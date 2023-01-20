(Photo/Flickr-María Helena Carey CC BY-ND 2.0) Jewish Life Community Lifecycles Lifecycles announcements for the week of Jan. 20, 2023 Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By J. Staff | January 20, 2023 B’nai Mitzvah Gabriel Abrami Son of Dan and Jenny Abrami, Monday, Jan. 16, at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland. Benjamin Easton-Carr Son of Shannon and Raul Easton-Carr, Saturday, Jan. 28, at Temple Sinai in Oakland. Bodhi Harris Son of Cathy and Richard Harris, Saturday, Jan. 28, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Asher Johnck Asher Johnck Son of Barbara and Sebastian Johnck, Saturday, Jan. 21, at Temple Sinai in Oakland. Nathan Legan Son of Rachel and Scot Legan, Saturday, Jan. 21, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Sadie Rose Lubalin Daughter of Kendra Lubalin and Aimee Gross, Saturday, Jan. 14, at Temple Sinai in Oakland. Ari Oliver Lipsett Ari Oliver Lipsett Son of Lisa Tabak and Jeff Lipsett, Saturday, Jan. 21, at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland. Henry Rivo Son of Lily and Michael Rivo, Saturday, Jan. 21, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Julia Rivo Daughter of Lily and Michael Rivo, Saturday, Jan. 21, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Hannah Sumner Daughter of Karen Sumner, Saturday, Jan. 28, at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland. J. Staff Also On J. Music Musician Rabbi Joe Black brings his sabbatical songs to Bay Area Sports American Football season kicks off ... in Israel? Letters Israel's on the right path; Israel's on the wrong path The Bagel Report 'Hunters,' Amazon's Nazi-hunting romp, is back Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up