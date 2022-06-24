Lifecycles announcements for the week of June 24, 2022

Births

Proud parents Lea Loeb, a J. staff member, and George Barahona welcomed their daughter, Lila Raine Loeb-Barahona, on May 8, 2022, in San Francisco. Lila was 8 pounds, 1 ounce, and measured 19 inches. Grandparents Loretta Bauchiero Loeb of Visalia, Kimball Loeb of Ventura and Gloria and Rene Barahona of Petaluma, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, are thrilled with her arrival.

Weddings

Rebecca Weiss and Jesse Delan were married May 15, 2022, in a small ceremony at the bride’s family home, with Rabbi Nat Ezray of Congregation Beth Jacob officiating. A celebration followed at the Village Pub restaurant in Woodside.

Rebecca is the daughter of Charles and Barbara Weiss of Atherton and the granddaughter of Harold (z”l) and Florence (z”l) Davidson and Ben (z”l) and Esther (z”l) Weiss. Jesse is the son of Dalton and Stacey Delan of Potomac, Maryland, and the grandson of Len and Susan Berson of Westport, Connecticut, and Dan (z”l) and Stephanie (z”l) Delan.

Rebecca and Jesse met while working toward their MBAs at the Kellogg School at Northwestern University. Rebecca currently works in biotech, and Jesse works in media and entertainment. They have traveled to four continents together and now live in Seattle with their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Bojack.

B’nai Mitzvahs

Levi Druskin

Son of Jennifer and Scott Druskin, Saturday, July 9, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Charles MacVicar

Son of Kimberlee and Mark MacVicar, Saturday, May 21, at Temple Israel in Alameda.

Sidney Az Mates-Muchin

Son of Rabbi Jacqueline Mates-Muchin and J.T. Mates-Muchin, Saturday, June 25, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Abby Rose Sachse

Daughter of Julie and Matt Sachse and granddaughter of Marcia and Harry Ratner, Saturday, June 18, at Congregation Beth David in Saratoga.

Dalia Miri Saal

Daughter of Susan and Nate Saal and granddaughter of Harry and Carol Saal and Michael and Diane Steiner, Saturday, May 28, at Congregation Kol Emeth in Palo Alto. Dalia is a rising eighth-grader at Gideon Hausner Jewish Day School.

Guy Sandler

Son of Maya and Eran Sandler, Saturday, July 9, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.