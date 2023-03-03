Halleli Nuriel Wolf-Prusan Jewish Life Community Lifecycles Lifecycle announcements for the week of March 3, 2023 Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By J. Staff | March 3, 2023 Births Halleli Nuriel Wolf-Prusan, daughter of Leora Wolf-Prusan, came into this world Jan. 31, 2023. Her aunt and uncle, Avital and Noah, and grandparents, Becki and Peretz, are all very happy. B’nai Mitzvahs Jude Abrams-Scheppler Son of Emily Abrams and Bill Scheppler, Saturday, March 4, at Peninsula Temple Beth El in San Mateo. Jude Abrams-Scheppler Aviva Feder Daughter of Anne and Marc Feder, Saturday, March 11, at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville. Noah Gurvich Leah Elizabeth Orfuss Son of Julianne and Leo Gurvich, Saturday, Feb. 11, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. Leah Elizabeth Orfuss Daughter of Colleen and Matt Orfuss, Saturday, Feb. 25, at Temple Sinai in Oakland. Adele Seefeldt Daughter of Amy Seefeldt, Saturday, March 11, at Temple Sinai in Oakland. Isabella “Izzy” Speiser Daughter of Jessica and Leonard Speiser, Saturday, March 11, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Isabella Speiser Sammie Waxman Daughter of Suzanne and Matt Waxman, Saturday, March 4, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Sara Brass Daughter of Talya and Joel Brass, Saturday, March 11, at Congregation Am Tikvah in San Francisco. Ethan Dillick Son of Stephanie and Steven Dillick, Saturday, March 11, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Lilah Edelson Daughter of Amy and Steven Edelson, Saturday, March 11, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Romi Karson Daughter of Marion and Ward Karson, Saturday, March 4, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Ariella Kaufman Daughter of Jennifer and Ira Kaufman, Saturday, March 11, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. Eve Porth Daughter of Abigail and Jason Porth, Saturday, March 4, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Eli Stein Son of Alison and Steven Stein, Saturday, March 4, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. J. Staff Also On J. Obituaries Death announcements for the week of March 3, 2023 Food This hamantaschen is two desserts in one Lifecycles Lifecycle announcements for the week of March 3, 2023 The Bagel Report What do real Jewish women think about Jewish women on TV? Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up