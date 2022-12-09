Death announcements for the week of Dec. 9, 2022

David S. Golovin

Jan. 24, 1981–Nov. 17, 2022

David Samuel Golovin, beloved son of Jonathan and Susan, cherished brother of Joshua (Ann), succumbed to colon cancer on Nov. 17. He was our shooting star: brilliant and short-lived.

After David graduated from U.C. Berkeley with a double major in English and Film, he attended the SF Culinary Institute and found his calling. He worked his way up the ladder to chef at various restaurants, including Rubicon, Spruce, Village Pub and La Folie, and segued into becoming a very appreciated private chef — always with an eye toward opening his own restaurant. He achieved this goal in 2020 with the grand opening of Dear Inga (named after his grandmother). Located in the Mission, Dear Inga received rave reviews and prospered until the pandemic.

David was a true son of California. He loved his native land and enjoyed hiking, camping and snowboarding. He traveled all over the world, often indulging his love of nature. But he was a citizen of San Francisco too, with sophisticated tastes in art, literature, music and film.

David worked hard and played hard and lived a full, albeit short life. At the end of his life he was at peace with the fact that he had not wasted time. He had a host of friends from all walks of life, and their consistent memories of him are those of a generous, caring, quick witted and talented person. He is so missed by them, and especially, by his loving family.

The family suggests that donations in David’s name be made to Mazon, JFCS Food Banks, or a charity of your choice.

Evelyn Levin

On Nov. 10, 2022, Evelyn Levin, a loving wife, mother of three, grandmother to three girls and great-grandmother to three boys, passed away at the age of 96.

Evelyn’s sharp intelligence, her ready wit, her fierce independence and willingness to express her opinions forthrightly ensure that she will be long remembered and deeply missed by all those who were in her company.

Evelyn was, well into her later years, an avid traveler who found her adventures on every continent except Antarctica. She was an appreciator of all the arts and loved theater, dance, music, literature and the visual arts. She was a lifelong learner who, after a long career in early childhood education, returned to the university in her 50s to earn a master’s degree in gerontology and who was likely, at any given time, to be attending classes at Fromm and OLLI in everything from horticulture to politics, from tap dance to tai chi.

She gave of herself unstintingly as a volunteer at the National Council of Jewish Women, the League of Women Voters and the Friends of the Library. For her quieter moments, she loved to gather family and friends and delighted in those occasions for which she had “all her babies together.”

She is survived by her daughter Judy, sons Bruce and Steve, granddaughters Rachel, Rebecca and Cleo, and her great-grandsons Elliott, Miles and Jonah. She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Levin.

The funeral was held on Nov. 15 at Hills of Eternity in Colma. In lieu of flowers, she asks that those who are able instead donate to New Israel Fund, Jewish Community Federation of San Francisco or to their charity of choice.

Sidney Frederick Mobel

April 10, 1926–Nov. 4, 2022

Truly beloved father of Grant Mobell, cherished grandfather of Christina Quinn, Michaela Mobell and Joshua Mobell, generous great-grandfather of Aurora, Lily and Scarlett, beloved brother-in-law of Arlene Mobell, treasured uncle of Marcie Rosenberg, Gary Mobell, Debbie Rochford, Steve Grant, Hollis Grant.

Sidney was a huge part of many people’s lives, and touched people all over the world, with 10 world cruises to his credit, with his infectious smile, and a major positive outlook on life, and its people, with humor, kindness and compassion. Sidney was the original “King of Bling” and go-to jewelry designer and creator of fine art jeweled pieces that are in collection at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. Internationally famous, but uniquely San Francisco, Sidney designed and created many jewelry pieces for famous stars, athletes and major companies.

Sidney Mobell Fine Jewelry was a mainstay in San Francisco for over 30 years, with locations in downtown San Francisco and the S.F. Fairmont Hotel. Sidney was heralded around the world in newspapers, magazines and television, and even had a “designed/created jewel” credit in the movie “Romancing A Stone.” A joyful and innovative artist, Sidney patented jeweled art designs and created his signature piece, the iconic Diamond Hourglass, inspired by his late wife, Ronni.

Sidney was an icon of San Francisco and its culture, whereby he filled multiple lifetimes of adventure in his 96 years. Sidney was born and raised in Denver, CO, where he, his brother and sister had to be put in an orphanage for a number of years. After graduating from Denver North High School in 1944, Sidney enlisted in the Navy and was a World War II veteran.

Sidney was also an accomplished songwriter and singer of over 100 recorded songs, being a celebrated ASCAP Hall of Fame songwriter, and he also had a small part in a movie.

