Check out these Purim events for 2023

Grab a grogger and your favorite flavor of hamantaschen — Purim starts at sundown Monday, March 6. An abundance of Bay Area events include costume and dance parties, a performance by Jewish drag queens Miss Shuguna and Menorah Manichevitz, a hamantaschen baking workshop and a “Wild West” party and dinner with country music by Jonathan Bayer. (Check our full events calendar for more.)

San Francisco

Sunday | March 5

Community Hamantash Bake—Chabad of the Neighborhood presents a workshop on baking hamantaschen. Baked treats can be taken home or donated to area seniors. At Chabad of the Neighborhood, 333 W. Portal Ave., S.F. 11 a.m.-noon. $12-$36. chabadneighborhood.square.site/programs

Monday | March 6

“Beth Sholom Purimpalooza”—Event featuring games, bounce houses, dinner, silent auction, booze and a specially crafted Megillah reading in memory of Sol Silver. Costumes/groggers encouraged. Includes all-you-can-eat and drink. Benefits Congregation Beth Sholom youth education. At Beth Sholom, 301–14th Ave., S.F. 4:30-9 p.m. $36-$46 adults, $18 kids, $100 family in advance. tinyurl.com/cbs-purim

Purim Night — Megillah reading, soup bar, cocktails and bites. At Chabad of the Neighborhood, 333 West Portal Ave., Unit B, S.F. 6:30 p.m. $18. ChabadNeighborhood.com

Tuesday | March 7

Purim Day — Megillah reading, “I Spy” grogger craft, DIY face painting and BBQ sandwich dinner. Presented by Chabad of the Neighborhood. At West Portal Playground, 131 Lenox Way, S.F. 5 p.m. Free. ChabadNeighborhood.com

Saturday | March 11

“Express Yourself!” — Purim costume party for young adults 21-40 featuring drinks, hamantaschen, music, dancing and entertainment from Jewish drag queens Miss Shuguna and Menorah Manichevitz. Portion of ticket sales benefits S.F.-based Jewish Family and Children’s Services. Presented by Congregation Sha’ar Zahav and Congregation Beth Sholom. At Manny’s, 3092 16th St., S.F. 7-9 p.m. $15, advance purchase. tinyurl.com/express-yourself-purim

East Bay

Sunday | March 5

“The Shushan Queens: A Purim Musical” — Satirical feminist musical parody with groggers, audience participation and live music; think “if the Book of Esther and Madonna had a child.” Come in costume. At Ashkenaz Music & Dance Community Center, 1317 San Pablo Ave., Berkeley. Also March 6. 7 p.m. $20-$25. tinyurl.com/shushan-queens

Monday | March 6

“Purim Like It’s 5783”—Urban Adamah, Chochmat HaLev, Kehilla Community Synagogue, Aquarian Minyan and GatherBay present Megillah reading in English and Hebrew followed by a dance party with music by Shamati. Bring a costume. At Urban Adamah, 1151 Sixth St., Berkeley. 6:30-10 p.m. $18-$54, sliding scale, registration required. tinyurl.com/purim-5783

“Megillah and Martinis”—Chabad of the Tri-Valley presents Megillah reading with Purim hors d’oeuvres, dinner, martinis and performance by mentalist Marc Salem. At Chabad of the Tri-Valley, 3370 Hopyard Road, Pleasanton. 6:30 p.m. $40 adults, $25 students/kids. tinyurl.com/megillah-and-martinis

Tuesday | March 7

“Mexican Purim Fiesta”—Chabad of the Tri-Valley presents Megillah reading, taco dinner, margarita bar, live mariachi band, hair braiding, hot pepper contest and masquerade. At Chabad of the Tri-Valley, 3370 Hopyard Road, Pleasanton. 5:30 p.m. $20 per person, $60 family. tinyurl.com/purim-fiesta

North Bay

Friday | March 3

Purim Extravaganza!—Celebration with game stations, kids’ arts and crafts, Shabbat dinner, costume parade, dance party and music by Octopretzel. At Oshman Family JCC, 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Kids: $14, adults: $22, under 2 free. tinyurl.com/ofjcc-purim

Saturday | March 4

Purim Family Festival — Purimspiel, costume parade, dancing, hamantaschen, crafts and holiday music by Melita Silberstein & Friends. Co-presented by S.F.-based Jewish Family and Children’s Services, Jewish Baby Network and PJ Library. At JCCSF, 3200 California St., S.F. 3-5 p.m. Free. tinyurl.com/family-festival

Sunday | March 5

Family Hamantash Bake — Workshop for kids and families to bake hamantaschen and create a Purim joke book for Ukrainian children. At Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma, 205 Keller St., #101, Petaluma. 10:30 a.m. $5 per baker. tinyurl.com/purim-bake

Monday | March 6

“Wine, Cheese and Megillah”—Purim celebration with Megillah reading, hamantaschen and a wine-and-cheese buffet. At Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma, 205 Keller St., No. 101, Petaluma. 6:30 p.m. Free, RSVP required. tinyurl.com/wine-cheese

Purim at the Tiburon Tavern — Open bar, traditional foods and an interactive Megillah reading complete with music, costumes and groggers. Presented by Chabad of Tiburon. At Tiburon Tavern, 1651 Tiburon Blvd., Tiburon. 7 p.m. $18, RSVP required. tinyurl.com/tiburon-purim

Tuesday | March 7

“Purim in Morocco” — Celebrate Purim with authentic Moroccan cuisine, a live band, children’s entertainment and a masquerade. At Chabad Jewish Center, 2461 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. 5 p.m. Adults $25, children $10. tinyurl.com/purim-morocco

“A Rocking, Spirited Purim Celebration” — Soup and falafel bar, hamantaschen baking, crafts, face painting, Megillah reading and live musical performance by Gerry Tenney and Erik Yates of Hot Buttered Rum. Presented by Chabad of West Marin. At The Women’s Club, 46 Park Road, Fairfax. 5-7 p.m. Free, RSVP appreciated. tinyurl.com/rockin-purim

“Wild Safari Purim”—Jungle-themed Purim party featuring exotic animals, an interactive drum circle, face painting, buffet dinner, tropical smoothie bar, make-your-own drum craft and “Megillah gorilla.” Wear a costume to win a prize. At Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma, 205 Keller St., No. 101, Petaluma. 5-7 p.m. $15 adults, $10 kids, RSVP required. tinyurl.com/safari-purim

South Bay/Peninsula

Sunday | March 5

Family Cooking: Hamantaschen for Purim!—Hands-on baking workshop led by Michelle Greenebaum of Together In The Kitchen. Parents and kids team up to bake Purim treats. At Oshman Family JCC, 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto. 4-5 p.m. $40 per family. tinyurl.com/family-cooking

Monday | March 6

“Beth David Purimfest”—Back-to-the-’80s-themed Purim event with food, wine, jazz music, trivia, games, silent auction, raffle drawing and Megillah reading 7-9 p.m. that also will be livestreamed. Wear a costume. At Congregation Beth David, 19700 Prospect Road, Saratoga. 5:30-9 p.m. Free. tinyurl.com/beth-david-purim

Tuesday | March 7

Wild Western Style Purim—Purim celebration with Megillah reading, live country music by Jonathan Bayer, a masquerade and “cowboy” activities for kids. With Western-style buffet dinner available for purchase. Presented by Chabad North Peninsula. At Lent Chabad Center, San Mateo. 5-7 p.m. $5. tinyurl.com/purim-np