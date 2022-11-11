Welcome to Planet Earth, Lucy Hayes Citron! Jewish Life Community Lifecycles Lifecycle announcements for the week of Nov. 11, 2022 Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By J. Staff | November 11, 2022 Births Lucy Hayes Citron was born on Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:41 p.m. She weighed 7 lbs. 5 oz., and was 22 inches long. Her Hebrew name is Liora Chaya. She is the daughter of Michael and Carly Citron of Encino. Her grandparents are Eric and Dvora Citron of Orinda, and Steven Rosenblit and Cynthia Keller of Encino. Her great-grandparents are Lorraine Sasner of Rossmoor in Walnut Creek and Rosalind Citron of Fremont. “Lu” was named after her maternal great-bubbe, Lucy Keller — a Holocaust survivor who, despite facing unimaginable challenges, lived a beautiful life filled with warmth. Her middle name, Hayes, is in memory of her paternal great-grandfather, Harry Citron. Grandpa Harry was a kind and gentle man who lived his life helping others as a physician in the Bay Area. B’nai Mitzvahs Emma Dans Daughter of Sharon and Michael Dans, Saturday, Nov. 19, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Avery Feitelberg Daughter of Brittany and Dan Feitelberg, Saturday, Nov. 19, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame. Ariel Gilden Daughter of Lisa Inman and Alisa Gilden, Saturday, Nov. 12, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Kaleya Kaslofsky Daughter of Lecia and Thor Kaslofsky, Saturday, Nov. 26, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Daniel Kavalerchik Son of Danelle James and Edward Kavalerchik, Saturday, Nov. 12, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Maya Korito Maya Korito Daughter of Lea Hallert and Jeremy Korito, Saturday, Nov. 12, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Jacob Mann Child of Melissa and David Mann, Saturday, Nov. 12, at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville. Jonas Levon Miller Jonas Levon Miller Son of Birgit Graeve and Marco Miller, Saturday, Nov. 5, at Temple Sinai in Oakland. Gabrielle (Gabby) Leah Moll Daughter of Suzie Lipton, Saturday, Nov. 5, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Sadie Post Daughter of Susan Leff and Brad Post, Saturday, Nov. 12, at Congregation Sha’ar Zahav in San Francisco. Julie Radman Julie Radman Daughter of Amanda and Dan Radman, Saturday, Nov. 12, at Congregation Beth Emek in Pleasanton. Samantha Shapiro Daughter of Sunny and William Shapiro, Saturday, Nov. 19, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Deene Naim Spektor-Thoma Deene Naim Spektor-Thoma Son of Tamar Spektor and Steve Thoma, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Chabad of the North Peninsula in San Mateo. Matias Thaler Son of Francis and Jeffrey Thaler, Saturday, Nov. 12, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Abigail Zarahn Daughter of Cindy and Brian Zarahn, Saturday, Nov. 12, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame. J. Staff Also On J. Lifecycles Lifecycles for the week of Nov. 12, 2021 Lifecycles Lifecycle announcements for the week of April 29, 2022 Religion In the shadow of Surfside disaster, a minyan mourns its losses Lifecycles Lifecycles for the week of March 22, 2019 Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up