Lifecycles announcements for the week of Feb. 3, 2023

Births

With thanks to HaShem, David Ben-Israel and Jamie Rosen welcomed Ezra Daniel Ben-Israel on Sept. 5, 2022, 9 Elul, 5782 at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C. Ezra is the adored little brother of Noah Yosef and Leah Chaviva. Grandpa Yehuda Ben-Israel, Savta Rona Rothenberg, Grandpa Steve Rosen and Grandmas LeeAnn Rosen, Barbara Schubert and Rebecca Lippman are delighted. Great-Grandma Selma Poland is kvelling! Aunt Sarah Ben-Israel and Uncles Jonah and Jesse Rosen can’t wait to play with him!

Julian Max Brod was born on Dec. 13, 2022, to his thrilled parents, Hilary M. Jacobsen and Noah R. Brod of Berkeley. He is named after Noah’s best friend, Jared Stolzfus, and Hilary’s aunt, Judith Weinreb. He is also named in memory of his maternal great-grandfather, Dr. Marvin Weinreb. Julian’s ecstatic grandparents are Thomas and Deborah Weinreb Jacobsen of Corte Madera and David Brod of Ketchum, Idaho, and Sarah Mayo of West Palm Beach, Florida. His aunt Sara Jacobsen and uncle Adam Brod, along with his many cousins, lovingly welcome him to our family.

B’nai Mitzvahs

Jacob Bayrer

Son of Rebecca and James Bayrer, Saturday, Feb. 11, at Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco.

Ella Bergmann

Daughter of Jaime Shpall and Marcel Bergmann, Saturday, Feb. 4, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Sam Bergmann

Son of Cantor Jaime Shpall and Marcel Bergmann, Saturday, Feb. 4, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills

Samuel Austin Charlson

Son of Susan Austin and Michael Charlson, Saturday, Feb. 4, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Shael Ehrlich

Annika and Gregor Ehrlich, Saturday, Feb. 4, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Sloane Ginocchio

Daughter of Pamela and Paul Ginocchio, Saturday, Feb. 11, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Taryn Krow

Daughter of Catherine and Evan Krow, Saturday, Feb. 11, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Alex Langs

Son of Anna and Larry Langs, Saturday, Feb. 4, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Ronan Laughlin

Son of Stacy and Neil Laughlin, Saturday, Feb. 4, at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto.

Ilan Oren

Son of Diana Kochieva-Oren and Yuval Oren, Saturday, Feb. 4, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Artemis Phillips

Daughter of Galia Amram and Charles Phillips, Saturday, Feb. 11, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Oren Micah Schotland

Son of Marieka and Daniel Schotland, Saturday, Feb. 11, at Temple Beth Abraham Oakland.

Jacob Seitler

Son of Tiffany and Mike Seitler, Saturday, Feb. 4, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Jonah Setton

Son of Rachel and David Setton, Saturday, Feb. 11, at Temple Isaiah Lafayette.

Leah Telyaz

Daughter of Yelda and Leon Telyaz, Saturday, Feb. 11, at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto.

Matt Zdrodowsky

Son of Melissa and John Zdrodowski, Saturday, Feb. 11, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.