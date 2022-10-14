Death announcements for the week of Oct. 14, 2022

Obituaries are supported by a generous grant from Sinai Memorial Chapel.

Diane Goldsmith Berlin

Dec. 3, 1931–Oct. 2, 2022

Surrounded by her loving family, Diane Berlin passed away Oct. 2, 2022, just two months shy of her 91st birthday.

Born in Oakland, she and her parents, Ben and Stella Goldsmith, lived many years along the Monterey Peninsula. While a student at Monterey High, she was a player on the school’s first varsity tennis team, coached by the legendary John Gardiner. She graduated from Monterey High in 1949. She attended UC Berkeley and San Jose State before getting married in 1952.

Diane spent many years living in Redwood City and Atherton, where she raised her family. She was an active member at Congregation Beth Jacob in Redwood City. For the past 28 years she resided in Menlo Park. In the early 1970s, she and her family opened Redwood Travel in Redwood City, which she ran for more than 30 years.

During that time, she and the family enjoyed countless cruises, as well as extensive worldwide travel. Two of her favorite destinations were the Big Island of Hawaii and Paris. She earned her Certified Travel Consultant (CTC) designation, and she even went back to college many decades after she left school to complete her business degree at the University of San Francisco — something of which she was very proud.

Diane loved music and theater (especially Mel Tormé and Barbra Streisand), and often recounted how much she enjoyed seeing performers like Sammy Davis Jr., Dionne Warwick and Frank Sinatra when they used to play the Circle Star Theater in the 1960s and 1970s. As a teenager, Diane got to meet and have lunch with a lovely, young, then-unknown actress, Miss Marilyn Monroe, when the starlet appeared at a promotional event at a Salinas jewelry store owned by Diane’s family.

Diane is survived by her children Elaine White (Dean), Ruth Wheeler (Ron), Louis Berlin (Dianne) and Beth Fishback (Glenn); her seven grandchildren Matthew, Suzie, Jennifer, Rebecca, Daniel, Andrew and Sarah; her six great-grandchildren Nora, Sophia, Zoe, Quinn, Sloane and Hayes; and her loving longtime companion, Robert Lichtman.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Pets In Need (petsinneed.org) or the Sequoia Hospital Foundation (sequoiahospitalfoundation.org). The family is so grateful for the incredible medical professionals at Sequoia, especially the excellent and dedicated ICU staff.

Tonya Levy Lemberg

Jan. 18, 1961–Sept. 28, 2022

Age 61, passed away on Sept. 28, 2022 in Daly City, CA. She is survived by her loving husband Eric (Rick) Lemberg, married since 1984 and together since 1976, and her three adoring children, Alex Lemberg (Kevin) of San Francisco, CA; Eli Lemberg (Marque) of Centennial, CO; and Jenna Lemberg (Daniel) of Newton, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tonya’s name can be made to either Planned Parenthood or the S.F.-Marin Food Bank. Services were held Oct. 3 at Hills of Eternity in Colma.