Death announcements for the week of Sept. 30, 2022

Obituaries are supported by a generous grant from Sinai Memorial Chapel.

David Phillippe Himy

Nov. 30, 1939–Sept. 7, 2022

David Phillippe Himy was born on Nov. 30, 1939 in Azemmour, Morocco, and grew up in Casablanca, Morocco. The Himy household was a happy one: seven siblings, an enterprising father, and a mother whose warmth and cooking is remembered by all who crossed her path.

David and his siblings fondly remember growing up in the largest Jewish community in North Africa (approximately 300,000 when David left in 1964). Under the protection of the ruling Alaouite Dynasty, Morocco’s Jew’s were able to enjoy a rich cultural and religious life.

From an early age, it was clear that David had unwavering ambition, an inherent elegance/style, and his father’s entrepreneurial spirit. He received his degree in electrical engineering from Ecole Industrielle du Maroc, and also worked many different jobs, including teaching. However, in 1963, when David immigrated to California without any English under his belt, his first job was picking fruit.

David had the unique gift of keeping many beautiful aspects of his Moroccan culture and adding to it all the opportunities and freedoms available in the United States.

Once he began working as an engineer here, he became determined to have his parents and siblings join him, a dream which came true within a few years, making family celebrations and holidays joyous and important. Able to speak several languages, David was able to communicate with people from everywhere and so decided to go into the import business.

Hard work and perseverance brought David success as an entrepreneur who traveled extensively throughout the world, creating lifelong friendships with many business associates and their families. David and Jeanne’s home was always filled with family and friends from the four corners of the Earth. The welcoming traditions and spirit that flourished around their table-built bridges and were a source of lasting memories in the lives of many.

In 2001, Jeanne and David decided to spend their winter season in Palm Springs, where they enjoyed golf, made new and wonderful friends and reaped the many benefits of the beautiful southern California desert climate.

David’s first and most important love was always family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Jeanne; his two beloved children Deborah (Moise Cohen and grandchildren Lev and Liam) and Curtis (and grandchildren Andreina and Miles and fiancé Kristen Usich and children Colton and Cassidy); six siblings: Sylvia Himy Guth (Armin Guth), Maurice Himy (Carla), Therese Himy Levy (Albert Levy), Albert Himy (Brigette), Michel Himy (Monique) and Alain Himy (Rita); and brother-in-law Martin Varon; as well as many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins.

He will be fondly remembered by all who knew him for his kindness, generosity, humor and infamous pastel linen suits.

May his memory be a blessing.

David Lieberman

May 21, 1953–Sept. 10, 2022

David Lieberman, beloved husband, father, friend, mentor, scholar and teacher, died in a hiking accident in Lassen National Park on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the age of 69. He died just as he and his wife of 35 years, Carol Brownstein, were beginning their retirement, the first of many planned travels and adventures.

He leaves behind Carol, his three children, George, Hannah and Aaron Lieberman, his sisters Lynne Ritvo and Deborah Lieberman, and countless friends and colleagues.

David was a mensch: a rock of good judgment, a source of comfort, love, generosity, kindness and wit. In both his professional and personal life, he combined an unerring instinct for the right with an insightful, compassionate and tactful approach to the people involved.

Almost every encounter with him was leavened by his sense of humor, which, when fully deployed, could reduce the most staid to helpless laughter.

An internationally respected historian of the 18th century, David studied the history of legal, political and social thought, especially in England. But his passions took him as well from music (especially opera) to wine and food, to philosophy and politics, to the great outdoors.

The center of his life was his family and friends. All who had the great good luck to know him had their own experiences of his grace. Though he himself had come through difficult health challenges, including a cycling accident in 2016 that threatened to paralyze him, he never indulged in self-pity. Even in his hardest moments, he was concerned for others, worried about being a burden but also able to show his gratitude for the love that was returned to him. His courage in that time of difficulty provided a model of strength for all who knew him.