As a World War II veteran, he was a proud member of The Naval Order of the United States San Francisco Commandery. Definitely one of his ultimate accomplishments was being honored in the Smithsonian. He has a bestselling book on Amazon, “From an Orphanage to the Smithsonian.” Please buy it and enjoy all the pictures, history and amazing experiences he had during his 96 full years of life. You can also listen to him singing one of his songs he wrote, “Bow Your Head,” on YouTube.

Donations would be appreciated to: Guide Dogs for the Blind, KQED, Peninsula Temple Sholom, Sutter Medical Foundation, San Mateo Public Library, Jewish Family Service, as funeral services have passed, as in the Jewish tradition.

Ava Norman

July 1, 1928–Nov. 11, 2022

Our beloved mother and nana Ava Norman died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at home in Palo Alto surrounded by her loving family. She was 94.

Ava was born July 1, 1928 to Eugen and Elisabeth Lustig (née Glucksman, later Loew) in Košice (then Czechoslovakia). She grew up in a Hungarian- and German-speaking family. She shared an especially close relationship with her older brother, Egon (born 1924). Košice was ceded to Hungary in 1938. Ava attended gymnasium until being expelled for being Jewish in 1943.

In March 1944, Ava and her family were deported to Auschwitz. Separated from her father and brother, she never saw them again — they died in the concentration camps. Ava and her mother survived and were liberated in May 1945. They began their journey to freedom and to America and never looked back.

Ava arrived in the United States in 1948 and made her way to San Francisco, where she met David Norman at a dance at the Jewish Community Center. It was love at first sight and they were married on Jan. 21, 1951. They moved to Palo Alto, where they raised their four children. After 54 years of marriage, her beloved husband David died in 2005.

Ava was a classical music devotee who never missed a season at the San Francisco Opera. She was an active volunteer at the Junior League of Palo Alto and at the Palo Alto Senior Center. In her later years, she took up bridge and made many lasting friendships at the Palo Alto Bridge Club.

Ava loved coffee and all things Hungarian. She was a marvelous cook and baker, known for her chicken paprika, linzer and sachertorte.

Ava was most proud of her family and her role as nana. She was beloved by her children Jennifer (Harold Friedman), Ronald (Andrea), Robert (Harla) and Russell; adored by her grandchildren Andrew (Linda), Lisa (Praveen), Rebecca (Stephanie), Anna, Sarah, Alex and Noah; and her great grandchildren Gaia and Dev; and loved by nephews, nieces and wonderful friends. She was the matriarch, always bringing the family together to celebrate birthdays and holidays in her home.

Ava was buried at Eternal Home Cemetery, Colma. Donations in her memory may be made to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington, D.C.

Ava had a beautiful, elegant style that was all her own. The vibrant colors she wore reflected her warmth and outgoing spirit. She positively glowed, and her friends and family basked in her light.

Ava was grateful for every day and lived life to the fullest. She will live in our hearts forever. May her memory be a blessing.

Hilda Owens

Aug. 17, 1922–Oct. 31, 2022

Mothers teach us to love, to bloom and to find our place in the world where we can positively impact the lives of others.

My mother, Hilda Owens, born on Aug. 17, 1922, died peacefully on Oct. 31, 2022, leaving our family a legacy of life lessons and memories which we will embrace as we move forward with her spirit in our hearts.

Hilda was born to Sarah and Morris Edelson in Brooklyn, New York, and then at 6 years old, along with her brother Danny, traveled across the country in a flatbed truck to settle in San Francisco, California.

At the Girls High School, Hilda’s classmates described her as a girl with an exquisite complexion and beguiling charm. She was someone who brought a warm and positive smile to anyone she met, making all feel welcome.

After graduation, Hilda attended beauty school, and began a career in many creative realms including interior decorating, jewelry design, and as a handbag and luggage saleswoman.

In 1943, Hilda danced her way into the arms of Bill Strauss at a naval event. Soon after, they eloped. Two years later, her daughter Sharon was born in the Coronado Naval Hospital in San Diego. Bill was discharged in 1945, and the family of three traveled back to the Bay Area to live with Hilda’s parents while they got established.

Hilda and Bill opened several cleaning stores in San Francisco, which eventually sold. Her son Barry was born on July 16, 1948, and their family was complete.

The success of Hilda’s next creative endeavor, Strauss Interiors, allowed Hilda to support her family and enabled them to purchase their own home, where the children were raised. Unfortunately, Hilda’s son, Barry, was inflicted with spinal meningitis at the age of 11, and at the age of 16, developed schizophrenia. Hilda gave her heart, soul and might to help Barry thrive; however, he perished at the age of 50.

