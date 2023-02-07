Rep. Adam Schiff, the Jewish Democrat from California who recently announced a run for the Senate, said that he was “very concerned” about proposed Israeli measures that “would make Israel less democratic or potentially place individuals above the law.”

Speaking to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency last week, Schiff drew a link between former President Donald Trump and legislation advanced by Israel’s recently elected right-wing government, which is headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu was a close ally of Trump during his presidency.

“I am very concerned about it, about the participation of certain elements in the Israeli government that have expressed bigotry and divisive policies and positions,” Schiff told JTA. “Sadly, our last president gave guidance to would-be autocrats around the world. We see that in Brazil. We see that in the Philippines and elsewhere. It’s sad that the United States should be an example for anti-democratic initiatives around the world but under our own last president, that was the case.”

Schiff is one of a growing number of Democratic lawmakers with pro-Israel records who have sounded alarm over Israel’s government, which has been described as the most right-wing in the country’s history. Schiff, however, stopped short of suggesting that Trump had encouraged Netanyahu to pursue antidemocratic policies.