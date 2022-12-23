Lifecycle announcements for the week of Dec. 23, 2022

B’nai Mitzvah

Rabbi Gordon Freeman

A second bar mitzvah for rabbi emeritus of Congregation B’nai Shalom in Walnut Creek. Husband of Susan; father of Sara (Kevin) Scharff, Rachel (Jeff) Lipp, Elana (Jonathan) Greenberg, and Eve (Jason Kurland) Freeman; grandfather of Tessa, Gabriel, Eliza, Josh, Zoe, Adam, Noah, Zachary, and Lee, Saturday, Jan. 7.

Gabriel Abrami

Son of Jenny and Dan Abrami, Monday, Jan. 16, at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland.

Dan McClosky

Saturday, Jan. 7, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Ever Estoque

Son of Ariana and Marc Estoque, Saturday, Jan. 7, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Alice Hoffman

Daughter of Kathryn and Joshua Hoffman, Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Myles Steven Okabe Mates

Son of Stephanie and Josh Mates, Saturday, Dec. 10, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Caleb Andrew Nash

Son of Beth and Dan Nash, Saturday, Jan. 7, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Jonah Rosenberg

Son of Jessica Teisch and Michael Rosenberg, Monday, Jan. 2, at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland.

Jacob Vincent

Son of Rebecca and Jason Vincent, Saturday, Dec. 31, at Congregation Beth Emek in Pleasanton.