David was born in Canton, Ohio to Rabbi George and Sylvia Lieberman, and grew up in Rockville Center, New York. He completed high school in England when his parents took a sabbatical there, and stayed on to attend the University of Cambridge, where he took undergraduate and graduate degrees. He received his Ph.D. in history from University College, London University.

After returning to Cambridge as a teaching fellow, he was then recruited by UC Berkeley Law School’s still-new Jurisprudence and Social Policy Program in 1984. David was a mainstay of the program, serving as its head, and teaching the program’s core classes. In his undergraduate seminars and lectures, and through his mentorship, David touched the lives of countless students, especially those among the first in their families to attend university.

David wrote extensively and lectured around the world. He also served in a number of roles of great responsibility on campus, for which he was awarded several lifetime achievement awards, and was widely sought after for his discretion and sage advice. David retired in July of this year, after 38 years of service, as the James W. and Isabel Coffroth Professor of Jurisprudence. His colleagues, in celebrating David at his retirement, counted on many more years of friendship and counsel, even as he and Carol planned the next phase of their life together.

As the son of a rabbi, David took his Judaism to be an important part of his life, and his household was famous for its raucous and inclusive celebrations of the holidays, with David’s virtuosic cooking as a centerpiece. He was particularly proud of his role in restoring the health of the Jewish Studies Program at UC Berkeley, a mission that made use of his considerable diplomatic skills. He also greatly enjoyed his work with Temple Beth El’s meal program.

Everyone who knew David was bettered by his acquaintance and deeply mourns his loss.

Funeral services were held for David on Friday, Sept. 16, at Berkeley’s Temple Beth El, and he was buried on Sunday at Fernwood Cemetery in Mill Valley. A memorial service hosted by Berkeley Law will take place on Oct. 10 at 4 p.m.; details will be available on the Jurisprudence and Social Policy webpage. Those who would like to remember David with a donation are encouraged to give to the Beth El Homeless Meal program; to the Santa Clara Valley Spinal Injury Center; or to the students of the Jurisprudence and Social Policy Program at Berkeley Law.

Lynne Dianne Raider

July 5, 1943–Aug. 26, 2022

Lynne Raider was born in New York, raised in Mobile, Alabama, but was predominantly, and proudly, a San Franciscan.

Beloved by all who knew her, Lynne touched many with her charitable nature, her love for art, music, birding, tennis (especially Roger Federer) and good food, and for her joyous and independent spirit.

A proud UC Berkeley grad, Lynne spent many years working in retail, and then Pacific Bell, from which she retired. In a time when it was extremely uncommon, she raised her only child, Melinna, as a single mother.

In recent years, Lynne became a strong advocate for Parkinson’s disease research, participating in many studies and conferences to help search for a cure.

Although she was raised with a brother and sister (David Raider and Paula Raider, both of blessed memory) she discovered two years ago that she had a half sister, Joyce Hamersmith, living in Miami. In July, Lynne visited Joyce, met her entire new extended family and dipped her toes in the Gulf Coast waters one last time.

Lynne is survived by her daughter, Melinna Gershik and son-in-law Adam Hanin; her grandchildren Sam and Sarah Gershik and Arianna and Alexandra Hanin; and her sister Joyce Hamersmith.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation; Food Runners; Springhill Avenue Temple, Mobile, AL; UC Berkeley (Go Bears!); or any cause that will make the world a better place.

Sinai Memorial

(415) 921-3636

Jack Wahrhaftig

Aug. 30, 1925–Aug. 15, 2022

A source of strength, compassion, wisdom, warmth, good humor and empathetic listening. Jack Wahrhaftig, a native of San Francisco, died at the age of 96 surrounded by his loving family.

Jack is survived by his children Lynn O’Connor (Terry O’Connor), Peter Wahrhaftig (Rena Dorph) and Marc Wahrhaftig (Liz Struble), and his grandchildren Laurel O’Connor, Amitai Wahrhaftig, Naia Wahrhaftig and Ari Struble-Wahrhaftig. He was predeceased by Lila, his beloved wife of 65 years.

