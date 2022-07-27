TV legend Norman Lear turns 100, with a song and an Instagram

Jewish comedy titan Norman Lear turns a century old on Wednesday, and he’s still got a spring in his step.

Lear took to Instagram to reminisce the day before his 100th birthday with a video, singing a lick from the classic tune “That’s Amore,” recalling how he once worked for Dean Martin singing the same during the Colgate Comedy Hour in the 1950s.

“My God, the miracle of being alive with everything that’s available to us,” Lear told his 44,000 followers.