Lifecycles announcements for the week of March 31, 2023

B'nai Mitzvahs

Robbie Elman
Son of Adam and Tobi Elman, Saturday, April 1, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Ava Goldenberg
Daughter of Sara Thierman and David Goldenberg, Saturday, April 1, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Daniela Poger
Daughter of Silvia Cheskes and Brian Poger, Saturday, April 1, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Layla Eve Reed-Miguel
Daughter of Ali Reed and Ted Miguel, Saturday, April 1, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Ellie Ryan
Daughter of Debi and Shaughn Ryan, Thursday, March 30, in Israel.

Ethan Shaffer
Son of Inna and Jay Shaffer, Saturday, April 8, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Desmond Solomon Schaefer
Son of Karen Solomon and Matthew Schaefer, Saturday, April 8, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.