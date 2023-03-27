Passover events for kids and families around the Bay Area

Passover starts April 5 this year and ends April 13. If you’re looking for some kid-friendly Jewish family events during the Passover season, look no further.

Saturday, April 1

“Passover Pajama Party” — Holiday party for babies, toddlers, preschoolers and their families with themed crafts, entertainment by Tkiya Music and a breakfast themed dinner potluck. Bring pajamas and a breakfast dish. Presented by PJ Library Bay Area and Contra Costa Jewish Community Center. At Congregation Beth Emek, 3400 Nevada Court, Pleasanton. 4-6:30 p.m. Free, RSVP required.

Sunday, April 2

Passover Fun in the Park — Casual hangout for families with kids under 5 with Passover-themed songs, stories, crafts, snacks and coffee. Presented by Jewish Gateways and PJ Library Bay Area. At Totland Park, McGee Ave. and Virginia St., Berkeley. 10-11:30 a.m. Free.

Model Matzah Bakery — Hands-on workshop for participants to shape and bake their own matzah and decorate an afikoman bag to be used at the Pesach Seder. At Chabad of Noe Valley, 3771 Cesar Chavez St., S.F. 4-5:15 p.m. $18.

Saturday, April 8

Four Question Seder — Multi-generational seder with facilitated project space available for elementary school-aged kids and catered seder meal. Menu includes vegetarian, fish and kitniyot (rice and legumes) dishes. Ashkenazi-stye options available. Bring kids’ toothbrushes and pajamas to change into. Register by April 5. At Ner Shalom, 85 La Plaza, Cotati. 5-7:30 p.m. $0-$58.

Saturday, April 15

Passover Palooza — Passover-themed crafts, music, movement and bubbles. Geared toward families with children 7 and under. Sponsored by PJ Library Bay Area and Tkiya Music. At Hap McGee Ranch Park, 1025 La Gonda Way, Danville. 4-5:30 p.m. Free.

Sunday, April 16

Post-Passover Playdate — Park playdate for families with kids under 5 with schmoozing and Passover-themed music, crafts, snacks, stories and more. Presented by Jewish Baby Network East Bay and PJ Library Bay Area. At Temescal Regional Recreation Area, 6502 Broadway Terrace, Oakland. 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Free.