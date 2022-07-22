a closeup photo of a hand holding a pointer over an open torah scroll, suggesting of a b'nai mitzvah

Lifecycle announcements for the week of July 22, 2022

By J. Staff | July 22, 2022

B’nai Mitzvahs

Bella Alcalay
Daughter of Hollie and Orion Alcalay, Saturday, Aug. 6, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Benjamin Nadel
Son of Michel and Jonathan Nadel, Saturday, July 23, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Maya Obolsky
Daughter of Caitlyn and Arthur Obolsky, Saturday, Aug. 6, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Annette Rosenthal
Daughter of Sara and Joshua Rosenthal, Saturday, July 30, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

