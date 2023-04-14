Lifecycles announcements for the week of April 14, 2023

B’nai Mitzvah

Noa Bauer

Daughter of Alisa Arquilevich and Rabbi Ryan Bauer, Saturday, April 22, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Joshua Bell

Son of Julie and Chris Bell, Saturday, April 22, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Stella Frances Cavillones

Daughter of Nancy and Henry Cavillones, Saturday, April 22, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Jeremy Fuchs

Son of Lauren Goldman and Leo Fuchs, Saturday, April 15, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Asher Goldwasser

Son of Davina and Baruch Goldwasser, Saturday, April 22, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Daisy Roth

Daughter of Caroline and Andrew Roth, Saturday, April 15, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Avi Michael Sacks

Son of Dr. Loren Sacks and Ilana Sacks, Saturday, April 15, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Solomon Strasburg

Son of Jennifer and Max Strasburg, Saturday, April 22, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Jonah Thompson

Son of Margaret Wong and Michael Thompson, Saturday, April 15, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.