Jack was a longtime resident of Oakland, where he practiced law until retiring at age 87. He loved the practical aspects of the law and making a positive impact on people’s lives. In his youth, he was an accomplished violinist, retaining a deep love of music throughout his life, as well as an avid photographer and a member of his high school track team. He loved spending parts of each summer on the family farm in Orangevale, CA, where his Grandpa Peter settled after escaping from Russia.

In 1943, Jack enlisted in the Army, and was in combat in France, Germany and Austria. In later years, he would speak of his wartime experiences simply, with the plea of “never again.”

Upon returning home, he enrolled at UC Berkeley, followed by Hastings College of the Law, and entered private practice with his Uncle Matt. He and Lila met on a blind date and married in 1955. By 1960 they had three children.

Jack was active in Temple Sinai in Oakland, focusing particularly on the religious school. He was also the past president of the Oakland Jewish Community Center, past chair of the Estate Planning Council of the East Bay, and active in many other civic organizations. He was also involved in efforts to improve, as well as to more fully integrate the Oakland Public Schools.

One of Jack’s favorite activities was taking his family camping, with wonderful annual trips far and wide. Jack continued to camp with Lila well into his ‘80’s. He would also often assist Lila in her various endeavors as an artist, enjoying spending time with her no matter the demands of the task. One of his other great loves was spending time with his grandchildren – He truly sparkled in their presence.

Jack’s genuine warmth was felt by all. He had a love of language and puns, a deeply rooted sense of justice, a love of family, a curious and inquisitive mind, a strong affinity for the natural world, a wonderful sense of humor, and an overall love of life. His memory will be for a blessing.

Suggested contributions in Jack’s name may be made to Temple Sinai (Social Action/Anti- Hunger fund or the People of the Book-Oakland Literacy Project Fund), Earthjustice, or the Alameda County Food Bank.

Sinai Peninsula

(925) 962-3636

Eleanor L. Zuckerman, Ph.D.

May 30, 1932–July 4, 2022

Eleanor L. Zuckerman, Ph.D., died of Covid-19 on July 4, 2022 at age 90.

Born in New York, Eleanor earned a B.A. cum laude and an M.A. from Harvard University, and a Ph.D. in psychology from City University of New York. She taught on the faculty of City University of New York, both at the graduate and undergraduate levels, specializing in organizational psychology and the psychology of women. She was an early proponent of expanding the role of women in business, especially in management.

At Adelphi University Graduate School of Business Administration, she conducted workshops on management skills for women; after moving to the Bay Area in 1978, she taught courses on management strategies and leadership for women at the University of California Berkeley Extension’s Department of Continuing Education in Business and Management. She lectured extensively at colleges, including University of California Berkeley School of Public Health, Stanford University Center for Research on Women, and Mills College, on such topics as power in organizations and leadership issues in management.

Dr. Zuckerman subsequently transitioned to a career as a full-time clinical psychologist in private practice, but she continued to work to assist women in developing teamwork and leadership skills. Over the years, she was a leader herself in women’s organizations, having founded and chaired the Seven Sisters Presidents Organization, served as president of the Radcliffe Clubs of New York and San Francisco, and served on the boards of the Harvard Club of San Francisco and Women’s Forum, an international organization of top-level women leaders of which she was a charter member. She was also a philanthropist who was active in the Jewish community.

Dr. Zuckerman’s joys in life were spending time with her husband, daughters and grandsons, and her beloved dog Romeo and her beloved cat Boots. She is survived by her daughters, Laura Zuckerman and Lisa Zuckerman Gamshad; her grandsons Ari and Alex Gamshad, and Benjamin and Jacob McInnis; and her sons-in-law Mohsen Gamshad and Kirk McInnis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Zuckerman, and by her sister, Barbara Lewis. She will be greatly missed.

A private family funeral has already taken place. Charitable contributions in Dr. Zuckerman’s memory may be made to MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger (mazon.org) or the San Francisco SPCA (sfspca.org).