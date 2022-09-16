Lifecycle announcements for the week of Sept. 16, 2022

B’nai Mitzvahs

Eva Atwood

Daughter of Robin Melnick and Jeremy Atwood, Saturday, Oct. 8, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Nina Assang

Daughter of Stephanie and Milton Assang, Saturday, Oct. 8, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Benjamin Brody

Son of Alison and Michael Brody, Saturday, Oct. 1, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Sophie Levin

Shelly and David Levin, Saturday, Oct. 8, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Vivi Orum

Daughter of Caren and Nick Orum, Saturday, Oct. 8, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Ethan Pearlmutter

Son of Lisa Douglass and Steve Pearlmutter, Saturday, Oct. 1, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Eli Van Hoften

Son of Shayna and Derek Van Hoften, Saturday, Oct. 8, at Congregation B’nai Shalom in Walnut Creek.