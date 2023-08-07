TEL AVIV (JTA) — A security guard was killed in a shooting attack by a Palestinian gunman in central Tel Aviv on Saturday afternoon as violence between Israelis and Palestinians has continued to rage.

The terror attack came after a 19-year-old Palestinian man was shot and killed by Israeli settlers in the West Bank on Friday night. Since the beginning of the year, more than two dozen Israelis and more than 100 West Bank Palestinians have been killed in the violence. This year has also seen multiple riots by Israeli West Bank settlers in Palestinian towns.

The U.S. State Department used similar language in statements published nearly simultaneously on Twitter condemning each incident. Regarding the West Bank shooting, the department said, “We strongly condemn yesterday’s terror attack by Israeli extremist settlers that killed a 19-year old Palestinian.”

Regarding the Tel Aviv shooting, the department said, “We strongly condemn today’s terrorist attack in Tel Aviv that killed 1 & wounded 2 others, as well as other recent terrorist attacks against Israelis.” Both statements extended sympathy to the victims’ families.