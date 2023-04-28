Lifecycles announcements for the week of April 28, 2023

Births

Lauren Palmor and David Kiferbaum of Mill Valley are delighted to announce the arrival of their daughter, Molly Shoshana Kiferbaum, born at UCSF on March 26, 2023. Molly is already loved by her older brother, Asher, and her grandparents Julian and Linda Palmor of Los Altos and Jacob and Sandy Kiferbaum of Golden Beach, Florida. She was also joyfully welcomed into the world by her uncle, Joseph Kiferbaum, and her aunts, Marissa Palmor and Samantha Kiferbaum.

Ben Glass and Noa Levy are very happy to announce the birth of their first daughter, Eleanor Ida Glass, on Dec. 22, 2022. Eleanor or “Ella” was born at UCSF Mission Bay hospital at 11:57 a.m., just in time for her actual due date. Ella’s grandparents from around the globe were overjoyed to meet, hug and kiss the family’s new arrival in person: Hannah Leskes of Tel Aviv, Israel; Eleanor Swift and Bob Cole of Berkeley, Yoram and Yael Levy of Mevaseret, Israel; and Dr. George and Donna Glass of Houston, Texas.

B’nai Mitzvahs

Alexis Blackman

Daughter of Stacey and Seth Blackman, Saturday, April 29, at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville.

Melanie Erin Booth

Daughter of Adriana Bianchi Booth and Clifford Booth, Saturday, April 29, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Owen Burge

Son of Rachel and Jason Burge, Saturday, April 29, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Olivia Coleman

Daughter of Lori and Andrew Coleman, Saturday, April 29, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Sabrina Rose Dornhelm

Daughter of Stephanie and Ethan Dornhelm, Saturday, May 6, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Abigail Goldman

Daughter of Jeffrey and Juliette Goldman, granddaughter of Kathy and Command Sergeant Major Steven Goldman of Birmingham, Alabama, and Melvyn Katz of Cupertino, Saturday, May 6, at Peninsula Temple Beth El in San Mateo.

Kyle Max Greenberg

Son of Jules Sherman and Thomas Greenberg, Saturday, May 6, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Avigail Shifra Moradzadeh

Daughter of Nomi and Michael Moradzadeh, granddaughter of Diana and Yousef Moradzadeh and Sharon and Zev Deutch, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Chabad North Peninsula in San Mateo, and Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Peninsula Beth El in San Mateo.

Leah Moss

Daughter of Roy and Dorianne Moss, Saturday, May 6, at Congregation Etz Chayim in Palo Alto.

Sidney Nachman

Son of Dana Nachman and Peter Schwartz, Saturday, April 29, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Margalit Ring

Daughter of Eileen and Levy Ring, Saturday, April 29, at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City.

Jacob Roytfeld

Son of Irina Nemirovsky-Roytfeld and Felix Roytfeld, Saturday, April 29, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

Adam Scheer

Son of Dana Scheer, Saturday, May 6, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Olivia Schuman

Daughter of Isabelle and Benjamin Schuman, Saturday, May 6, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Zachary Siskind

Son of Lisa and Daniel Siskind, Saturday, April 29, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Adina Steinberger

Daughter of Erica Waxer and Daniel Steinberger, Saturday, May 6, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Eva Yankilovich

Daughter of Yana Greenstein and Boris Yankilovich, Saturday, April 22, at Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville.