Mazel to Vivi Orum and everyone else celebrating their b'nai mitzvah in the coming weeks!

Jewish Life
Community
Lifecycles

Lifecycle announcements for the week of Sept. 16, 2022

By J. Staff | September 16, 2022

B'nai Mitzvahs

Eva Atwood
Daughter of Robin Melnick and Jeremy Atwood, Saturday, Oct. 8, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Nina Assang
Daughter of Stephanie and Milton Assang, Saturday, Oct. 8, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Benjamin Brody
Son of Alison and Michael Brody, Saturday, Oct. 1, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Sophie Levin
Shelly and David Levin, Saturday, Oct. 8, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Vivi Orum
Daughter of Caren and Nick Orum, Saturday, Oct. 8, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Ethan Pearlmutter
Son of Lisa Douglass and Steve Pearlmutter, Saturday, Oct. 1, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Eli Van Hoften
Son of Shayna and Derek Van Hoften, Saturday, Oct. 8, at Congregation B'nai Shalom in Walnut Creek.