Lifecycle announcements for the week of July 22, 2022

B’nai Mitzvahs

Bella Alcalay

Daughter of Hollie and Orion Alcalay, Saturday, Aug. 6, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Benjamin Nadel

Son of Michel and Jonathan Nadel, Saturday, July 23, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Maya Obolsky

Daughter of Caitlyn and Arthur Obolsky, Saturday, Aug. 6, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Annette Rosenthal

Daughter of Sara and Joshua Rosenthal, Saturday, July 30, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.