Welcome to Planet Earth, Emanuel Mordechai Goldenstein!
Lifecycle announcements for the week of Aug. 5, 2022

By J. Staff | August 5, 2022

Engagements

Mazel tov, Jason Farovitch and María Gabriela Fermín Moreno!
Allan Farovitch and Roberta Steiner of San Rafael are thrilled to announce the engagement of their son, Jason Farovitch, to María Gabriela Fermín Moreno. Jason and Gabi met in Mexico City where they both lived. Jason, a graduate of the University of Kansas, is currently employed in tech sales. Jason’s proud older brother, Aaron Farovitch, and his family live in New York City. Gabi, a university graduate, is a graphic designer. Her parents and three siblings reside in Mérida, Venezuela. The couple will marry in Cabo in March surrounded by loving family and a multitude of adoring friends. ¡Felicidades!

Births

Proud parents Mariel and Benjamin Goldenstein welcomed their son, Emanuel Mordechai Goldenstein, on May 28, 2022, in Berkeley. Emanuel was 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and measured 21 inches. Grandparents Ronna and Don Honigman of El Cerrito and Mariuca and Pierre Goldenstein of San Francisco, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, are thrilled with his arrival.

B’nai Mitzvahs

Lylah Cutler
Daughter of Laura Jernigan and Lawrence Cutler, Saturday, Aug. 13, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Ella Dux
Daughter of Jen and Brad Dux, Saturday, Aug. 13, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Luke Ficken
Son of Naomi Lotman-Ficken, Saturday, Aug. 13, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Sydney Gross
Daughter of Lisa and Kevin Gross, Saturday, Aug. 20, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Anska Hilash
Daughter of Silvie Jensen, Saturday, Aug. 13, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Brian Lurie
Son of Justin Lurie, Saturday, Aug. 20, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Hope Petersil
Daughter of Summer and Ken Petersil, Saturday, Aug. 13, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Soren Rothbaum
Son of Annika and Andy Rothbaum, Saturday, Aug. 20, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Kyle Seff
Son of Amy and Jonathan Seff, Saturday, Aug. 20, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Olivia Seff
Daughter of Amy and Jonathan Seff, Saturday, Aug. 20, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Logan Spinner
Son of Allison and Steven Spinner, Saturday, Aug. 20, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Charlie Steinberg
Daughter of Alexis Collentine and Jon Steinberg, Saturday, Aug. 20, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Michael Whitten
Son of Rosa and David Whitten, Saturday, Aug. 20, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Elliott Zatkin
Son of Natalie and Michael Zatkin, Saturday, Aug. 20, at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland.

Ron Zharzhavsky
Son of Anna Zhar and Gary Zharzhavsky, Saturday, Aug. 13, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

J. Staff