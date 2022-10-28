(Photo/Flickr-María Helena Carey CC BY-ND 2.0)
Lifecycle announcements for the week of Oct. 28, 2022

By J. Staff | October 28, 2022

B’nai mitzvahs

Boden Breitbard
Son of Stephanie and Mark Breitbard, Saturday, Nov. 5, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Sam Buchman
Child of Wendy Buchman, Saturday, Nov. 5, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Shai Colvin
Son of Jessica and Mathew Colvin, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Kyla Fogelman
Daughter of Reina and Jeremy Fogelman, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Jonah Goldstone 
Zailey Fogelman
Daughter of Reina and Jeremy Fogelman, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Jonah Goldstone
Child of Vicki and Gary Goldstone, Saturday, Nov. 5, at Congregation Sha’ar Zahav in San Francisco.

Edo Haviv
Edo Haviv
Son of Shoshi and David Haviv, Saturday, Oct. 15, at Chabad of the North Peninsula in San Mateo.

Rachel Johnson
Daughter of Deborah and Mark Johnson, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Rachel Johnson
Ryan Karel
Son of Marni and Robert Karel, Saturday, Nov. 5, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Noah Katler
Son of Deb Fink and Aaron Katler, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Congregation Netivot Shalom in Berkeley.

Noah Katler
Brayden Kreitzman
Son of Angelina and Noah Kreitzman, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Congregation Beth Emek in Pleasanton.

Kelly Kurtzig
Daughter of Sara and Andy Kurtzig, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Kelly Kurtzig
Aviv Milin
Daughter of Deirdre Gilmore and Zeev Milin, Saturday, Nov. 5, at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Walnut Creek

Sonya Podkaminer
Daughter of Erica Carmel and Eugene Podkaminer, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Isaac Sean Rabkin
Isaac Sean Rabkin
Son of Jody Vandergriff and Steve Rabkin, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Alexander Rossi
Son of Aviva and Jason Rossi, Saturday, Nov. 5, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Alexander Rossi 
Eli Sosna-Jacobson
Son of Ariel Sosna and David Jacobson, Saturday, Oct. 15, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Zoe Sosna-Jacobson
Daughter of Ariel Sosna and David Jacobson, Saturday, Oct. 15, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Seth Wiesner
Son of Maricar Horton and Leland Wiesner, Saturday, Nov. 5, at Congregation Etz Chaim in Palo Alto.