Hilda’s life journey ultimately led her to divorce Bill and, with a quiet strength, she paved the way as a single mother. She persevered, keeping herself busy working in a jewelry store and surrounding herself with family and friends, while enjoying some new hobbies of mahjong, poker, and bowling.

In 1966, Hilda met Morten Owens, who swept her off her feet. When she said “I do” to Mort, it began a 52-year marriage spent with family, friends, traveling, socializing, entertaining and (of course) cooking. She loved to host Thanksgiving dinners, Passover seders, Rosh Hashanah gatherings and would regularly hold smaller dinner parties for close friends.

Hilda, or as she became known, Nana Hilda, was adored by her grandchildren Mindie Romanowsky (Jon), Matthew Barkoff (Britton), Kendra Lamy (Jonathan) and Lynsey Barkoff. She kvelled over her great-grandchildren Emma, Lexi, Ben, Jonah, Mia, Griffin and Quinn. Her daughter Sharon Barkoff and son-in-law Rodger kept her life filled with activity, travel and endless life celebrations.

Hilda Owens was a woman of quiet strength who always shared her positive attitude and drive to persevere with others. She will also be remembered for never refusing a box of chocolates. Hilda’s 100 years of life lessons will follow her as future generations blossom.

Mark Allan Roudman

June 11, 1946–Nov. 14, 2022

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mark Allan Roudman. Mark was born in Oakland on June 11, 1946. Mark was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.

Mark Allan Roudman succumbed to cancer at Kaiser Oakland after enduring many health issues and a courageous battle. Mark is survived by his wife, Dita; by his brothers, Robert (Carol Ann) and Leonard (Debra); his children, Mike and Uri (Shirit); by his grandchildren, Alma, Jonatan and Ben, Ahsa and Klil; by his nieces and nephew, Rachel (Dion), Rebecca (Jason), Naomi (Steven) and Samuel; and by his great niece and nephew, Aurora and Cameron; and his cousin, Barbara Wold.

Mark was a warm, loving man with a big, generous heart. Mark’s family brought him the greatest joy. He was quick to joke and get folks laughing and smiling. He relished in the accomplishments of his family, and was always there to help when needed with a skilled hand and excellent advice. Memories of Mark shall remain in our hearts always.

Merilyn Rummelsburg

May 9, 1927–Nov. 10, 2022

Merilyn, a long-time resident of San Francisco, passed away in Auburn, WA, at the age of 95. San Francisco was the gateway to a full life for Merilyn, and it was there that she was born, married, earned her teaching credential, and raised her children. She enjoyed playing piano, ballroom dancing, and attending the theater and opera. In addition to being a teacher, she had an active social life, volunteering with the Temple Emanu-El Sisterhood and meeting with her dear friends in the San Francisco “Tuesday Bridge Club” for over 50 years. After traveling the world, she and her husband retired to the Seattle area to be closer to their family.

Merilyn is survived by Charles “Wally” Rummelsburg, her husband of 70 years; her sister, Meredith Stanten; sister in-law, Helen Casriel; three children, Rodney (Rosalie), Susan Williams (Ron), and Gary (Claudia); and five grandchildren, Joshua, Nathan, Rachel, Michael and Matthew.

Alice Tordjman

Oct. 28, 1932–Nov. 24, 2022

Our beloved Alice (Elgrably) Tordjman, “Mémé,” mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, peacefully passed at the age of 90.

Born in Lyon, France, Alice survived the Holocaust by fleeing France to Casablanca, Morocco. There she would meet the love of her life and soulmate, Henri Tordjman, “Pépé.” They began a new life by immigrating to the United States in 1956, coming through Ellis Island and landing in San Francisco, where Alice and Henri raised their four children.

Alice is predeceased by her beloved, Henri; her son, Albert “Lilo” Tordjman; her son-in-law, Virgil Dennis; and grandson, Remy Tordjman.

She is survived by her cherished children: Ruth Dennis, Marcelle (Chris) McKay, Miriam (Steve) Lite, and daughter-in-law, Lisa Tordjman; her adored grandchildren: Lisa (Bobby) Pond, Jeff Dennis, Andrew and Daniel McKay, Sabine Tordjman, Rebecca and Henri Lite; and her precious great-grandchildren: Noah and Judah Pond. Alice cared deeply for her family and loved carrying on the Jewish traditions.

She generously hosted family and friends for decades at holiday celebrations. Alice was famous for her gourmet cooking (including Moroccan cuisine), cakes and cookies. Alice had a catering business for years, which included some prominent San Francisco clients.

We will miss her kindness, generosity, and sense of humor. While our hearts are broken by her passing, we recognize how wonderful she was, and how fortunate we were to have her in our lives.

