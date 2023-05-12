(Photo/Flickr-María Helena Carey CC BY-ND 2.0) Jewish Life Community Lifecycles Lifecycles announcements for the week of May 12, 2023 Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By J. Staff | May 12, 2023 B’nai Mitzvah Julian Allouche Child of Cyril and Lorien Allouche, Saturday, May 20, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Jacob Bernstein Son of Sheri and Allen Bernstein, Saturday, May 6, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame. Melanie Erin Booth Melanie Erin Booth Daughter of Adriana Bianchi Booth and Clifford Booth, Saturday, April 29, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. Eli Davies Eli Davies Son of Ellen Steuer and Jacob Davies, Saturday, Feb. 18, at Temple Israel in Alameda. Sabrina Rose Dornhelm Sabrina Rose Dornhelm Daughter of Stephanie and Ethan Dornhelm, Saturday, May 6, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. Judy Elhauge-Roniger Judy Elhauge-Roniger Child of Lori Rochelle Roniger and Eduardo Elhauge, Saturday, May 20, at Congregation Sha’ar Zahav in San Francisco. Matias Fals Son of Rachael Smith Fals and Steven Fals, Saturday, May 13, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Ethan Goldberg Ethan Goldberg Son of Nova and David Goldberg, Saturday, May 13, at Temple Sinai in Oakland. Charles Post Charles Post Son of Meredith and Jason Post, Saturday, May 20, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Ian Potashner Son of Abra Castle and Eric Potashner, Saturday, May 20, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. Caleb Reichenberg Caleb Reichenberg Son of Ana Schwartzman and Jeff Reichenberg, Saturday, May 20, at Temple Sinai in Oakland. Jack Gordon Rosen Jack Gordon Rosen Son of Jamie and Michael Rosen, Saturday, May 13, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills. Danielle Salama Daughter of Nicole and Robert Salama, Saturday, May 20, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame. Benjamin Stonehouse Benjamin Stonehouse Son of Ann and Steve Stonehouse, Saturday, May 13, at Temple Israel in Alameda. Rohan Winig Son of Mala Subramanian and Ben Winig, Saturday, May 13, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette. J. Staff Also On J. Gaming How board game makers are imagining new Jewish worlds Israel Israel's first fatality from Gaza rockets, Palestinian death toll hits 30 Torah We Jews cannot look away from the ugly parts of our past U.S. Tahoe’s ‘mountain Jews’ like to pray and play in the snow Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up