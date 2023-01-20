Lifecycles announcements for the week of Jan. 20, 2023

B’nai Mitzvah

Gabriel Abrami

Son of Dan and Jenny Abrami, Monday, Jan. 16, at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland.

Benjamin Easton-Carr

Son of Shannon and Raul Easton-Carr, Saturday, Jan. 28, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Bodhi Harris

Son of Cathy and Richard Harris, Saturday, Jan. 28, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Asher Johnck

Son of Barbara and Sebastian Johnck, Saturday, Jan. 21, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Nathan Legan

Son of Rachel and Scot Legan, Saturday, Jan. 21, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Sadie Rose Lubalin

Daughter of Kendra Lubalin and Aimee Gross, Saturday, Jan. 14, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Ari Oliver Lipsett

Son of Lisa Tabak and Jeff Lipsett, Saturday, Jan. 21, at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland.

Henry Rivo

Son of Lily and Michael Rivo, Saturday, Jan. 21, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Julia Rivo

Daughter of Lily and Michael Rivo, Saturday, Jan. 21, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Hannah Sumner

Daughter of Karen Sumner, Saturday, Jan. 28, at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland.