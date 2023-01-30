Artist aleXsandro Palombo painted several images of characters from "The Simpsons" on the outside of Milan's central train station. (Photo/Courtesy Palombo) Culture Art Pop artist paints ‘Simpsons’ characters as Holocaust victims outside Milan Holocaust memorial Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By David I. Klein, JTA | January 30, 2023 Just before International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Milan’s Holocaust memorial debuted an eye-grabbing new addition on some of its exterior walls: murals of characters from “The Simpsons” dressed as Jews under Nazi rule. But the Shoah Memorial Foundation said the well-known Italian pop artist who painted the murals didn’t reach out before creating the series of images, some of which show Homer, Marge, Bart and Lisa Simpson in concentration camp garb. “We were not involved in the decision process, and found the painting yesterday morning along with everybody else,” a spokesperson told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency on Friday. In the end, the foundation didn’t mind the gesture. “We appreciate the intention behind it, and don’t find it particularly harmful,” said Roberto Jarach, president of the foundation. (Photo/Courtesy aleXsandro Palombo) The memorial is found at Platform 21 inside the Milano Centrale, the city’s main train station. Around 1,200 Jews were deported to Nazi camps from the platform in 1943. AleXsandro Palombo, whose style usually involves using figures from popular culture to tackle dark issues, made the murals on the outside of the station. “These works are a visual stumble that allows us to see what we no longer see. The most terrible things can become reality and Art has the duty to remember them because it is a powerful antidote against oblivion. The horror of the Jewish genocide must be transmitted without filters to the new generations to protect humanity from other horrors such as the Shoah,” Palombo wrote in a statement. Last March, Palombo painted a mural of Anne Frank on a street in Milan, showing the famous diarist burning a piece of paper with the letter Z on it. The letter has been associated with the Russian military in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine. David I. Klein JTA correspondent JTA Content distributed by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency news service. Also On J. Local Voice ‘No freedom, no hi-tech’: New Knesset puts tech sector in peril Israel Anger and trepidation in Jerusalem neighborhoods gripped by terror Bay Area Bomb and gun threats called in to two Bay Area Jewish high schools Opinion Eco-anxious? Here’s how Judaism can help us face the climate crisis Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up