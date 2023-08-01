While we await word of Drewish Deli’s opening in Healdsburg, J. is the first to break the news that San Anselmo will be getting its own Jewish eatery. Last year around the High Holidays, we brought you news of a Jewish pop-up in Marin County called Bubbala’s, created by father and daughter Greg Bernson and Janelle Loiselle, who sold their wares in San Rafael.

When J. interviewed them last year, they said a restaurant was not in their future, and that they preferred the creativity that pop-ups allow. Clearly that’s changed. Bernson said in the past few months, between catering gigs, they were looking for a spot to open their own restaurant.

Bernson confirmed to J. that Bubbala’s Neighborhood Eatery will be opening in San Anselmo’s Red Hill Shopping Center; he projected an October opening.

Their process over the past year, he said, has had many chapters and been something of a “Biblical” saga.

They were close to signing a lease for a space in Novato, but the same day it fell through, “I found a way better spot,” Bernson said. “I can’t believe we didn’t see it before.”

Bubbala’s is taking over a former wine bar, and Bernson said the permitting process should be starting in a few weeks.

Bubbala’s will be open for breakfast and lunch, with a brunch menu available on weekends. It will also have a market section, with foods and baked goods prepackaged for takeout. Loiselle is a baker and will be doing all of the desserts in-house, with bread coming from baker Alex Tishman of Fire Swamp Provisions.

Pastrami and other Jewish deli staples will be on the menu, of course, but Bernson said vegetarians will find plenty to enjoy.

“We won’t be vegetable-centric, but we’ll definitely have good vegetarian options,” Bernson said. J. will have a full report once Bubbala’s opens.