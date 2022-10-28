Lifecycle announcements for the week of Oct. 28, 2022

B’nai mitzvahs

Boden Breitbard

Son of Stephanie and Mark Breitbard, Saturday, Nov. 5, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Sam Buchman

Child of Wendy Buchman, Saturday, Nov. 5, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Shai Colvin

Son of Jessica and Mathew Colvin, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Kyla Fogelman

Daughter of Reina and Jeremy Fogelman, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Zailey Fogelman

Daughter of Reina and Jeremy Fogelman, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Jonah Goldstone

Child of Vicki and Gary Goldstone, Saturday, Nov. 5, at Congregation Sha’ar Zahav in San Francisco.

Edo Haviv

Son of Shoshi and David Haviv, Saturday, Oct. 15, at Chabad of the North Peninsula in San Mateo.

Rachel Johnson

Daughter of Deborah and Mark Johnson, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Ryan Karel

Son of Marni and Robert Karel, Saturday, Nov. 5, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Noah Katler

Son of Deb Fink and Aaron Katler, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Congregation Netivot Shalom in Berkeley.

Brayden Kreitzman

Son of Angelina and Noah Kreitzman, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Congregation Beth Emek in Pleasanton.

Kelly Kurtzig

Daughter of Sara and Andy Kurtzig, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Aviv Milin

Daughter of Deirdre Gilmore and Zeev Milin, Saturday, Nov. 5, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek

Sonya Podkaminer

Daughter of Erica Carmel and Eugene Podkaminer, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Isaac Sean Rabkin

Son of Jody Vandergriff and Steve Rabkin, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Alexander Rossi

Son of Aviva and Jason Rossi, Saturday, Nov. 5, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Eli Sosna-Jacobson

Son of Ariel Sosna and David Jacobson, Saturday, Oct. 15, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Zoe Sosna-Jacobson

Daughter of Ariel Sosna and David Jacobson, Saturday, Oct. 15, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Seth Wiesner

Son of Maricar Horton and Leland Wiesner, Saturday, Nov. 5, at Congregation Etz Chaim in Palo Alto.