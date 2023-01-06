Welcome to Planet Earth, Poppy Abigail Lazarow and Oren Hacker Teitelbaum! Jewish Life Community Lifecycles Lifecycle announcements for the week of Jan. 6, 2023 Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By J. Staff | January 6, 2023 Births Poppy Abigail (Raizel Avigail) Lazarow was born on December 20, 2022 to her thrilled parents Meghan and Paul Lazarow of San Francisco. Poppy is named after her maternal great-grandfather, Pete, and her paternal great-great-grandmother, Anna. Her ecstatic grandparents are Sarah and Randall Reynolds of Nashville, TN and Barbi and Warren Lazarow of Hillsborough, CA. Poppy is welcomed to the family by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Oren Hacker Teitelbaum was born in the first week of October – weighing a whopping 7.5 lbs. His name represents the balance of Ash and Pine trees (both very different) and has the seal of approval from his big sister, who also insists that she helped make him. To the relief of his parents, he is a very user-friendly baby and a perfect balance to the family. He is the son of Jake and Danielle of Berkeley, grandson of Fred and Candace Hacker of Napa, and grandson of Ron and Mildred Teitelbaum of Houston, TX. B’nai Mitzvah Gordon Freeman Rabbi Gordon Freeman A second bar mitzvah for rabbi emeritus of Congregation B’nai Shalom in Walnut Creek. Husband of Susan; father of Sara (Kevin) Scharff, Rachel (Jeff) Lipp, Elana (Jonathan) Greenberg, and Eve (Jason Kurland) Freeman; grandfather of Tessa, Gabriel, Eliza, Josh, Zoe, Adam, Noah, Zachary, and Lee, Saturday, Jan. 7. Gabriel Abrami Son of Jenny and Dan Abrami, Monday, Jan. 16, at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland. Dan McClosky Ever Estoque Son of Ariana and Marc Estoque, Saturday, Jan. 7, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Alice Hoffman Daughter of Kathryn and Joshua Hoffman, Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Caleb Andrew Nash Dan McClosky Saturday, Jan. 7, at Temple Sinai in Oakland. Levi Selig Caleb Andrew Nash Son of Beth and Dan Nash, Saturday, Jan. 7, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Levi Selig Son of Sarah Lefton and Bill Selig, Saturday, Jan. 7, at Congregation Netivot Shalom in Berkeley. Benjamin Nathan Silverman Benjamin Nathan Silverman Son of Svetlana and David Silverman, Saturday, Jan. 7, in San Francisco. J. Staff Also On J. Sports 49er John Frank among Jewish Sports Hall of Fame’s 2023 inductees Torah Sometimes, an inflated capital-T Truth is needed to deflate disharmony Recipe One-pot recipes serve up big Jewish flavors with little fuss Israel Netanyahu government introduces bill to diminish the Supreme Court Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up