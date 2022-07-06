Ready to Limmud? Jewish learning festival returns to Bay Area

After a two-year absence due to the Covid pandemic, Limmud Bay Area will return to the region for a two-day Jewish learning event in September.

Set to take place over Labor Day weekend in San Ramon, Limmud Bay Area 2022 will feature an array of workshops and guest speakers. Registration opens on July 17.

The list of scheduled presenters and facilitators includes Times of Israel editor David Horovitz, the Peninsula JCC’s chief Jewish experience officer Rabbi Laurie Matzkin, UC Berkeley history professor Ethan Katz, and behavioral finance pioneer and Santa Clara University professor Meir Statman.

All sessions will take place in person, and also will be streamed live.

Limmud is a multinational network of local groups that promote Jewish knowledge and community through volunteer-run programming. Named for the Hebrew term meaning “to learn,” Limmud was conceptualized in the U.K. in 1981 and later expanded to dozens of locations around the world. In North America, Limmuds have been established in New York, Boston, Atlanta, Los Angeles and other cities. Northern California came aboard in 2011.

A Russian-language offshoot, Limmud FSU, began in Moscow in 2006 and similarly spread around the world. The Bay Area event paused in 2020 but returned to an in-person event last summer.

Limmud Bay Area will take place Sunday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 5 at the San Ramon Marriott Hotel and on the nearby Bishop Ranch campus. Tickets, which include programming and meals, are $400 per person, or two people can share one badge by alternating sessions and meals. Lodging at the Marriott is $149 per night on a group rate that expires Aug. 6, or while supplies last. A ticket to watch sessions on Zoom is $36. For more details, visit limmudbayarea.org/registration.