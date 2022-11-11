Lifecycle announcements for the week of Nov. 11, 2022

Births

Lucy Hayes Citron was born on Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:41 p.m. She weighed 7 lbs. 5 oz., and was 22 inches long. Her Hebrew name is Liora Chaya. She is the daughter of Michael and Carly Citron of Encino. Her grandparents are Eric and Dvora Citron of Orinda, and Steven Rosenblit and Cynthia Keller of Encino. Her great-grandparents are Lorraine Sasner of Rossmoor in Walnut Creek and Rosalind Citron of Fremont.

“Lu” was named after her maternal great-bubbe, Lucy Keller — a Holocaust survivor who, despite facing unimaginable challenges, lived a beautiful life filled with warmth. Her middle name, Hayes, is in memory of her paternal great-grandfather, Harry Citron. Grandpa Harry was a kind and gentle man who lived his life helping others as a physician in the Bay Area.

B’nai Mitzvahs

Emma Dans

Daughter of Sharon and Michael Dans, Saturday, Nov. 19, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Avery Feitelberg

Daughter of Brittany and Dan Feitelberg, Saturday, Nov. 19, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Ariel Gilden

Daughter of Lisa Inman and Alisa Gilden, Saturday, Nov. 12, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Kaleya Kaslofsky

Daughter of Lecia and Thor Kaslofsky, Saturday, Nov. 26, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Daniel Kavalerchik

Son of Danelle James and Edward Kavalerchik, Saturday, Nov. 12, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Maya Korito

Daughter of Lea Hallert and Jeremy Korito, Saturday, Nov. 12, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Jacob Mann

Child of Melissa and David Mann, Saturday, Nov. 12, at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville.

Jonas Levon Miller

Son of Birgit Graeve and Marco Miller, Saturday, Nov. 5, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Gabrielle (Gabby) Leah Moll

Daughter of Suzie Lipton, Saturday, Nov. 5, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Sadie Post

Daughter of Susan Leff and Brad Post, Saturday, Nov. 12, at Congregation Sha’ar Zahav in San Francisco.

Julie Radman

Daughter of Amanda and Dan Radman, Saturday, Nov. 12, at Congregation Beth Emek in Pleasanton.

Samantha Shapiro

Daughter of Sunny and William Shapiro, Saturday, Nov. 19, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Deene Naim Spektor-Thoma

Son of Tamar Spektor and Steve Thoma, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Chabad of the North Peninsula in San Mateo.

Matias Thaler

Son of Francis and Jeffrey Thaler, Saturday, Nov. 12, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Abigail Zarahn

Daughter of Cindy and Brian Zarahn, Saturday, Nov. 12, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.