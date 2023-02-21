Horoscopes for Adar: The consoling power of holy laughter

Adar 5783

Feb. 21-March 22, 2023

Laughter is the tikkun (healing power) of the month of Adar — but not all laughter comes from mirth.

The Talmud tells the story of Rabbi Akiva, who shocked his companions by laughing as he viewed foxes running through the desolate ruins of the Temple. When asked why he laughed at the sad sight, Akiva replied that this was a prophecy fulfilled, and if so, future prophecies of a restored Jerusalem were bound to be fulfilled as well. His companions responded, “Akiva, you have consoled us!”

The joy of certainty, the security of trust and the knowledge that doubts will someday be put to rest converge during Adar, the month of Purim, our most raucous and joyful holiday. Adar’s classical planetary ruler Jupiter/Tzedek in brave, bold Aries/Taleh inspires confidence and courage; Neptune/Rahav, the modern planetary ruler of Pisces/Dagim, the astrological sign of Adar, inspires idealistic dreams.

The Full Moon in Virgo/Betulah on Purim is a cosmic turning point! On March 7, Saturn/Shabbatai moves from Aquarius/D’li to Pisces, where he’ll be for the next 2 1/2 years. Saturn in Pisces makes dreams come true because it kills dreams that are all fluff and have no viability. Everything woo-woo will be tested and tried; that which endures proves to be rock-solid.

Tekufah Nisan, the Spring Equinox, comes March 20, followed by the New Moon in Aries on March 21. Allow the healing and restorative powers of Adar’s holy laughter to prepare you for the rebirth of the month of Nisan, which arrives on the evening of March 22. Adar, you have consoled us!

Aries / Taleh

A big dose of joy is the spiritual prescription this month. Upgrade your articulation skills Feb. 22 when Mercury/Kochav trines Mars/Ma’adim. Relationships that need to be aired out like a blanket left too long in a cupboard get refreshed when Venus/Noga sextiles Mars March 11. Confusion over too many choices may temporarily distract you when Mars squares Neptune/Rahav March 14. Mercury enters Aries March 18; full steam ahead towards Tekufah Nisan, the Spring Equinox, on March 20. You’re reenergized, refreshed and ready to rock at the New Moon in Aries March 21.

Taurus / Shor

Laughter heals the weary soul; though you find nothing funny about the world’s frightening instability, you find joy in nature when Venus/Noga conjuncts Jupiter/Tzedek on March 1. Your empathy is at an all-time high March 3 at the conjunction of Venus and Chiron; the sextile of Venus and Mars/Ma’adim March 11 supports taking action to make a measurable difference in a difficult situation. Venus squares Pluto and enters her home Earth sign Taurus March 16, sextiling Saturn/Shabbatai March 17. Cultivating a proactive gratitude practice brings serenity and lightens the emotional load. Appreciating absurdity helps you laugh at yourself.

Gemini / T’omim

Laughing at yourself during Adar makes you a better team player. Making bold choices inspires admiration when Mercury/Kochav squares Uranus/Oron Feb. 21. Mercury trines Mars/Ma’adim Feb. 22 for one last hurrah before the First Quarter Moon in Gemini Feb. 27. Changing your mind is your superpower, but settling on a path and dedicating yourself to what inspires you demonstrates wisdom when Mercury conjuncts Saturn/Shabbtai and enters Pisces/Dagim March 2. Mercury conjuncts Neptune/Rahav and squares Mars March 16, supporting high idealism. Time to develop a new relationship with power when Mercury sextiles Pluto and enters Aries/Taleh March 18.

Cancer / Sartan

Articulating your most private thoughts to a trusted friend puts things in perspective at the First Quarter Moon in Gemini/T’omim Feb. 27. Adar’s tikkun of laughter peaks at Purim, the Full Moon in Virgo/Betulah March 7. Nobody is “loonier” than Moon-ruled Cancer; the wearing of costumes enables you to unmask your deepest desires. Listen to your body’s wisdom at the Last Quarter Moon in Sagittarius/Keshet March 14. Reject the urge to shame yourself over perceived imperfections and cultivate gratitude for life with all its flaws and scratches. The New Moon in Aries/Taleh March 21 renews your professional vigor.

Leo / Aryeh

Being laughed at is your personal nightmare. Own your public perception; lead the conversation with your unique ability to inspire when the Sun sextiles Uranus/Oron March 6. Grand and glorious dreams are revealed when the Sun conjuncts Neptune/Rahav March 15; the square of the Sun to Mars/Ma’dim March 16 pushes you to make those dreams a reality. The Sun-Mercury conjunction March 17 inspires you to be generous in sharing your wisdom. The Sun sextiles Pluto and enters Aries/Taleh on March 20, which is Tekufah Nisan, the Spring Equinox. Powerful pleas to accept the mantle of leadership are forthcoming.

