After just six months in the Inner Sunset neighborhood, Midnite Bagel’s only retail shop is closing its doors. The news was broken by Eater SF.

Owner Nick Beitcher, who started Midnite as a pop-up out of Tartine, where he worked as a baker, has been gaining a slow and steady following, and opened its own production facility in Dogpatch at the end of last year. When the Inner Sunset location opened on Irving Street on June 1, there were long lines, but over time that level of interest waned.

Midnite has found its followers, selling mostly at farmers markets and through delivery services.

“We’re definitely still committed to making these bagels and we know have an audience for them,” Beitcher told J. “We’re just going to regroup and look for the best location to serve our audience.”

Thanks to a new Instagram account, BayAreaBagelSchlep (more on that soon, no doubt), we learned of a new bagel spot opening this month in Livermore. Bubbs’ Bagels and Coffee is going for a New York bagel, according to its website. Location is at 1606 Holmes St. and plans are to open in mid-October.

Thanks to tipster Emily Winston of Boichik Bagels, we learned that the days are numbered for Little Red Window, the Jewish deli concept next to chef Adam Rosenblum’s Spanish restaurant Red Window, in the city’s North Beach neighborhood. Winston spotted a story on Instagram saying that after trying a burger concept, empañadas and Jewish deli, they were thinking about what could be next for the space. The deli opened in February.

“I will hopefully bring it back to life in the coming years, as it is a concept that is very close to my heart,” Rosenblum said. We also read on Tablehopper that Rosenblum’s other restaurant, Causwells, reopened after a “refresh,” with an extended menu, both for food and cocktails.

Joyride Pizza, owned by the Jacobs brothers, opened last year in the Yerba Buena Gardens space formerly occupied by Samovar (which the brothers also owned). Now Tablehopper reports that Joyride has two more S.F. locations, one at 685 Market St. and the other inside Woods Lowside, a craft beer bar at 530 Haight St.

Set a Google alert to your name, and you never know what will come out of it. I was reminded of this recently when I got a surprising alert: I make a cameo appearance in the new book “Zabar’s: A Family Story, With Recipes,” published by Schocken in May.

The book was written by Lori Zabar of the Zabar family, who, unfortunately, died of cancer a few months before it was published.

For those who don’t have New Yorker blood running through their veins as does this columnist, Zabar’s is a beloved food emporium on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, known for many things, but as an appetizing shop for sure.

In around 2009, for what I believe was the store’s 75th anniversary, Zabar’s was soliciting stories about what the store meant to its customers, and a friend urged me to submit the one about my mom. When my mother, Sarah, of blessed memory, was dying 20 years ago this year, she told me more than once that I was to cater her post-burial spread from Zabar’s. My parents were bicoastal at that point, and given her cancer diagnosis we knew she would be buried in a family plot in New Jersey, and we should serve a spread from Zabar’s for the mourners who came back to the apartment in Manhattan.

It didn’t surprise me in the least that among the things my mother was preoccupied about, making sure her own mourners were well-fed was one of them, even when she could no longer cook for them herself as she normally would have. We honored her wishes.

I show up in the book’s section about the role the store has played in its customers’ lives: “We have even been told of instances where a dying customer specifically requested that the family’s shiva be catered by Zabar’s. ‘My mom was adamant,’ the journalist Alix Wall told us, ‘that those coming to pay their last respects be well fed.’”

I wouldn’t not have known about this had I not received this Google alert after book reviewer Avigayil Perry wrote about it for the Jewish Press, singling me out as worthy of mention (thank you, Avigayil). Needless to say, I am tickled that my anecdote about my mother’s love of Zabar’s came forth in this way, 20 years after her death.