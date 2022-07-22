Deaths announcements for the week of July 22, 2022

Obituaries are supported by a generous grant from Sinai Memorial Chapel.

Stanley Felix

Dec. 29, 1923–June 30, 2022

Eight days after the loss of his wife of 74 years, Ardyce, Stanley Felix passed away at his home in Scottsdale, AZ. A loving couple from day one, they were seldom apart.

Family togetherness was of utmost importance to both of them, and this played out in everyday life and later in frequent travels with extended families.

A man of fine intellect, Stan exercised this prowess in all his pursuits. He was admitted to MIT at 16, destined to become an engineer. This was interrupted by military service, after which he changed course, returned to San Francisco and finished his degree at UC Berkeley. He became a CPA while also building a real estate company. Now known as JFRCO, the business has grown under the direction of multiple generations of family members. Developing a software program, CentreSoft, for shopping center management became a highlight of his career. This important achievement melded his accounting skills with property management and is still used in the industry.

An effective problem solver, he assumed a leadership role in organizations with which he associated. While living in Contra Costa County, he served as president of the JCC. There, he established a performing arts fund in his wife Ardyce’s honor, which provided opportunities for youth to participate in musical theater. A toastmaster himself, he often touted the importance of skillful public speaking. He established a fund at Kent Denver School to promote instruction in speech and debate.

Stan kept up with the events of the day and lived with vitality his entire 98 years. He loved to read, relished old movies and some new ones and always had music playing throughout the day.

A man of honor and conviction who knew the power of hard work, he laid a strong ethical foundation for his family. He would say his biggest achievement was the family he created with Ardyce, consisting of three daughters, which led to seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Survived by these daughters (Judith Adler, Margot Zaterman and Stefanie Felix), grandchildren (Aron Adler, Matt Adler, Max Green, Mitchell Green, Amy Zaterman, Danny Zaterman and Brent Zaterman) and great-grandchildren (Kayla and Caden Adler, Shayna, Zach and Sam Adler, Rudy Green, Henry and Bennett Green, Sloane Seltzer and Lily James Hirsch Zaterman).

Robert Wilk

March 3, 1934–July 13, 2022

Robert (Bob) Michael Wilk passed away on July 13, 2022 after a long battle with leukemia.

Bob was born in Bridgeport, CT, and moved to Eagle Rock, CA, as a child, attending Eagle Rock HS. After school, he joined the Coast Guard and fought in the Korean War before marrying Nessa Lerner in 1958 and getting his bachelor’s degree at Cal State L.A. In 1964, he made the bold move of moving with his wife and 4-year-old son Kevin to teach in Kenya for two years. His son Brett was born in Nairobi, with the Jewish community from the Nairobi Synagogue and American embassy coming together to celebrate with a bris.

Following that, he and Nessa traveled through Israel and Europe with their 6-year-old and 1-year-old sons, while staying in people’s homes on “Europe on $5 a Day.” Bob then moved the family to Thousand Oaks, CA, and taught history at Agoura HS while achieving his master’s degree in African Studies at UCLA.

In 1971, the family moved to Amherst, MA, and Bob achieved his doctorate of education at the University of Massachusetts. The family moved once again, in 1973, to Lafayette, CA, and Bob helped open California HS in San Ramon, while teaching history/government and becoming dean of students, inspiring many students along the way. In 1975, Bob found his career passion and began his long career in marriage and family counseling.

Eventually moving to Walnut Creek and joining Congregation B’nai Tikvah while singing in the choir, Bob and Nessa made their forever home here.

Bob and Nessa traveled throughout the world visiting dozens of countries, and making friends wherever they went. Throughout it all, Bob always followed the latest news, politics and current events, always happy to share his views with passion.

Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nessa, son Kevin, daughters-in-law Jill and Karen, grandchildren Darielle, Shane and Micah, brothers Malcolm and Joel, and many loved nephews, nieces and lifelong friends. He was predeceased by his son Brett in 2017, with whom he shared his birthday.

Service and burial at Gan Shalom Cemetery.

Sinai Memorial

(925) 962-3636