Virgo / Betulah

Truth-telling becomes urgent when Mercury/Kochav squares Uranus/Oron Feb. 21. Be prepared to defend your position when Mercury trines Mars/Ma’adim Feb. 22. Gently give and gracefully receive loving reproof when Mercury conjuncts Saturn/Shabbatai and enters Pisces/Dagim March 2. By Purim, nobody is more in need of Adar’s holy laughter than you are. It is OK to cut loose and let it all out — at least most of it! Mercury conjuncts Neptune/Rahav and squares Mars March 16, before sextiling Pluto and entering Aries/Taleh March 18. Your pure and powerful imagination manifests miracles!

Libra / Moznayim

Happy days are here again March 1 at the conjunction of Venus/Noga and Jupiter/Tzedek. Spread that joy around; share the holy laughter with sensitivity to the vulnerabilities of others. Deep healing powers are enhanced at the Venus-Chiron conjunction March 3. Venus sextiles Mars/Ma’adim March 1, supporting compassionate compromise. Venus squares Pluto and enters her home of Taurus/Shor March 16, before sextiling Saturn/Shabbtai March 17. Your extraordinary gifts were never meant for you alone. More than ever, sharing means caring, and developing the abilities of others as a wise mentor is the best use of your time.

Scorpio / Akrav

Adar’s tikkun of laughter opens your heart to trusting love again. Mercury/Kochav trines Mars/Ma’adim Feb. 22, supporting intimate communication. Deep joy flows during Purim March 7; Venus/Noga sextiles Mars March 11, inspiring generosity. Conflicts between the need for power and control vs. the parameters of partnership come to the surface March 14-17 at the square of Mars to Neptune/Rahav followed by Venus square Pluto. Learn to share space for different ideas when Mercury and the Sun sextile Pluto March 18-20. Not every disagreement is a fight to the death! Creative conflict is an art form you’ll need to perfect.

Sagittarius / Keshet

Take a vacation from too much seriousness when Venus/Noga conjuncts Jupiter/Tzedek March 1. Laughter is the medicine you need after many months of introspection. Let it all hang out on Purim’s Full Moon in Virgo/Betulah March 7. Be as generous with yourself as you are with others! Jupiter conjuncts Chiron March 1, supersizing your sensitivity around romantic love and enabling you to clearly see what fears are holding you back. Hint: Commitment does not equal confinement. Illusions are exposed at the Last Quarter Moon in Sagittarius March 14. Handling the hard truth is your specialty.

Capricorn / Gidi

You’re feeling the tectonic rumblings of impending change in your very bones during Adar, and like Rabbi Akiva at the sight of foxes running through the ruins of the Temple, your laughter is prophetic. You’re ready for the whole world to receive the fruits of your hard work when Mercury/Kochav conjuncts Saturn/Shabbatai March 2. Your planetary ruler Saturn enters Pisces/Dagim March 7 at Purim’s Full Moon in Virgo/Betulah, after 2 1/2 years transiting through Aquarius/D’li. It’s now time to test your dreams for durability. What’s still standing three years from now will last forever. Choose your battles wisely!

Aquarius / D’li

On Dec. 21, 2020, Jupiter/Tzedek and Saturn/Shabbatai made their “Great Conjunction” at 0 degrees Aquarius, the first such occurrence since 1405. The last 2 ½ years have been utterly transformative for you, and as Saturn prepares to enter Pisces/Dagim on Purim, March 7, all the major revisions, revolutions and rebellions you’ve led are tested for their true value. The enormous effort you’ve expended defending your individuality and uniqueness against mass conformity leaves you with an energy deficit. What you didn’t realize was that you would end up with an empathy deficit as well. First order of business? Reviving your dormant compassion.

Pisces / Dagim

Adar brings joyful laughter and a deeply intuitive, intimate connection when Mercury/Kochav enters Pisces March 2. You’re aligned with the universe’s flow! The Full Moon in Virgo/Betulah on Purim reveals Saturn/Shabbatai, disguised as a fish. The planet of boundaries, borders, structure and self-control enters Pisces on Purim, where he’ll stay for the next 2 1/2 years. Your embodiment journey has just begun! Mars/Ma’adim squares Neptune/Rahav on March 14 at the Last Quarter Moon in Sagittarius/Keshet, followed by the Sun-Mercury-Neptune conjunction March 15-16. Solutions high in idealism and low in viability are non-starters; answers need to work for all, not just some.