Celebrating Israel’s 75th birthday this year feels a bit like popping open a bottle of champagne at the scene of a car crash.

Three sets of Jewish siblings have been murdered in as many months by Palestinian terrorists; the earth is still fresh on the latest victims’ graves. Extremist Jews committed a shameful pogrom in the Palestinian town of Hawara in February, and violence in the West Bank is only getting worse. And Israel has barely survived the greatest challenge to its democracy since the founding of the state, bringing nearly a quarter of a million Israelis into the streets to protest the proposed judicial overhaul.

As Israeli author Daniel Gordis reminds us in the introduction of his new book “Impossible Takes Longer: 75 Years After Its Creation, Has Israel Fulfilled Its Founders’ Dreams?,” which was published on April 11, this is the longest the Jewish people have maintained sovereignty in their own state. On the worst days of violence and bloodshed, I admit that I wonder if it’s been worth it.

But despite all of the pain, upheaval and uncertainty, there is much to be grateful for.

As Gordis argues, Israel has fundamentally changed the Jewish condition in extraordinary ways. That alone, despite Israel’s many challenges, should provide a case for optimism.