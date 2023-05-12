(Photo/Flickr-María Helena Carey CC BY-ND 2.0)
Lifecycles announcements for the week of May 12, 2023

By J. Staff | May 12, 2023

B’nai Mitzvah

Julian Allouche
Child of Cyril and Lorien Allouche, Saturday, May 20, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Jacob Bernstein
Son of Sheri and Allen Bernstein, Saturday, May 6, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Melanie Erin Booth 
Daughter of Adriana Bianchi Booth and Clifford Booth, Saturday, April 29, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Eli Davies

Son of Ellen Steuer and Jacob Davies, Saturday, Feb. 18, at Temple Israel in Alameda.

Sabrina Rose Dornhelm 
Daughter of Stephanie and Ethan Dornhelm, Saturday, May 6, at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael.

Judy Elhauge-Roniger
Child of Lori Rochelle Roniger and Eduardo Elhauge, Saturday, May 20, at Congregation Sha’ar Zahav in San Francisco.

Matias Fals
Son of Rachael Smith Fals and Steven Fals, Saturday, May 13, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Ethan Goldberg
Son of Nova and David Goldberg, Saturday, May 13, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Charles Post
Son of Meredith and Jason Post, Saturday, May 20, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Ian Potashner
Son of Abra Castle and Eric Potashner, Saturday, May 20, at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Caleb Reichenberg
Son of Ana Schwartzman and Jeff Reichenberg, Saturday, May 20, at Temple Sinai in Oakland.

Jack Gordon Rosen
Son of Jamie and Michael Rosen, Saturday, May 13, at Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills.

Danielle Salama
Daughter of Nicole and Robert Salama, Saturday, May 20, at Peninsula Temple Sholom in Burlingame.

Benjamin Stonehouse
Son of Ann and Steve Stonehouse, Saturday, May 13, at Temple Israel in Alameda.

Rohan Winig
Son of Mala Subramanian and Ben Winig, Saturday, May 13, at Temple Isaiah in Lafayette.

