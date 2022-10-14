Welcome to Planet Earth, Otis Optican Farovitch! Jewish Life Community Lifecycles Lifecycle announcements for the week of Oct. 14, 2022 Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By J. Staff | October 14, 2022 Births Otis Optican Farovitch, born Oct. 1, is the newest addition to his fabulous family: father Aaron Farovitch, mother Dylan and proud big brother Fletcher, who is 3½ years old. They happily reside in Brooklyn, New York, with their doggies Poppy and Fillmore. Otis weighed a hefty 8 lbs. 7 oz. Thrilled and honored are understatements for Aaron’s parents, Allan Farovitch and Roberta Steiner of San Rafael, as well as Aaron’s brother Jason and his wife Gabi. Welcome to your “crazy-about-you” family, Otis! B’nai Mitzvahs Noah Auffhamer Son of Lori and Max Auffhammer, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek. Aaron Bennett Aaron Bennett Son of Ilana Friedkin and Reed Bennett, grandson of Miriam and Gerald Friedkin of Piedmont and Joni Eisen and Chuck Bennett of San Francisco, Saturday, Oct. 8, at Beth Jacob Congregation in Oakland. Noah Cheng Noah Cheng Son of Abigail Karlin-Resnick and Andrew Cheng, Saturday, Oct. 15, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Graycie Duncan-Horning Daughter of Emily and Jeffrey Duncan-Horning, Saturday, Oct. 2, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Graycie Duncan-Horning (left) and Willehm Duncan-Horning Willehm Duncan-Horning Son of Emily and Jeffrey Duncan-Horning, Saturday, Oct. 2, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Brendan Fells Son of Cheryl Jacobs and Adam Fells, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. Ello Hoffer Ello Hoffer Child of Emily and Dave Hoffer, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Temple Sinai in Oakland. Zoe Kaul Daughter of Andrea Fleischman and Bhavuk Kaul, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Benjamin Kline Son of Kimberly Kline, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Benjamin Nathan Levy-Chong Son of Amnon Levy and Nick Chong, Saturday, Oct. 15, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Benjamin Nathan Levy-Chong Joseph Oliff Son of Kimberly and Andrew Oliff, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame. Coltrane Elan Scott Ari Perttula Son of Kelsi and Andrew Perttula, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland. Coltrane Elan Scott Son of Karen and Kennan Scott, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Temple Sinai in Oakland. Benjamin Shedroff Benjamin Shedroff Son of Tracy and Marc Shedroff, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Congregation Beth Am Los Altos Hills. Simon Spiegelman Simon Spiegelman Son of Robin and Adam Spiegelman, Saturday, Oct. 15, at Temple Sinai in Oakland. Juliet Sugar Daughter of Lisa and Brian Sugar, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Sebastian Weiner (left) and Noah Weiner (right) Noah Weiner Son of Gaby Olazabal and David Weiner, Saturday, Oct. 8, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Sebastian Weiner Son of Gaby Olazabal and David Weiner, Saturday, Oct. 8, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. J. Staff Also On J. Lifecycles Lifecycle announcements for the week of Aug. 5, 2022 Milestones In memoriam VIDEO: Talking with A musician whose gospel is the blues Aaron Swartzs crime was in keeping with Jewish values Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up