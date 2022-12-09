Lifecycle announcements for the week of Dec. 9, 2022

Engagements

Talia Citron and Duncan Lau were engaged on Nov. 23, 2022, in Hermosa Beach, California

Talia grew up in Orinda, attended UC Santa Barbara and George Washington Law, and is now a deputy district attorney in Los Angeles County. Her parents are Dvora and Eric Citron of Orinda. Her grandmothers are Rosalind Citron of Fremont and Lorraine Sasner of Rossmoor in Walnut Creek.

Duncan grew up in Hermosa Beach and also attended UCSB. Duncan works as an analyst for Lincoln International in Los Angeles. His parents are Melissa and Clint Lau of Hermosa Beach.

B’nai Mitzvahs

Stella Ciarlantini

Daughter of Heather Cousins and Dario Ciarlantini, Saturday, Dec. 17, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Levi Gutkin

Son of Helene Blatter and Jeff Gutkin, Saturday, Dec. 31, at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland.

Noah Minor

Son of Beth and Charles Minor, Saturday, Dec. 17, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.