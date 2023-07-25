Anti-overhaul activists clash with Israeli police during a protest against the government's judicial overhaul, near the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, July 24, 2023. (Photo/JTA-Chaim Goldberg-Flash90) News Israel Israeli court overhaul: Arrests, strikes and economic troubles follow pivotal vote Facebook Twitter Email SMS WhatsApp Share By Ben Sales | July 25, 2023 (JTA) — A major highway was blocked until 1 a.m., protesters were hosed down and arrested, Israelis woke up to see their newspapers shrouded in black, doctors are on strike and the shekel lost value — all in response to the Knesset’s vote to weaken Israel’s Supreme Court. The legislation passed by Israel’s right-wing government on Monday barred the court from striking down laws it deems “unreasonable,” and has been characterized by both supporters and opponents as the first piece of a larger plan to sap the Supreme Court’s power and influence. That overhaul sparked an ongoing protest movement that has seen hundreds of thousands of Israelis take to the streets. Those protests continued Monday night, with large crowds gathering in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. In both places, police took forceful measures to disperse the demonstrations, which blocked major highways in both cities. In Jerusalem, police officers sprayed skunk water at the protesters while in Tel Aviv, where the highway was blocked with barricades and bonfires into the early morning, they used water cannons and mounted police to clear the crowd. RELATED: In Silicon Valley, Israeli expats join global protests against Israeli judicial overhaul Dozens of protesters were arrested and several were injured, including three who were hit by a car that drove through a crowd of protesters in the city of Kfar Saba. Police said 13 officers were injured in the clashes as well. On Tuesday morning, a group organized by employees of Israel’s tech sector bought front-page ads in several major Israeli newspapers, covering them with black rectangles in protest of the legislation. Text in the bottom corner of the rectangles read, “A dark day for Israeli democracy.” As the day went on, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and shekel lost value and at least one credit agency downgraded its rating of Israel: Morgan Stanley said in a release that “we move Israel sovereign credit to a ‘dislike stance.’” The Israel Medical Association, which had set up a tent to aid protesters in Jerusalem on Monday, announced that doctors and nurses would be going on strike on Tuesday in protest of the recently passed law. In practice, the strike meant that Israel’s health care system worked on weekend hours, with emergency rooms and some other institutions operating normally. But in the afternoon, a labor court ordered the medical professionals to end the strike. Ben Sales Ben Sales is news editor of the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. Also On J. Bay Area In Silicon Valley, Israeli expats join protests against judicial reform U.S. After pivotal vote, US Jewish groups find their voices on Israeli policy Politics White House calls passage of Israeli judicial reform bill ‘unfortunate’ Israel In Jerusalem, defiance and despair on fateful day for judicial reform Subscribe to our Newsletter Enter Email Sign Up