The insignia of Tesla Motors as seen on a Tesla Roadster Sport in 2010. (Photo/Norio Nakayam via Wikimedia CC BY-SA 2.0)
It’s buyer’s remorse for Jews who love their Teslas but are disgusted with Elon Musk

By Adam Kovac, Forward | December 29, 2022

Hannah Lavon was feeling pretty good about the Tesla Model 3 she bought a few years ago. Technically, it was a downgrade: Her previous car had been the more expensive Model S. But Lavon, a 39-year-old from Philadelphia who owns a designer sock company, liked its  “sci-fiesque” design, and as with her first Tesla, its battery life and extended network of charging stations allows her to drive long-distance.

And she liked Elon Musk, the CEO of the company — the first to mass-market a fully electric car.

“At first, when Tesla came out, I just thought he was a very creative person. I really thought he cared about helping humanity,” she said. “At the time, he wasn’t being so loud and extremely offensive.”

Lavon isn’t the only Jewish Tesla owner who has changed her opinion of the man, and by extension, the car. Several Tesla-owning Jews told the Forward that Musk’s increasingly erratic social media behavior — and his seeming insensitivity to its impact on Jews — has left them regretting their purchases.

To be sure, many Tesla owners, Jewish or not, have no buyer’s remorse. Sales of the high-performance, environmentally friendly cars, which range from about $35,000 to $140,000 — are still climbing. Many still admire Musk for his entrepreneurial spirit and bold ideas for high-speed trains and affordable rockets.