great love and loyalty for his father and his sister Rita, who was born on his fourth birthday.

Roy loved the outdoors, especially backpacking with his buddies. He loved tennis, reading and music. He always had a song on his lips. He made friends wherever he went. But his greatest joy was his family.

Roy was a master gardener and, after retirement, he delighted in volunteering at Fairfield Osborn Preserve and Bouverie Audubon Preserve. He will always be remembered for his huge smile and zest for life. He also volunteered at Volunteer Wheels and Canine Companions.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ann; children Ron, Bruce (Tanya) and Susan Handlin (Tom); and sister Rita Kaplan; as well as eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, who called him “Unc.” He was predeceased by daughter Carolyn Rascon and daughter-in-law Jessie Goldberg.

A celebration of life will be held later in the year. He will be sorely missed by all. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to By the Bay Health or The Nature Conservancy.

Gisele (Rosin) Green

May 26, 1937–May 11, 2022

Gisele Green passed away suddenly after a long illness. Born in France, she escaped the Nazi invasion as a young child and settled with her family in New York City. The family later moved to New Jersey, where Gisele attended Drew University. It was there, in the chemistry department, that she met her husband-to-be, Maurice. The chemistry between them lasted for 66 years.

With a persistently inquisitive mind, Gisele earned an M.S. degree in chemistry from the University of Arizona and, after raising two daughters, pursued a second M.S. in microbiology at the University of Maryland. Following a decade in Israel, the family came to the Bay Area, where Gisele worked in several research positions, notably at Stanford, Clontech and Becton Dickinson.

Gisele loved traveling and the outdoors. She and Maury ventured far and wide, from Alaska to New Zealand. They especially enjoyed their visits to Kauai: At the seaside, Gisele was truly in her element.

After retiring in 2004, she devoted herself to translating her grandfather’s Yiddish-language book, “On the Historical Day of Judgement,” with the help of her teacher, the late Chayale Ash. The bilingual edition will be published on Amazon as a tribute to their memories.

Gisele is survived by her husband, Dr. Maurice Green of Palo Alto, her daughters, Sarah Green (Bill Wood) of Arcata and Tami (Yehuda) Demayo of San Jose, her sister, Naomi (Norman) Feinstein of Netanya, Israel, her brother Abe (Nancy) Rosin of Tucson, Arizona, her three grandchildren, Tahv, Matan and Shalev Demayo and a large extended family in Israel and the U.S. Donations in her memory may be made to the League for Yiddish (New York City) or Congregation Kol Emeth (Palo Alto).

May her memory be a blessing.