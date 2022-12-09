(Photo/Flickr-María Helena Carey CC BY-ND 2.0) Jewish Life Community Lifecycles Lifecycle announcements for the week of Dec. 9, 2022 Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By J. Staff | December 9, 2022 Engagements Talia Citron and Duncan Lau were engaged on Nov. 23, 2022, in Hermosa Beach, California Talia grew up in Orinda, attended UC Santa Barbara and George Washington Law, and is now a deputy district attorney in Los Angeles County. Her parents are Dvora and Eric Citron of Orinda. Her grandmothers are Rosalind Citron of Fremont and Lorraine Sasner of Rossmoor in Walnut Creek. Duncan grew up in Hermosa Beach and also attended UCSB. Duncan works as an analyst for Lincoln International in Los Angeles. His parents are Melissa and Clint Lau of Hermosa Beach. B’nai Mitzvahs Stella Ciarlantini Daughter of Heather Cousins and Dario Ciarlantini, Saturday, Dec. 17, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Levi Gutkin Son of Helene Blatter and Jeff Gutkin, Saturday, Dec. 31, at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland. Noah Minor Noah Minor Son of Beth and Charles Minor, Saturday, Dec. 17, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. J. Staff Also On J. Lifecycles Lifecycles for the week of March 22, 2019 Lifecycles Lifecycle announcements for the week of April 29, 2022 Lifecycles Lifecycle announcements for the week of Nov. 11, 2022 Lifecycles Lifecycles for the week of Nov. 15, 2019 Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up