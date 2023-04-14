Asher Goldwasser
Lifecycles announcements for the week of April 14, 2023

By J. Staff | April 14, 2023

B’nai Mitzvah

Noa Bauer
Daughter of Alisa Arquilevich and Rabbi Ryan Bauer, Saturday, April 22, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Joshua Bell 
Son of Julie and Chris Bell, Saturday, April 22, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Stella Frances Cavillones
Daughter of Nancy and Henry Cavillones, Saturday, April 22, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Jeremy Fuchs
Son of Lauren Goldman and Leo Fuchs, Saturday, April 15, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Asher Goldwasser
Son of Davina and Baruch Goldwasser, Saturday, April 22, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Daisy Roth
Daughter of Caroline and Andrew Roth, Saturday, April 15, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Avi Michael Sacks
Son of Dr. Loren Sacks and Ilana Sacks, Saturday, April 15, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Solomon Strasburg
Son of Jennifer and Max Strasburg, Saturday, April 22, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Jonah Thompson
Son of Margaret Wong and Michael Thompson, Saturday, April 15, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

J. Staff