Jewish Life Community Lifecycles Lifecycle announcements for the week of July 22, 2022 Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By J. Staff | July 22, 2022 B’nai Mitzvahs Bella Alcalay Daughter of Hollie and Orion Alcalay, Saturday, Aug. 6, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Benjamin Nadel Benjamin Nadel Son of Michel and Jonathan Nadel, Saturday, July 23, at Temple Sinai in Oakland. Maya Obolsky Daughter of Caitlyn and Arthur Obolsky, Saturday, Aug. 6, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Annette Rosenthal Daughter of Sara and Joshua Rosenthal, Saturday, July 30, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek. J. Staff Also On J. Lifecycles Lifecycles announcements for the week of June 24, 2022 Lifecycles Lifecycles for the week of June 10, 2022 Lifecycles Lifecycle announcements for the week of May 13, 2022 Lifecycles Lifecycle announcements for the week of May 27, 2022 Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up