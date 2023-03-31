Lifecycles announcements for the week of March 31, 2023

B’nai Mitzvahs

Robbie Elman

Son of Adam and Tobi Elman, Saturday, April 1, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Ava Goldenberg

Daughter of Sara Thierman and David Goldenberg, Saturday, April 1, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Daniela Poger

Daughter of Silvia Cheskes and Brian Poger, Saturday, April 1, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Layla Eve Reed-Miguel

Daughter of Ali Reed and Ted Miguel, Saturday, April 1, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Ellie Ryan

Daughter of Debi and Shaughn Ryan, Thursday, March 30, in Israel.

Ethan Shaffer

Son of Inna and Jay Shaffer, Saturday, April 8, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Desmond Solomon Schaefer

Son of Karen Solomon and Matthew Schaefer, Saturday, April 8, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.