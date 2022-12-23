(Photo/Flickr-María Helena Carey CC BY-ND 2.0)
Lifecycle announcements for the week of Dec. 23, 2022

By J. Staff | December 23, 2022

B’nai Mitzvah

Rabbi Gordon Freeman
A second bar mitzvah for rabbi emeritus of Congregation B’nai Shalom in Walnut Creek. Husband of Susan; father of Sara (Kevin) Scharff, Rachel (Jeff) Lipp, Elana (Jonathan) Greenberg, and Eve (Jason Kurland) Freeman; grandfather of Tessa, Gabriel, Eliza, Josh, Zoe, Adam, Noah, Zachary, and Lee, Saturday, Jan. 7.

Gabriel Abrami
Son of Jenny and Dan Abrami, Monday, Jan. 16, at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland.

Saturday, Jan. 7, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Ever Estoque
Son of Ariana and Marc Estoque, Saturday, Jan. 7, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Alice Hoffman
Daughter of Kathryn and Joshua Hoffman, Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Son of Stephanie and Josh Mates, Saturday, Dec. 10, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Caleb Andrew Nash
Son of Beth and Dan Nash, Saturday, Jan. 7, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Jonah Rosenberg
Son of Jessica Teisch and Michael Rosenberg, Monday, Jan. 2, at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland.

Jacob Vincent
Son of Rebecca and Jason Vincent, Saturday, Dec. 31, at Congregation Beth Emek in Pleasanton.

J. Staff