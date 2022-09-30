Lifecycle announcements for the week of Sept. 30, 2022

Births

Chloe Miriam Lozon was born at 5:57 a.m. on March 15, 2022, weighing 7 lbs., 7 oz., to ecstatic parents Talia Lozon and CJ Van Elderen of San Jose. Grandparents include Malka Khan and Efi Luzon, Dan and Judi Van Elderen. Loved by many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, friends and family. Chloe’s middle name is after her great-grandma, Miriam “Mary” Imberman.

Now 6 months old, Chloe Miriam weighs a whopping 20 lbs., has two teeth and enjoys babbling, trying to crawl, looking at trees, chewing on everything and eating new foods.

Siman tov u’mazel tov, v’mazel tov u’siman tov!

Weddings

Sharyn Saslafsky and Jan Half of San Mateo are pleased to announce their marriage. They met in April 2016 at Sha’ar Zahav synagogue in San Francisco. Six years later, they decided that at ages 75 (Sharyn) and 68 (Jan), they were old enough to marry!

Sha’ar Zahav’s Rabbi Mychal Copeland performed the outdoor ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley in East Palo Alto on July 3, 2022. The reception was also held there, and included traditional chair lifting by two teams, the Mazels and Tovs.

The wedding weekend celebration, shared by Jan and Sharyn’s friends and family, was truly a “honeymoon.”

B’nai Mitzvahs

Evan Gilbert

Son of Erica and Jeff Gilbert, Saturday, Oct. 15, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Dylan Michael

Son of Lillian Leong and Dan Michael, Saturday, Oct. 1, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Zoe Sosna-Jacobson

Daughter of Ariel Sosna and David Jacobson, Saturday, Oct. 15, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Sofia Steinberg

Daughter of Karen and Renato Steinberg, Saturday, Oct. 1, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Solomon (Soli) Davis Steinfield Son of Liz Steinfield and Janell Fischer, Saturday, Oct. 15, at Congregation Sha’ar Zahav in San Francisco.

Jace Weissleder

Son of Alli and Myles Weissleder, Saturday, Oct. 15, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Ayden Wolfson

Son of Tamara and Rob Wolfson, Saturday, Oct. 15, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Zahava Zakem

Daughter of Vera and Ari Zakem, Saturday, Oct. 15, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.