Lifecycle announcements for the week of Dec. 23, 2022

B'nai Mitzvah Rabbi Gordon Freeman Rabbi Gordon Freeman A second bar mitzvah for rabbi emeritus of Congregation B'nai Shalom in Walnut Creek. Husband of Susan; father of Sara (Kevin) Scharff, Rachel (Jeff) Lipp, Elana (Jonathan) Greenberg, and Eve (Jason Kurland) Freeman; grandfather of Tessa, Gabriel, Eliza, Josh, Zoe, Adam, Noah, Zachary, and Lee, Saturday, Jan. 7. Dan McClosky Gabriel Abrami Son of Jenny and Dan Abrami, Monday, Jan. 16, at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland. Dan McClosky Saturday, Jan. 7, at Temple Sinai in Oakland. Myles Steven Okabe Mates Ever Estoque Son of Ariana and Marc Estoque, Saturday, Jan. 7, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Alice Hoffman Daughter of Kathryn and Joshua Hoffman, Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Caleb Nash Myles Steven Okabe Mates Son of Stephanie and Josh Mates, Saturday, Dec. 10, at Temple Sinai in Oakland. Caleb Andrew Nash Son of Beth and Dan Nash, Saturday, Jan. 7, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Jonah Rosenberg Son of Jessica Teisch and Michael Rosenberg, Monday, Jan. 2, at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland. Jacob Vincent Jacob Vincent Son of Rebecca and Jason Vincent, Saturday, Dec. 31, at Congregation Beth Emek in Pleasanton.