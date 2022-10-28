(Photo/Flickr-María Helena Carey CC BY-ND 2.0) Jewish Life Community Lifecycles Lifecycle announcements for the week of Oct. 28, 2022 Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By J. Staff | October 28, 2022 B’nai mitzvahs Boden Breitbard Son of Stephanie and Mark Breitbard, Saturday, Nov. 5, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Sam Buchman Child of Wendy Buchman, Saturday, Nov. 5, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Shai Colvin Son of Jessica and Mathew Colvin, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Kyla Fogelman Daughter of Reina and Jeremy Fogelman, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Jonah Goldstone Zailey Fogelman Daughter of Reina and Jeremy Fogelman, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Jonah Goldstone Child of Vicki and Gary Goldstone, Saturday, Nov. 5, at Congregation Sha’ar Zahav in San Francisco. Edo Haviv Edo Haviv Son of Shoshi and David Haviv, Saturday, Oct. 15, at Chabad of the North Peninsula in San Mateo. Rachel Johnson Daughter of Deborah and Mark Johnson, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. Rachel Johnson Ryan Karel Son of Marni and Robert Karel, Saturday, Nov. 5, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame. Noah Katler Son of Deb Fink and Aaron Katler, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Congregation Netivot Shalom in Berkeley. Noah Katler Brayden Kreitzman Son of Angelina and Noah Kreitzman, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Congregation Beth Emek in Pleasanton. Kelly Kurtzig Daughter of Sara and Andy Kurtzig, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. Kelly Kurtzig Aviv Milin Daughter of Deirdre Gilmore and Zeev Milin, Saturday, Nov. 5, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek Sonya Podkaminer Daughter of Erica Carmel and Eugene Podkaminer, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame. Isaac Sean Rabkin Isaac Sean Rabkin Son of Jody Vandergriff and Steve Rabkin, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Alexander Rossi Son of Aviva and Jason Rossi, Saturday, Nov. 5, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. Alexander Rossi Eli Sosna-Jacobson Son of Ariel Sosna and David Jacobson, Saturday, Oct. 15, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Zoe Sosna-Jacobson Daughter of Ariel Sosna and David Jacobson, Saturday, Oct. 15, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Seth Wiesner Son of Maricar Horton and Leland Wiesner, Saturday, Nov. 5, at Congregation Etz Chaim in Palo Alto. J. Staff Also On J. First Person An 89-year-old survivor reflects on his ‘different’ life Music ‘How are you supposed to enjoy music by somebody that hates you?’ Torah Ark, who goes there? It’s us, Noah’s fellow quarantiners Science In S.F., Israeli space scientists to talk about successes — and failures Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up