(Photo/Flickr-María Helena Carey CC BY-ND 2.0)
(Photo/Flickr-María Helena Carey CC BY-ND 2.0)

Lifecycles announcements for the week of Jan. 20, 2023

By J. Staff | January 20, 2023

B’nai Mitzvah

Gabriel Abrami
Son of Dan and Jenny Abrami, Monday, Jan. 16, at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland.

Benjamin Easton-Carr
Son of Shannon and Raul Easton-Carr, Saturday, Jan. 28, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Bodhi Harris
Son of Cathy and Richard Harris, Saturday, Jan. 28, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Asher Johnck
Asher Johnck

Asher Johnck
Son of Barbara and Sebastian Johnck, Saturday, Jan. 21, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Nathan Legan
Son of Rachel and Scot Legan, Saturday, Jan. 21, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Sadie Rose Lubalin
Daughter of Kendra Lubalin and Aimee Gross, Saturday, Jan. 14, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Ari Oliver Lipsett
Ari Oliver Lipsett

Ari Oliver Lipsett
Son of Lisa Tabak and Jeff Lipsett, Saturday, Jan. 21, at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland.

Henry Rivo
Son of Lily and Michael Rivo, Saturday, Jan. 21, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Julia Rivo
Daughter of Lily and Michael Rivo, Saturday, Jan. 21, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Hannah Sumner
Daughter of Karen Sumner, Saturday, Jan. 28, at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland.

J. Staff