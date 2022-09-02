Welcome to Planet Earth, Leo Samuel Sims! Jewish Life Community Lifecycles Lifecycle announcements for the week of Sept. 2, 2022 Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By J. Staff | September 2, 2022 Births Leo Samuel Sims, born in Stanford on July 15, 2022, to Russell Sims and Linda Wan. Welcomed home by big sister Naomi. Proud grandparents are Ray and Amy Sims of Palo Alto and Wehua Wan and Qinhua Zhou of Dublin. B’nai Mitzvahs Caroline Schurz Caroline Schurz of Ross in Marin County had her bat mitzvah in August at the Kotel in Jerusalem. Caroline, who currently attends Stanford and works as an intern analyst at venture capital firm Aleph, was among 60 college students worldwide who were selected for the Birthright Israel Excel Fellowship in business and technology. Since she never had the chance to celebrate her bat mitzvah before, Caroline decided to do so now nine years later with the help of Birthright Israel. “I wanted to partake in and contribute to this larger Jewish tradition. I grew up not practicing religion,” said Caroline in an email. “My time this summer on Birthright Excel has given me a taste of what it feels like to be a member of the Jewish community. It has been an uplifting, supportive, and inspiring experience, and made me realize that it is an aspect of my identity I want to explore after I leave Israel.” Zoe Rose Meshorer Dessen Zoe Rose Meshorer Dessen Daughter of Danielle Meshorer and Gregg Dessen, Saturday, Sept. 17, at at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. Benjamin Elson Son of Annette Molinaro and David Elson, Saturday, Sept. 10, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Sophie Fluhr Daughter of Claire and Jeffrey Fluhr, Saturday, Sept. 10, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Sydney Freeman Daughter of Gretchen Walker and Jason Freeman, Saturday, Sept. 3, at Temple Beth Torah in Fremont. Federica Fregola Federica Fregola Daughter of Rita Fregola and Andrew Meklin, Saturday, Sept. 17, at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland. David Javinsky Son of Janis and Steven Javinsky, Saturday, Sept. 10, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Itai Lerman Son of Pamela Lyss-Lerman and Jason Lerman, Saturday, Sept. 17, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Taylor Michelle Kaster Daughter of Debbie and Chris Kaster, Saturday, Sept. 3, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. Micah Moskowitz Son of Sarah Fuchs Downie and Daniel Moskowitz, Saturday, Sept. 10, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Helene Pfuehler Daughter of Sara Barth and Erich Pfuehler, sister of Ehren Pfuehler, Saturday, Aug. 27, at Congregation Beth Emek in Pleasanton. For her mitzvah project, Helene made 25 blankets for two local animal shelters: the East Bay SPCA and the Animal Rescue Foundation. Juliet Reich Juliet Reich Daughter of Stephanie Kelmar and Raphael Reich, Saturday, Sept. 17, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. For her tikkun olam project, Juliet raised money for Feeding America, an organization that fights hunger in the United States. Juliet is in eighth grade at Gideon Hausner Jewish Day School, and her favorite extracurricular activities include aerial silks, tennis, art and cooking. Rebecca Lily Richardson Rebecca Lily Richardson Daughter of Jodi Dyer Richardson, MacLaren Richardson and Casey Jensen-Richardson, Saturday, Sept. 3, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. For her tikkun olam project, Becca raised money to help the World Wildlife Fund’s conservation efforts. Becca is in eighth grade at Sunnyvale Middle School, and her favorite extracurricular activities are tap, jazz, ballet and contemporary dance. Caleb Roth Son of Caryn Javinsky and Derick Roth, Saturday, Sept. 10, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Olivia Taylor Salcman Olivia Taylor Salcman Daughter of Jen and Josh Salcman, Saturday, Sept. 10, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. For her tikkun olam project, Olivia raised funds to buy pillows for families at a LifeMoves shelter and painted the pillowcases with designs and encouraging messages. Olivia is in eighth grade at Fletcher Middle School, and her favorite extracurricular activities are ballet and contemporary dance. Alex Schleuning Son of Lissy and David Schleuning, Saturday, Sept. 10, at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland. Hannah Silberman Hannah Silberman Daughter of Lisa and Josh Silberman, Saturday, Sept. 10, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. For her tikkun olam project, Hannah volunteered at the SPCA. Hannah is in seventh grade at Woodland School, and her favorite extracurricular activities are dance and tennis. Nyana Steinberg Daughter of Christine Chesnut and Stephen Steinberg, Saturday, Sept. 3, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Caleb Swartzberg Son of Loreli Cadapan and Neil Swartzberg, Saturday, Sept. 10, at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto. Bailey Tulchin Daughter of Laurie Beijen and Ben Tulchin, Saturday, Sept. 17, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.