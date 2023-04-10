A British-Israeli woman who was injured in a West Bank shooting attack that killed two of her daughters has died of her wounds.

Lucy Dee, 48, died on Monday, three days after her daughters Rina, 15, and Maia, 20, were killed in a drive-by shooting in the northern Jordan Valley.

The Palestinian shooters reportedly drove the car off the road with an initial round of fire, then got out of their car and fired at least another 20 bullets into the disabled vehicle.

The attack on the second day of Passover came during a time of heightened tensions that has also seen clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces at the Al-Aqsa mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Kobi Shabtai, Israel’s police commissioner, has said the police are investigating footage of officers beating Palestinians at the site.