Welcome to Planet Earth, Ezra Daniel Ben-Israel (left) and Julian Max Brod!
Welcome to Planet Earth, Ezra Daniel Ben-Israel (left) and Julian Max Brod!

Lifecycles announcements for the week of Feb. 3, 2023

By J. Staff | February 3, 2023

Births

With thanks to HaShem, David Ben-Israel and Jamie Rosen welcomed Ezra Daniel Ben-Israel on Sept. 5, 2022, 9 Elul, 5782 at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C. Ezra is the adored little brother of Noah Yosef and Leah Chaviva. Grandpa Yehuda Ben-Israel, Savta Rona Rothenberg, Grandpa Steve Rosen and Grandmas LeeAnn Rosen, Barbara Schubert and Rebecca Lippman are delighted. Great-Grandma Selma Poland is kvelling! Aunt Sarah Ben-Israel and Uncles Jonah and Jesse Rosen can’t wait to play with him!

Julian Max Brod was born on Dec. 13, 2022, to his thrilled parents, Hilary M. Jacobsen and Noah R. Brod of Berkeley. He is named after Noah’s best friend, Jared Stolzfus, and Hilary’s aunt, Judith Weinreb. He is also named in memory of his maternal great-grandfather, Dr. Marvin Weinreb. Julian’s ecstatic grandparents are Thomas and Deborah Weinreb Jacobsen of Corte Madera and David Brod of Ketchum, Idaho, and Sarah Mayo of West Palm Beach, Florida. His aunt Sara Jacobsen and uncle Adam Brod, along with his many cousins, lovingly welcome him to our family.

B’nai Mitzvahs

Jacob Bayrer
Son of Rebecca and James Bayrer, Saturday, Feb. 11, at Congregation Sherith Israel in San Francisco.

Sam (left) and Ella Bergmann
Sam (left) and Ella Bergmann

Ella Bergmann
Daughter of Jaime Shpall and Marcel Bergmann, Saturday, Feb. 4, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Sam Bergmann
Son of Cantor Jaime Shpall and Marcel Bergmann, Saturday, Feb. 4, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills

Samuel Austin Charlson
Samuel Austin Charlson

Samuel Austin Charlson
Son of Susan Austin and Michael Charlson, Saturday, Feb. 4, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Shael Ehrlich
Annika and Gregor Ehrlich, Saturday, Feb. 4, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Sloane Ginocchio
Daughter of Pamela and Paul Ginocchio, Saturday, Feb. 11, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Taryn Krow
Daughter of Catherine and Evan Krow, Saturday, Feb. 11, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Alex Langs
Son of Anna and Larry Langs, Saturday, Feb. 4, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Ronan Laughlin
Son of Stacy and Neil Laughlin, Saturday, Feb. 4, at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto.

Ilan Oren
Son of Diana Kochieva-Oren and Yuval Oren, Saturday, Feb. 4, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Artemis Phillips
Artemis Phillips

Artemis Phillips
Daughter of Galia Amram and Charles Phillips, Saturday, Feb. 11, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Oren Micah Schotland
Oren Micah Schotland

Oren Micah Schotland
Son of Marieka and Daniel Schotland, Saturday, Feb. 11, at Temple Beth Abraham Oakland.

Jacob Seitler
Son of Tiffany and Mike Seitler, Saturday, Feb. 4, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Jonah Setton
Son of Rachel and David Setton, Saturday, Feb. 11, at Temple Isaiah Lafayette.

Leah Telyaz
Daughter of Yelda and Leon Telyaz, Saturday, Feb. 11, at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto.

Matt Zdrodowsky
Matt Zdrodowsky

Matt Zdrodowsky
Son of Melissa and John Zdrodowski, Saturday, Feb. 11, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

J. Staff