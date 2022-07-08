Lifecycle announcements for the week of July 8, 2022

Births

With gratitude to HaShem, Fran Tannenbaum Kaye and Brian Kaye joyfully announce the birth of our newest grandson, Noam Cyril Alois Hon (Noam Tzvi Gideon), on June 8, 2022, in Munich, Germany. We are delighted for his wonderful parents, Naomi Kaye Honova and Jan Kaye Hon, and his proud big brothers, Ezra and Abram. Mazel tov to grandparents Hana Honova and Jan Hon of Prague, Czech Republic, great-grandmothers Tobye Kaye of Palo Alto and Helen Tannenbaum of Towson, Maryland, as well his many aunts, uncles and cousins in the United States, the Czech Republic and Israel.

Sarah Lauing and Or Cohen of Redwood City are delighted to announce the birth of their daughter, Naomi Louise Cohen, on April 14, 2022. Grandparents are Claire and Ed Lauing of Palo Alto and Tzippy and Yair Cohen of Reut, Israel. Great-grandparents are Bud and Roxanne Coleman of Palo Alto and Woodgate, New York, and Malka Shalev of Tel Aviv.

Alina J. Pollak, beloved daughter of proud parents Manisha Moore and Jake Pollak, of San Rafael. Beloved granddaughter of Ellen Judell and Robert Pollak of San Rafael and Kathy and Lee Moore of Portland, Oregon. Alina is the first girl born into the Pollak family in over 100 years! We are all beyond grateful and so in love!

Weddings

Danielle Lauren LeVee and Evan James Luxenberg were married Saturday, June 4, 2022, in a beautiful outdoor ceremony in Mount Rainier National Park. The bride’s uncle, Rick LeVee, officiated.

The bride, daughter of Gail LeVee of Heber City, Utah and Jeff LeVee of Hermosa Beach, California, is a mental health counselor in Seattle. She is the granddaughter of Joy and Marv LeVee and Marilyn (z”l) and Alan (z”l) Levine, sister of Brian (man of honor), Alexis (best woman) and Julia (woman of honor).

The groom is the son of Jan and Jay Luxenberg of Greenbrae, Marin County, California. He is the grandson of Allen and Marilyn Luxenberg of Clark, New Jersey, and Herman (z”l) and Joyce(z”l) Uhley, brother of Adam Luxenberg (best man), brother-in-law of Lily Friedman and uncle of Ezra Luxenberg (flower petal decorator). Evan is a neurologist, and will soon begin a fellowship in multiple sclerosis and neuroimmunology at the University of Washington in Seattle.

The couple resides in Seattle, Washington, with their mini-golden doodle, Lucy.

B’nai mitzvahs

Naomi Etta A.G. Shapiro

Daughter of Josie and Alex A.G. Shapiro, Saturday, July 9, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Olivia Silverstein

Daughter of Nichole and Scott Silverstein, Saturday, July 16, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Levi Tilden Zwerling

Son of Christine and Erik Zwerling, Saturday, July 2, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.