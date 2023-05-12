Death announcements for the week of May 12, 2023

Obituaries are supported by a generous grant from Sinai Memorial Chapel.

Jeffrey Bourne

July 17, 1946–March 17, 2023

Jeffrey Bourne died peacefully on March 17, 2023 at age 76 after battling gastric cancer. Jeff was born in Queens, N.Y., on July 17, 1946 to Saul and Abigail Bourne.

Jeff grew up in Merrick, New York, and was a great basketball player from the very start. He ended up playing basketball while attending Princeton for college, and never stopped loving the game.

Subsequent to college, Jeff attended medical school at St. Louis University School of Medicine, and specialized in pediatrics. Jeff dedicated his life to helping children from all economic backgrounds, and he was beloved by all his patients and their parents.

After initially practicing in New Jersey, he moved to San Francisco and became a partner at Bay Area Pediatrics for many years. While in San Francisco, Jeff married Mickey Naggar, and they had three children, Sari, Josh and Danny. He subsequently moved the family to Short Hills, New Jersey when he served as medical director at a hospital, and later built his own pediatric practices in New Jersey and New York.

In between practicing, Jeff spent a significant amount of time volunteering for Princeton and trying to learn Spanish. He had a profound love of dogs ever since he was a boy, and enjoyed every moment of his time with the family dog, Cali. Family and friends were everything to Jeff, and to them, he was their everything. He was the most amazing father, husband, partner, physician and friend. He was one of the all-around finest humans, who always put others before himself. No words can describe how much he will be missed.

He is predeceased by his wife, Mickey Naggar Bourne. He is survived by his daughter, Sari Kaplan (Matt), his sons, Josh and Danny Bourne, and his granddaughters, Mackenzie and Maya Kaplan. He is also survived by his partner, Paty Meller, and his sister, Mikki Bourne (Dave). Funeral services were held in March at Skylawn Funeral Home.

James Cohen

Dec. 13, 1940–May 1, 2023

James entered into rest on May 1, at home surrounded by his family at the age of 82. Jim was the beloved husband of the late Judith H.B. Cohen. He is the loving father of April C. Cohen and Susannah S. Cohen; devoted grandfather of Brooklynn Chapman, Alice and Mylo Cohen; and beloved brother of Helen Sweet (Rodney).

Jim was a lawyer’s lawyer. He was the California Lawyer of the Year in 2004. Jim was a longtime member of Congregation Kol Shofar in Tiburon and served on its board. He was a great bridge player and an advocate for youth in the contract bridge community. Jim was an occasional saxophone player (usually on Valentine’s Day).

A funeral service was held at Mount Tamalpais Cemetery, 2500 Fifth Ave., San Rafael.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Sennett Fund at Congregation Kol Shofar, 215 Blackfield Drive, Tiburon, CA, 94920, (415) 388-1818.

Adam Inlander

Aug. 25, 1970–April 22, 2023

Adam Inlander, 52, of San Francisco, passed away on April 22, 2023.

Adam Inlander was born on Aug. 25, 1970, to Gail and Richard Inlander. His fondest memories of growing up were of his Washington High School football team, of which he served as the captain and maintained close friendships with his teammates for the remainder of his life.

After graduating high school in 1988, Adam went on to earn a bachelor of arts in history at the University of California Davis, where he served as the president of his fraternity, Alpha Epsilon Pi. He then earned two master’s degrees: one in nonprofit public administration and another in Jewish communal service from the University of Southern California and Hebrew Union College. Adam enjoyed his career in temple administration for many years.

Adam’s happiest moments were the births of his two children, Joshua and Rebecca, of whom he was immensely proud. Always planning trips to Disney, Adam wanted to show his children the beauty and magic in this World.

Adam was preceded in death by his father, Richard Inlander, and mother, Gail Inlander. He is survived by his children, Joshua Inlander and Rebecca Inlander, and brother, Ethan Inlander.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Blue Dove Foundation.

Melvin Mosk

Oct. 21, 1931–May 7, 2023

Melvin Mosk passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife, children & grandchildren.

