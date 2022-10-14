Welcome to Planet Earth, Otis Optican Farovitch!
Lifecycle announcements for the week of Oct. 14, 2022

By J. Staff | October 14, 2022

Births

Otis Optican Farovitch, born Oct. 1, is the newest addition to his fabulous family: father Aaron Farovitch, mother Dylan and proud big brother Fletcher, who is 3½ years old. They happily reside in Brooklyn, New York, with their doggies Poppy and Fillmore.  Otis weighed a hefty 8 lbs. 7 oz.  Thrilled and honored are understatements for Aaron’s parents, Allan Farovitch and Roberta Steiner of San Rafael, as well as Aaron’s brother Jason and his wife Gabi.  Welcome to your “crazy-about-you” family, Otis!

B’nai Mitzvahs

Son of Lori and Max Auffhammer, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek.

Son of Ilana Friedkin and Reed Bennett, grandson of Miriam and Gerald Friedkin of Piedmont and Joni Eisen and Chuck Bennett of San Francisco, Saturday, Oct. 8, at Beth Jacob Congregation in Oakland.

Son of Abigail Karlin-Resnick and Andrew Cheng, Saturday, Oct.  15, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Daughter of Emily and Jeffrey Duncan-Horning, Saturday, Oct. 2, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Graycie Duncan-Horning (left) and Willehm Duncan-Horning
Graycie Duncan-Horning (left) and Willehm Duncan-Horning

Son of Emily and Jeffrey Duncan-Horning, Saturday, Oct. 2, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Son of Cheryl Jacobs and Adam Fells, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Child of Emily and Dave Hoffer, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Zoe Kaul
Daughter of Andrea Fleischman and Bhavuk Kaul, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Son of Kimberly Kline, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Benjamin Nathan Levy-Chong
Son of Amnon Levy and Nick Chong, Saturday, Oct. 15, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Son of Kimberly and Andrew Oliff, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Coltrane Elan Scott
Son of Kelsi and Andrew Perttula, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland.

Son of Karen and Kennan Scott, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Son of Tracy and Marc Shedroff, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Congregation Beth Am Los Altos Hills.

Son of Robin and Adam Spiegelman, Saturday, Oct. 15, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Daughter of Lisa and Brian Sugar, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Sebastian Weiner (left) and Noah Weiner (right)
Son of Gaby Olazabal and David Weiner, Saturday, Oct. 8, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Son of Gaby Olazabal and David Weiner, Saturday, Oct. 8, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

J. Staff