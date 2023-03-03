Lifecycle announcements for the week of March 3, 2023

Births

Halleli Nuriel Wolf-Prusan, daughter of Leora Wolf-Prusan, came into this world Jan. 31, 2023. Her aunt and uncle, Avital and Noah, and grandparents, Becki and Peretz, are all very happy.

B’nai Mitzvahs

Jude Abrams-Scheppler

Son of Emily Abrams and Bill Scheppler, Saturday, March 4, at Peninsula Temple Beth El in San Mateo.

Aviva Feder

Daughter of Anne and Marc Feder, Saturday, March 11, at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville.

Noah Gurvich

Son of Julianne and Leo Gurvich, Saturday, Feb. 11, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Leah Elizabeth

Orfuss Daughter of Colleen and Matt Orfuss, Saturday, Feb. 25, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Adele Seefeldt

Daughter of Amy Seefeldt, Saturday, March 11, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Isabella “Izzy” Speiser

Daughter of Jessica and Leonard Speiser, Saturday, March 11, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Sammie Waxman

Daughter of Suzanne and Matt Waxman, Saturday, March 4, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Sara Brass

Daughter of Talya and Joel Brass, Saturday, March 11, at Congregation Am Tikvah in San Francisco.

Ethan Dillick

Son of Stephanie and Steven Dillick, Saturday, March 11, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Lilah Edelson

Daughter of Amy and Steven Edelson, Saturday, March 11, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Romi Karson

Daughter of Marion and Ward Karson, Saturday, March 4, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Ariella Kaufman

Daughter of Jennifer and Ira Kaufman, Saturday, March 11, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Eve Porth

Daughter of Abigail and Jason Porth, Saturday, March 4, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Eli Stein

Son of Alison and Steven Stein, Saturday, March 4, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.