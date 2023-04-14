Asher Goldwasser Jewish Life Community Lifecycles Lifecycles announcements for the week of April 14, 2023 Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By J. Staff | April 14, 2023 B’nai Mitzvah Noa Bauer Daughter of Alisa Arquilevich and Rabbi Ryan Bauer, Saturday, April 22, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Joshua Bell Joshua Bell Son of Julie and Chris Bell, Saturday, April 22, at Temple Sinai in Oakland. Stella Frances Cavillones Daughter of Nancy and Henry Cavillones, Saturday, April 22, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Jeremy Fuchs Son of Lauren Goldman and Leo Fuchs, Saturday, April 15, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Asher Goldwasser Son of Davina and Baruch Goldwasser, Saturday, April 22, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. Daisy Roth Daisy Roth Daughter of Caroline and Andrew Roth, Saturday, April 15, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. Avi Michael Sacks Avi Michael Sacks Son of Dr. Loren Sacks and Ilana Sacks, Saturday, April 15, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Solomon Strasburg Son of Jennifer and Max Strasburg, Saturday, April 22, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Jonah Thompson Son of Margaret Wong and Michael Thompson, Saturday, April 15, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. J. Staff Also On J. Lifecycles Lifecycles for the week of Feb. 4, 2022 Milestones Lifecycles, week of March 31, 2017 Lifecycles Lifecycles for the week of March 22, 2019 Lifecycles Lifecycles for the week of April 19, 2019 Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up