Lifecycle announcements for the week of Oct. 14, 2022

Births

Otis Optican Farovitch, born Oct. 1, is the newest addition to his fabulous family: father Aaron Farovitch, mother Dylan and proud big brother Fletcher, who is 3½ years old. They happily reside in Brooklyn, New York, with their doggies Poppy and Fillmore. Otis weighed a hefty 8 lbs. 7 oz. Thrilled and honored are understatements for Aaron’s parents, Allan Farovitch and Roberta Steiner of San Rafael, as well as Aaron’s brother Jason and his wife Gabi. Welcome to your “crazy-about-you” family, Otis!

B’nai Mitzvahs

Noah Auffhamer

Son of Lori and Max Auffhammer, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Aaron Bennett

Son of Ilana Friedkin and Reed Bennett, grandson of Miriam and Gerald Friedkin of Piedmont and Joni Eisen and Chuck Bennett of San Francisco, Saturday, Oct. 8, at Beth Jacob Congregation in Oakland.

Noah Cheng

Son of Abigail Karlin-Resnick and Andrew Cheng, Saturday, Oct. 15, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Graycie Duncan-Horning

Daughter of Emily and Jeffrey Duncan-Horning, Saturday, Oct. 2, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Willehm Duncan-Horning

Son of Emily and Jeffrey Duncan-Horning, Saturday, Oct. 2, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Brendan Fells

Son of Cheryl Jacobs and Adam Fells, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Ello Hoffer

Child of Emily and Dave Hoffer, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Zoe Kaul

Daughter of Andrea Fleischman and Bhavuk Kaul, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Benjamin Kline

Son of Kimberly Kline, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Benjamin Nathan Levy-Chong

Son of Amnon Levy and Nick Chong, Saturday, Oct. 15, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Joseph Oliff

Son of Kimberly and Andrew Oliff, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Ari Perttula

Son of Kelsi and Andrew Perttula, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland.

Coltrane Elan Scott

Son of Karen and Kennan Scott, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Benjamin Shedroff

Son of Tracy and Marc Shedroff, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Congregation Beth Am Los Altos Hills.

Simon Spiegelman

Son of Robin and Adam Spiegelman, Saturday, Oct. 15, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Juliet Sugar

Daughter of Lisa and Brian Sugar, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Noah Weiner

Son of Gaby Olazabal and David Weiner, Saturday, Oct. 8, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Sebastian Weiner

Son of Gaby Olazabal and David Weiner, Saturday, Oct. 8, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.