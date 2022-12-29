Yaroslav Ivanov, 27, a Jew who is originally from Ukraine and works in blockchain technology, was planning to buy a Tesla while living in Dubai earlier this year. Like Lavon, he held a high opinion of Musk, whom he saw as not just a visionary, but a beneficent person whose Starlink Internet company was providing much-needed services to the Ukrainian military during the war with Russia.

But Musk’s embrace of West, despite the rapper’s increasingly vitriolic antisemitic tirades, and Musk’s own tweets urging the U.S. to back away from supporting Ukraine, led to Ivanov turning away from Tesla. Instead of buying one, he is now weighing his options on other electric vehicles.

“I have two [problems] with Elon Musk,” he said. “The first is about Nazis and Jews and the second is about the relationship with Ukraine.”

Andy Heller and his wife bought a Model 3 Tesla for him a few years ago, and a Model Y for her in August. He liked the cars, and he appreciated Musk for his business acumen and “creative mind.”

But in the months since their last Tesla purchase, the Jewish San Francisco businessman, 60, said Musk’s behavior has alarmed him, including his embrace of far-right tropes that have been deemed antisemitic, and tweets that contain language associated with QAnon.

Heller said when he emigrated to the U.S. from Canada in the 1970s, he saw his new country as a haven for religious and other minorities, but that the rise of far-right politicians in recent years has sent the nation backwards. He sees Musk’s purchase of Twitter as an accelerant of the trend.

“It’s almost like the last six years we’ve gone back 60 years,” he said. There have always been antisemites, “but they haven’t had a platform. And now they have not only a platform, they have a mechanism to bring in followers and people who listen to them and respect them.”

Now, partly because of his disgust with Musk, the Hellers plan to sell their older Tesla once they take delivery on a Cadillac Lyric. But they’ll keep the new one at least for a while.

Lavon won’t part with her Tesla, she said, because she doesn’t see many other acceptable options on the market.

“No one else has a supercharger network that can compete with Tesla right now,” she said. “Even if these cars have that, none has that kind of mileage. There’s not a lot of options really, or they’re really ugly.”