Loving husband of 68 years to Pearl Mosk. Brother to Milton Mosk (deceased) & Fay Goodman, Brother in-law to Mervyn Goodman (deceased), David & Marilyn Zimmerman. Beloved Father to Debbie Mosk & Wife Dr. Debra Shapiro & Susie Mosk. Grandfather (Baba) to Josh Barnoli & Blair Barnoli, Ross Barnoli & Steffanie Barnoli, Molly Rabbanian & Navid Rabbanian. Great-Grandfather to eight – Saige Barnoli, Cade Barnoli, Ivy Barnoli, Reese Barnoli, Elliott Barnoli, Boston Barnoli, Sarah Rabbanian & Naomi Rabbanian.

Mel & Pearl’s greatest joy were their family & friends & being together. Annual holidays were always a celebration with family & friends at their home.

Their love for one another was infectious! They held hands always & would say “I love you” to one another daily. His children, grandchildren & great grandchildren were the light of his life. Nothing made him happier than being surrounded by his family!

Baba will be missed immensely as he truly was one in a million.

Many thanks to his devoted caretaker who we couldn’t do without, Nike (Inoke) L. Faupula.

Donations preferred to Mission Hospice, 66 Bovet Road, Suite 100, San Mateo, CA 94402.

Adrienne Oliff

May 29, 1934–April 23, 2023

Adrienne Oliff passed away peacefully on April 23 at the age of 88. Raised in San Francisco and Oakland, Adrienne was a proud member of the Delta Phi Epsilon sorority while attending UC Berkeley. She met the love of her life, Jay Oliff, while attending Cal, and they married in 1956, eventually settling in Palo Alto by way of San Francisco to raise their family.

While Jay prospered in his successful law practice, Adrienne volunteered for school and community functions and became an accomplished bridge player, working her way up to Life Master, a player of the highest rank in the American Contract Bridge League. She was world-renowned for her friendliness, gracious entertaining, and incredibly stylish wardrobe. Adrienne was always very interested in people and loved hearing their life stories—wanting to know where they grew up, went to school, their chosen vocations, where their children went to school, and never forgot a detail. She will be deeply missed by her family and her many lifelong friends.

Adrienne is survived by her sister Isabel and her two children Jamie (Scott Hayden) and Andrew (Kim) and grandchildren Sarah, Michael, Cooper, and Joey. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Jay and granddaughter Emily. Donations in Adrienne’s memory may be made to the Jewish Home and Senior Living Foundation or Jewish Family and Children’s Services. The family also encourages blood donations in Adrienne’s honor.

Freda Reider

Jan. 10, 1930–April 21, 2023

Refugee, immigrant, California transplant, artist, teacher, baker, mother of three and proud grandmother, Freda Reider of San Francisco has died at age 93.

Born in Baden bei Wien, Austria, Freda and her immediate family escaped the Anschluss and WWII, arriving in the United States in September 1939. From the age of 9, Freda lived in Boston, MA, where she pursued her education and began her adult life, marrying Raphael Reider in Watertown, MA, in 1952. She completed a B.A. in English at Boston University in 1956, and soon after moved to California with Ray and the first of their three children to start a new life in San Francisco.

A tireless creative spirit, Freda made artwork using a wide variety of materials and techniques, including paint, ink, pencil, charcoal, glass, metal, beads, wire, jewelry, natural materials and found objects. She was a prototypical, pre-digital multimedia artist who showed her work at community art events, San Francisco Open Studios, Rhoda Goldman Plaza and the San Francisco Jewish Community Library.

She was a founding member of the Jewish arts organization J.A.C.O.B. and collaborated with friends and colleagues to support the development of local artists and writers. She had a master’s degree in art education and for 10 years led art-making programs at community senior centers affiliated with San Francisco City College.

Freda was a legendary challah baker and made cookies and cakes with a distinctly Jewish and Austrian crumb. She published “The Hallah Book” in 1986, a celebration of traditional recipes and customs, and also a record of her joyful experiments shaping dough into original and evocative forms.

Freda was committed to political and social justice, organizing in support of bussing and integration of San Francisco’s public schools in the 1970s and advocating for a range of liberal causes throughout her life.

She loved Golden Gate Park, Lands End, the Marin Headlands and anywhere she could see the Pacific Ocean.

She is survived by her sister Lisa Schlein and by her children Daniel (Susan), David (Gail) and Joel (Pamela), and her grandchildren Sam (Claire), Jonah, Nathan, Livia and Ben.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations in Freda’s memory can be made to either Golden Gate National Recreation Area or HIAS.